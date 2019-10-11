Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Chase Elliott exudes cool confidence heading into turbulent Talladega

By Dustin LongOct 11, 2019, 6:33 PM EDT
TALLADEGA, Ala. — Chase Elliott rarely gets riled up, whether it is because of the genes passed from his father Bill or a lifetime in racing and seeing the ups and downs that can happen.

So finishing last at Dover a week after winning at the Roval didn’t phase him. He also didn’t let the engine failure at Dover bother him because the moment he laments his place in the standings — seven points out of the final transfer spot — he can tell himself “Well, we should have won more races in the regular season and it wouldn’t matter.”

It’s that mindset that keeps him calm heading into Sunday’s playoff Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC) even as there could be much turmoil on the track. In few other races do drivers anticipate being in a crash. A multi-car accident could devastate or help a driver’s playoff chances. It just depends on who is collected.

Elliott won’t let the fear of the unknown at Talladega bother him. 

“I think as you get put in bad positions throughout the playoffs, really and truly your situation just becomes clearer as to what you have to do,” Elliott said Friday. “Especially, when you get in the hole early, it just becomes very evident that you have to go do a really good job the next two weeks to make it through.

“Obviously, we don’t want our season to be over after Kansas, so we have a lot of emphasis on these next two weeks. I’m going to do the best job I can do, my guys are going to do the best job they can do, and we’ll see where it ends up.”

Whether Elliott, who won here in April, is in a must-win position is dependent on what happens to other playoff drivers.

“I don’t think we’re in a position where we have to win right now to make it through this round,” Elliott said. “I think we’re really close. Don’t get me wrong, I’d much rather win than be stressing about stage points. But I don’t think we’re to that point yet. If we can have a good day on Sunday, I think that would really help. Who knows, we’ll see.”

Asked about having a positive attitude entering this weekend, Elliott notes: “I think we all have a level of just tolerating it.

“When you hit something really hard multiple times, you don’t enjoy that and nobody does. At the same time, that’s part of it and I don’t really know what you do about that. We’re going really fast, we’re in an enclosed circuit and there are walls on the outside and inside. The odds of you hitting something at some point I’d say are pretty good.

“I just think we have to take it for what it is and like I said, it’s a toss-up whether you make it through the race on Sunday. But somebody is going to make it through the event, somebody is going to get the win, and somebody is going to get the points that come along with it. You would certainly rather that be your team than watch somebody else. I just think you have to keep that in mind as much as you may not enjoy it, that’s the reality of it.”

Clint Bowyer leads final Cup practice at Talladega

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dustin LongOct 11, 2019, 5:50 PM EDT
TALLADEGA, Ala. – Clint Bowyer led the way in final Cup practice session Friday at Talladega Superspeedway with a lap of 202.042 mph.

Speeds were down in the final session compared to the opening session because the opening session featured larger packs of cars drafting.

Bowyer was followed by Aric Almirola (200.834 mph). Matt Crafton (200.813 mph) was next in the No. 21 car. He’s on standby duty for Paul Menard, who ran at the end of the session. Fourth was Kevin Harvick (200.611) and fifth was Ryan Preece (200.498). Only six cars topped 200 mph in the session.

Cup qualifying is schedule to be held at 4:35 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN.

The race is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on NBC.

JTG Daugherty Racing makes crew chief change with Ryan Preece’s team

Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images
By Dustin LongOct 11, 2019, 4:53 PM EDT
TALLADEGA, Ala. – Eddie Pardue and Tristan Smith have switched places for Ryan Preece‘s team, JTG Daugherty Racing confirmed Friday.

Pardue, who had been an engineer, takes over as crew chief for Preece. Smith, who had been the crew chief, moves to an engineer role.

Preece, a Cup rookie, ranks 27th in points heading into Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC). He has one top-five finish and three top-10 results this season. His best finish this season is third at Talladega in April.

 

Denny Hamlin runs 204.904 mph in opening Cup practice

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Dustin LongOct 11, 2019, 2:40 PM EDT
TALLADEGA, Ala. — Denny Hamlin posted the seventh-fastest lap of the season in the first of two Cup practice sessions Friday at Talladega Superspeedway.

Hamlin topped the field with a lap of 204.904 mph. He was followed by Kevin Harvick (203.688 mph), Kyle Busch (203.684), Corey LaJoie (203.407) and Michael McDowell (203.386).

The top seven cars bettered 203 mph. The top 19 cars were above 202 mph. The top 32 cars ran a lap faster than 201 mph.

Matt Crafton, who will be on standby for Paul Menard this weekend, ran a few laps in the session.

There were no incidents in the session.

Final Cup practice will be from 4:35 – 5:25 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

 

 

 

Truck practice report from Talladega

Getty Images
By Dustin LongOct 11, 2019, 1:36 PM EDT
TALLADEGA, Ala. – Harrison Burton had the fastest lap in Friday’s final NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series practice at Talladega Superspeedway.

Burton had a top lap of 189.077 mph. He was followed by Todd Gilliland (189.040 mph), Tyler Ankrum (188.988), Riley Herbst (188.798) and Codie Rohrbaugh (183.628).

There were no incidents in the session.

FIRST PRACTICE

Austin Hill posted the fastest time in the first of two practice sessions Friday for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

Hill (193.115 mph) was followed by Clay Greenfield (193.022), Timothy Peters (192.948), Brett Moffitt (190.325) and Sheldon Creed (190.109).

There were no incidents in the session.

The final Truck practice will be from 3:35 – 4:25 p.m. ET.

