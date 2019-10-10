Schedule for Talladega’s playoff weekend

For all intents and purposes, the 2021 NASCAR Cup season began this week.
NASCAR officials and Cup driver Austin Dillon spent the last two days testing the Next Gen car – which is set to make its debut for the 2021 season in the Daytona 500 – at Richmond Raceway.
The car has been in development for more than two years, according to NASCAR. The new look, according to a media release, will “honor stock car racing’s roots with bodies that resemble their street versions while incorporating new vehicle technology and innovation.”
“This is an important milestone for the Next Gen car and the future of stock car racing,” John Probst, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Innovation and Racing Development, said in the media release. “There are so many new systems on the car from the front to the back that our main goal with this test was to log laps and put miles on them.
“The test has met – and even exceeded – our expectations, and we are well on our way to developing the final iteration of the car.”
“I really enjoyed driving the car,” Dillon said. “I like the way that it looks, you can see the finished product down the road. The OEMs can make the body look really good, like a street car that you see on the road today. When it comes together and they all get their cars on the track, we’re going to have something to work with that also looks really good.”
At the present time, only two prototypes have been built. The other car was tested in the wind tunnel for the first time on Oct. 1. It is scheduled for another wind tunnel test later this week, according to the media release.
A second on-track test is also likely to occur before the end of the year, but NASCAR did not give any details on who will drive the car or at what track it may be tested at.
“We have a very comprehensive test plan,” Probst said. “We will be doing extensive wind tunnel testing to ensure liftoff speeds are appropriate before moving to larger tracks. As we move into 2020, we will begin testing on intermediate tracks, superspeedways and road courses.”
While several components of the current car will remain in the Next Gen edition, other major elements including manufacturer’s body designs, are still in development, according to the media release.
Here is a tweet from NASCAR on what the new car looks like:
“This is an important milestone for the Next Gen car and the future of stock car racing."
The first Cup race on the Alabama track was held under controversial circumstances on Sept. 14, 1969.
NASCAR founder Bill France Sr. was forced to fill the field with drivers from the Grand American Series after many of NASCAR’s stars, including Richard Petty, boycotted the race over safety concerns.
The field was made up of 36 drivers – including future NASCAR team owner Richard Childress in his first career Cup start as a driver. Fifteen drivers made it to the finish as Richard Brickhouse took home the victory. It would be his only win in 39 Cup starts.
Here are some highlights and notes from the first 50 years of NASCAR racing at Talladega.
– Dale Earnhardt Sr. is the winningest driver in Talladega history with 10 wins. NBC Sports analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Gordon are tied for second with six. Brad Keselowski leads active drivers with five wins.
– Six drivers have swept both races at Talladega in a season: Pete Hamilton (1970), Buddy Baker (1975), Darrell Waltrip (1982), Dale Earnhardt (1990 & 1999), Dale Earnhardt Jr. (2002) and Jeff Gordon (2007).
– Eleven drivers have earned their first career Cup win at Talladega: Brickhouse, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (2017), Keselowski (2009), Brian Vickers (2006), Ken Schrader (1988), Phil Parsons (1988)*, Davey Allison (1987), Bobby Hillin (1986)*, Ron Bouchard (1981)*, Lennie Pond (1978)* and Dick Brooks (1973)*. *Denotes their only Cup win
– Of the Cup champions who have competed at Talladega, only seven have failed to win there: Hall of Famer Alan Kulwicki, Martin Truex Jr., Kurt Busch, Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace, Hall of Famer Benny Parsons, Hall of Famer Bobby Isaac and Hall of Famer Buck Baker.
– Of the 48 drivers who have won at Talladega, 11 will be in the field for Sunday’s race.
– The lowest a driver has started a race at Talladega and won was Jeff Gordon, who won the spring 2000 race after starting 36th.
– Sixty-nine drivers have dared to make their first career Cup start at Talladega.
– The record for most cars in a race was 60 on May 6, 1973.
– The record for most lead changes in a race is 88, which has occurred twice (most recent on April 17, 2011).
– While the record for cautions at Talladega is 11, the track has seen three caution-free races, in 1997, 2001 and 2002.
– The October 2018 race had only one DNF, the fewest in track history.
– Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has the best average finish among active drivers (11.8).
– Bill Elliott owns the track’s qualifying record, 212.809 mph, set on May 3, 1987. He also has the record for Talladega poles with eight.
This week’s episode of NASCAR America presents MotorMouths airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and features special guest Kyle Busch.
Busch joins Marty Snider and Kyle Petty to discuss the week’s storylines and answer fan phone calls.
In addition to discussing this week’s storylines, the guys will be taking your calls at 844-NASCAR-NBC or reach out on Twitter via #LetMeSayThis.
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com.If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.
Cup and Gander Outdoors Truck Series teams will return to the 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway this weekend as the NASCAR playoffs continue.
Here is a breakdown of the Goodyear tires each series will compete on.
With Talladega being longer than one mile, teams in both series are required to use inner liners in all four tires. Air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.
Cup Series tire info
The Cup Series will run a completely different tire setup than the Truck Series.
Cup teams will run the same left-side tire code they ran at this track in April. But they’ll have a brand new right-side tire code. Compared to what was run in the spring, this right-side tire features a construction update to align it with what is run at other tracks.
Set limits: Cup: Two sets for practice, one set for qualifying and seven sets for the race (six race sets plus one set transferred from qualifying or practice)