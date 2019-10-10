Matt Crafton on standby to relieve Paul Menard at Talladega

“Due to neck issues I’ve been battling, and talking it over with my wife, team and doctors, I’ve made the decision to be sure Matt is prepared to finish out the race for me if needed,” Menard said in a press release. “I’m a race car driver and a competitor, but I also need to be smart and take care of myself for my family. As I want what is best for the Wood Brothers and my 21 family, I know Matt can get in there if need be and mix it up and will do a great job.”
Crafton, who is sponsored by Menards in the Truck Series, has made only one Cup start in the NASCAR career. He drove in place of Kyle Busch in the 2015 Daytona 500 after Busch suffered leg injuries in the previous day’s Xfinity Series race.
Crafton is currently fifth in the Truck Series playoff standings. The Truck Series race at Talladega is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1.
Zack Novak takes first PEAK Antifreeze iRacing championship, earns $40K
While Roush Fenway Racing hasn’t earned a NASCAR Cup championship since Kurt Busch‘s 2004 title, it can once again call itself a championship organization after its driver, Zack Novak, in the No. 6 RFR Ford Mustang, captured the first eNASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Series championship in a live broadcast Thursday on NBCSN’s NASCAR America.
Novak earned $40,000 of the $100,000 prize pool, by winning the final race of the season at a virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway (and his fourth win overall of the now-completed iRacing season).
As for the other three championship contenders, Keegan Leahy (G2 Esports) finished second, Bobby Zalenski (Joe Gibbs Racing) finished fourth and Blake Reynolds (Team Dillon Esports) ended up with a ninth-place showing.
“(Being called champion) sounds awesome,” Novak told NBCSN. “That was a grind, all season long, and even the race itself was just a crazy grind and I can’t believe I’m in this position.
“(Leahy) kept me real honest, raced very clean. I respected him and I tried to race him as clean as I could back and I hope I accomplished that. We just really raced hard, had very comparable cars at the end and I can’t believe I came away with that.”
For Novak, it was his second major esports championship, having won the inaugural eNASCAR IGNITE Series (for drivers ages 13-16) title last year.
In addition to the big payday for earning the championship, as well as the weekly winnings during the season, Novak, a 17-year-old high school student from Connecticut, also earns a test day in a US Legends car and in a NASCAR Pinty’s Series vehicle with Canada’s Best Racing Team.
Novak also will take part in pre-race ceremonies for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series’ championship-deciding race Nov. 17 at Miami.
Leahy led most of the first half of the race, being scored the leader at Lap 70 of the 140-lap event. Unlike NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck Series, there were no stages in the iRacing championship-deciding race.
Leahy built as much as a 2.5-second lead before the first caution of the race came out on Lap 81 due to contact between two non-championship contenders. Leahy was passed by non-championship driver Jimmy Mullis on Lap 95, with Leahy dropping back to fifth, while Novak climbed into second and Zalenski also passed into fourth position. Leahy dropped to sixth place on Lap 101.
From that point, Novak kept pace with Mullis, but as long as he was ahead of his other three title contenders, he was in a good shape. As the race approached 20 laps to go, tire wear and conserving fuel became key for all drivers, but most notably for the title contenders.
A caution came out with 19 laps to go. Mullis missed his pit stall and had to reverse back into it, falling from the lead to 12th place, allowing Novak to take the lead on the restart with 16 laps remaining.
But four laps later, Leahy regained the lead, only to have Novak take it back with seven laps left and held on the rest of the way to take the checkered flag.
Novak was overcome with emotion after taking the win, but regained his composure to do a celebratory burnout.
“We still had enough to do it, yeah!” Novak exclaimed. “When I first got in the series three years ago as a 15-year-old, I never, ever thought this moment would happen. I did well in my rookie year and potentially had a shot at this, but I never knew it would be possible, honestly.
“This is what I’ve dreamt of my whole life, to win a championship in an official sanctioned series. I won the Ignite (championship) last year. Just how much time and effort it takes to win this, I’ve put in hours and hours into this, 30-plus hour weeks working on this car. It’s a full-time job. … I hope we’ll be back here next year.”
Just didn't quite have it at the end. I don't know what to feel. Epic drive by @znovak15 on that last run. I gave him nothing and he worked with it. Should I have doored him? For the 40k, maybe. For sim racing, no. This is how we do it in @iRacing. https://t.co/FC8Mh9TE9S
We’re going racing for a championship today on an expanded edition of NASCAR America.
Krista Voda, AJ Allmendinger, Parker Kligerman, Steve Letarte and Jeff Burton (the latter three all own teams that have participated in this year’s e-racing season) will be part of today’s broadcast, which runs from 5-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN, as we televise live the 2019 eNASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Series championship race at a virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Four drivers will compete to take home the largest share of the $100,000 prize pool. Today’s broadcast will mark the first time an official eNASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Series race has been aired live on national television.
The four drivers battling for the championship and the teams they compete for are: Bobby Zalenski (Joe Gibbs Racing), Zack Novak (Roush Fenway Racing), Blake Reynolds (Team Dillon Esports) and Keegan Leahy (G2 Esports). Novak is going for his second career championship, having captured the inaugural eNASCAR IGNITE Series title.
The champion will earn a prize of $40,000 in addition to their weekly winnings earned during the season, plus a test day in a US Legends Car and NASCAR Pinty’s Series vehicle with Canada’s Best Racing Team. The champ will also take part in pre-race ceremonies for the Cup Series’ season-ending and championship-deciding Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
“The increased energy and industry collaboration around the eNASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Series culminates with this first-ever championship broadcast,” said Tim Clark, senior vice president and chief digital officer, NASCAR. “Our fans expect thrilling, side-by-side racing, and eNASCAR on NBCSN will deliver.”
Added John Barnes, producer, NASCAR, NBC Sports: “NASCAR America is excited to showcase the best iRacers in the world competing for a championship. Since its inception, NASCAR America has showcased sim racing to our viewers and we are thrilled to take the next step by crowing a champion.”
In addition to watching the championship race on NBCSN, follow @iRacing and @NASCARonNBC on Twitter for live updates during the race.
One NASCAR team owner believes a doubleheader race weekend between the NASCAR Cup Series and IndyCar would be a “kick ass weekend.”
If you guessed the owner is Tony Stewart, congratulations.
The remark from Stewart, the three-time Cup champion and 1997 Indy Racing League champion, came during his 12th annual Smoke Show at Texas Motor Speedway, which raises money for Speedway Children’s Charities.
“I think it would be awesome,” Stewart said. “(Texas Motor Speedway) would be a perfect place to do it, too. I think it would be really cool. It would be a weekend on my calendar that I would make sure I was at the Cup race that weekend for sure. It’s just never been done. The hardest part for both series is going to be how different the racetrack is. When you’d go to Pocono or anywhere that ARCA would run with the Cup Series and you’d have different rubber (tires), it definitely made a difference.
“I remember when we did the first demo run the night of the (NASCAR) All-Star race (at Charlotte Motor Speedway) in ’97, I remember how sketchy it was because the Goodyear rubber was down and we were on Firestone with IndyCar, and the rubbers really weren’t compatible. So that’s the only challenge they’ll have doing it. Aside from that, man, I think that’s about as big of a kick ass weekend as you could ever ask for in motorsports, is have two major series like that here at the same time.”
Based on their 2020 schedules, the only tracks the Cup Series and IndyCar will both visit throughout the year (but on separate weekends) are Texas Motor Speedway, Richmond Raceway and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The earliest a doubleheader could happen is 2021 as both series’ 2020 schedules are set.
IndyCar also visits tracks the Xfinity Series or Gander Outdoors Truck Series will race at on separate weekends: Iowa Speedway, World Wide Technology Speedway at Gateway, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and Road America.
But for Stewart, holding the potential doubleheader at the 1.5-mile track north of Forth Worth, Texas is the obvious choice.
“And it’s not because we’re sitting here right now,” Stewart said. “This is the place I would pick if you were going to do that kind of a weekend.”
