Clint Bowyer leads final Cup practice at Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Clint Bowyer led the way in final Cup practice session Friday at Talladega Superspeedway with a lap of 202.042 mph.
Speeds were down in the final session compared to the opening session because the opening session featured larger packs of cars drafting.
Bowyer was followed by Aric Almirola (200.834 mph). Matt Crafton (200.813 mph) was next in the No. 21 car. He’s on standby duty for Paul Menard, who ran at the end of the session. Fourth was Kevin Harvick (200.611) and fifth was Ryan Preece (200.498). Only six cars topped 200 mph in the session.
Cup qualifying is schedule to be held at 4:35 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN.
The race is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on NBC.
TALLADEGA, Ala. – Eddie Pardue and Tristan Smith have switched places for Ryan Preece‘s team, JTG Daugherty Racing confirmed Friday.
Pardue, who had been an engineer, takes over as crew chief for Preece. Smith, who had been the crew chief, moves to an engineer role.
Preece, a Cup rookie, ranks 27th in points heading into Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC). He has one top-five finish and three top-10 results this season. His best finish this season is third at Talladega in April.
TALLADEGA, Ala. — Denny Hamlin posted the seventh-fastest lap of the season in the first of two Cup practice sessions Friday at Talladega Superspeedway.
Hamlin topped the field with a lap of 204.904 mph. He was followed by Kevin Harvick (203.688 mph), Kyle Busch (203.684), Corey LaJoie (203.407) and Michael McDowell (203.386).
The top seven cars bettered 203 mph. The top 19 cars were above 202 mph. The top 32 cars ran a lap faster than 201 mph.
Matt Crafton, who will be on standby for Paul Menard this weekend, ran a few laps in the session.
There were no incidents in the session.
Final Cup practice will be from 4:35 – 5:25 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
TALLADEGA, Ala. – Harrison Burton had the fastest lap in Friday’s final NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series practice at Talladega Superspeedway.
Burton had a top lap of 189.077 mph. He was followed by Todd Gilliland (189.040 mph), Tyler Ankrum (188.988), Riley Herbst (188.798) and Codie Rohrbaugh (183.628).
There were no incidents in the session.
FIRST PRACTICE
Austin Hill posted the fastest time in the first of two practice sessions Friday for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series.
Hill (193.115 mph) was followed by Clay Greenfield (193.022), Timothy Peters (192.948), Brett Moffitt (190.325) and Sheldon Creed (190.109).
There were no incidents in the session.
The final Truck practice will be from 3:35 – 4:25 p.m. ET.
TALLADEGA, Ala. – Aric Almirola confirmed Friday that he has signed an extension with Stewart-Haas Racing.
Almirola declined to reveal the length of the extension or any other details.
Stewart-Haas Racing announced earlier this week an extension with Almirola’s sponsor, Smithfield. No terms were announced.
Almirola was eliminated from title contention last weekend at Dover International Speedway. He has no wins, one top-five finish and 10 top-10 results this season. He is the defending winner of this weekend’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC).
This is Almirola’s second year with Stewart-Haas Racing.