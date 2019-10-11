JTG Daugherty Racing makes crew chief change with Ryan Preece’s team

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Clint Bowyer led the way in final Cup practice session Friday at Talladega Superspeedway with a lap of 202.042 mph.

Speeds were down in the final session compared to the opening session because the opening session featured larger packs of cars drafting.

Bowyer was followed by Aric Almirola (200.834 mph). Matt Crafton (200.813 mph) was next in the No. 21 car. He’s on standby duty for Paul Menard, who ran at the end of the session. Fourth was Kevin Harvick (200.611) and fifth was Ryan Preece (200.498). Only six cars topped 200 mph in the session.

Cup qualifying is schedule to be held at 4:35 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN.

The race is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on NBC.