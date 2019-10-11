Denny Hamlin runs 204.904 mph in opening Cup practice

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Denny Hamlin posted the seventh-fastest lap of the season in the first of two Cup practice sessions Friday at Talladega Superspeedway.

Hamlin topped the field with a lap of 204.904 mph. He was followed by Kevin Harvick (203.688 mph), Kyle Busch (203.684), Corey LaJoie (203.407) and Michael McDowell (203.386).

The top seven cars bettered 203 mph. The top 19 cars were above 202 mph. The top 32 cars ran a lap faster than 201 mph.

Click here for Cup practice report

Matt Crafton, who will be on standby for Paul Menard this weekend, ran a few laps in the session.

There were no incidents in the session.

Final Cup practice will be from 4:35 – 5:25 p.m. ET on NBCSN.