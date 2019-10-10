Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
ARCA

ARCA Menards Series releases 2020 schedule

By Daniel McFadinOct 10, 2019, 12:27 PM EDT
The ARCA Menards Series has announced its schedule for the 2020 season, which includes 20 races at 20 different race tracks.

ARCA also announced the 10-race schedule for the inaugural ARCA Showdown, which will include the top teams in the ARCA Menards Series as well as the ARCA Menards Series East and ARCA Menards Series West.

The overall season begins on Saturday, Feb. 8 at Daytona International Speedway and will conclude on Friday, Oct. 16 at Kansas Speedway.

The first race of the ARCA Showdown will be the second event in the overall schedule, a first trip to ISM Raceway in Phoenix, on Friday, March 6. The ARCA Showdown will end on Saturday, Sept. 26 at Memphis International Raceway.

Other schedule highlights:

– The ARCA Menards Series will visit Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Friday, May 29, the first visit there since Ohio’s Jack Bowsher scored the victory in 1965.

– In addition to Daytona and Phoenix, the ARCA Menards Series will be part of NASCAR Cup Series weekends at Talladega Superspeedway on Friday, April 24; Charlotte Motor Speedway on Thursday, May 21; Michigan International Speedway on Friday, June 5; Chicagoland Speedway on Thursday, June 18; Pocono Raceway on Thursday, June 25; Watkins Glen International on August 18; Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday, Sept. 17 and Kansas Speedway on Oct. 16.

All 20 races are scheduled for live television coverage; eight races will be televised on FS1 and FS2 and 12 races will be televised on MAVTV.

Here are the 2020 schedules:

2020 ARCA Menards Series Schedule

 

DATE TRACK CITY
Saturday, Feb. 8 Daytona International Speedway Daytona, Fla.
Friday, March 6 ISM Raceway Avondale, Ariz.
Sunday, April 19 Salem Speedway Salem, Ind.
Friday, April 24 Talladega Superspeedway Talladega, Ala.
Thursday, May 21 Charlotte Motor Speedway Concord, N.C.
Friday, May 29 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Lexington, Ohio
Friday, June 5 Michigan International Speedway Brooklyn, Mich.
Thursday, June 18 Chicagoland Speedway Joliet, Ill.
Thursday, June 25 Pocono Raceway Long Pond, Pa.
Friday, July 3 Lucas Oil Raceway Brownsburg, Ind.
Saturday, July 11 Elko Speedway Elko, Minn.
Friday, July 17 Iowa Speedway Newton, Iowa
Saturday, Aug. 1 WWT Raceway at Gateway Madison, Ill.
Friday, Aug. 7 Madison International Speedway Madison, Wisc.
Friday, Aug. 18 Watkins Glen International Watkins Glen, N.Y.
Sunday, Aug. 23 Springfield Mile at Illinois State Fairgrounds Springfield, Ill.
Saturday, Sept. 5 Magic Mile at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds DuQuoin, Ill.
Thursday, Sept. 17 Bristol Motor Speedway Bristol, Tenn.
Saturday, Sept. 26 Memphis International Raceway Millington, Tenn.
Friday, Oct. 16 Kansas Speedway Kansas City, Kan.

 

The following races will also count toward the ARCA Showdown championship:

 

2020 ARCA Showdown Schedule

DATE TRACK CITY
Friday, March 6 ISM Raceway Avondale, Ariz.
Sunday, April 19 Salem Speedway Salem, Ind.
Friday, May 29 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Lexington, Ohio
Friday, July 3 Lucas Oil Raceway Brownsburg, Ind.
Saturday, July 11 Elko Speedway Elko, Minn.
Friday, July 17 Iowa Speedway Newton, Iowa
Saturday, Aug. 1 WWT Raceway at Gateway Madison, Ill.
Friday, Aug. 18 Watkins Glen International Watkins Glen, N.Y.
Thursday, Sept. 17 Bristol Motor Speedway Bristol, Tenn.
Saturday, Sept. 26 Memphis International Raceway Millington, Tenn.

Leavine Family, Stewart-Haas Racing win 11th round eNASCAR Heat Pro League races

NASCAR Heat
By Daniel McFadinOct 10, 2019, 1:46 PM EDT
Players for Leavine Family Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing were the winners of the 11th round races in the eNASCAR Pro League Wednesday night, which were held on a virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Josh Harbin (@ThAbEaR_95) won for Leavine Family Racing in the PlayStation 4 race and secured the team a spot in the championship round.

Josh Shoemaker (@SHG Slick 14x) won the XBox One race for SHR, which will also be in the championship round.

The championship round will be held on a wild card track on Oct. 23rd and will consist of Team Penske, JR Motorsports, Stewart-Haas Racing and Leavine Family Racing.

Here is the point standings heading into the season finale.

You can watch the races in the video below

Smithfield extends deal with Stewart-Haas Racing through 2020

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinOct 10, 2019, 9:42 AM EDT
Smithfield Foods has extended its deal with Stewart-Haas Racing to sponsor Aric Almirola through the 2020 season, the team announced Thursday.

The 2020 season will be Almirola’s and Smithfield’s third season with the team and Almirola’s ninth-full time Cup season. Smithfield has sponsored Almirola since 2012, his first full-time season.

The announcement comes ahead of the playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC), where Almirola earned his first win with SHR last year.

Smithfield has been the primary or co-primary sponsor of Almirola in 25 of 30 races this year.

“I said when I first came to Stewart-Haas Racing that this is the opportunity every driver wants, and I’m obviously very proud to have it continue,” Almirola said in a press release. “Our relationship with Smithfield is strong. From the customers, to the retailers and all of the employees, we take a tremendous amount of pride in representing the Smithfield brand. They’re our biggest supporters and it’s what drives us every time we hit the racetrack.”

Said team co-owner Tony Stewart: “Aric is one of the most focused and determined drivers I’ve ever met, and he’s got the skills to match. He’s taken the opportunity here at SHR and seized it. Keeping him as the driver of the No. 10 Smithfield Ford Mustang was a priority and we’re very happy to have it continue.”

Almirola made the playoffs this year but was eliminated after the first round. He enters Talladega with one top-five finish and 10 top 10s.

Schedule for Talladega’s playoff weekend

By Daniel McFadinOct 10, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
NASCAR returns to Talladega Superspeedway this weekend to continue the playoffs for the Cup and Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

On Saturday, wunderground.com forecasts a temperature of 68 degrees, partly cloudy skies and 20% chance of race for the start of the Truck Series race.

For Sunday, it calls for cloudy skies, a temperature of 72 degrees and a 20% chance of rain for the start of the Cup race.

Here’s the full weekend schedule with TV and radio info.

(All times ares Eastern)

Friday, Oct. 11

10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m – Cup garage open

11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. – Truck Series garage open

12:35 – 1:25 p.m. – Truck practice (No TV)

1:35 – 2:25 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)

3:35 – 4:25 p.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV)

4:35 – 5:25 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

Saturday, Oct. 12

9 a.m. – Truck Series garage opens

10:35 a.m. – Truck Series qualifying; single truck/one lap (FS1)

Noon – Cup garage opens

Noon – Truck driver-crew chief meeting

1 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

1:30 p.m. – Sugarlands Shine 250; 94 laps/250.04 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4:35 p.m. – Cup qualifying; single car/one lap (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Oct. 12

10 a.m. – Cup garage opens

Noon – Driver-crew chief meeting

1:20 p.m. – Driver introductions

2 p.m. – 1000Bulbs.com 500; 188 laps/500.08 miles (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

NASCAR wraps up two-day test for 2021 debut of Next Gen Cup car

NASCAR
By Jerry BonkowskiOct 9, 2019, 4:53 PM EDT
For all intents and purposes, the 2021 NASCAR Cup season began this week.

NASCAR officials and Cup driver Austin Dillon spent the last two days testing the Next Gen car – which is set to make its debut for the 2021 season in the Daytona 500 – at Richmond Raceway.

The car has been in development for more than two years, according to NASCAR. The new look, according to a media release, will “honor stock car racing’s roots with bodies that resemble their street versions while incorporating new vehicle technology and innovation.”

This is an important milestone for the Next Gen car and the future of stock car racing,” John Probst, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Innovation and Racing Development, said in the media release. “There are so many new systems on the car from the front to the back that our main goal with this test was to log laps and put miles on them.

The test has met – and even exceeded – our expectations, and we are well on our way to developing the final iteration of the car.”

MORE: See the Next Gen car for 2021 season … well, sort of

Dillon gave high marks to the car.

I really enjoyed driving the car,” Dillon said. “I like the way that it looks, you can see the finished product down the road. The OEMs can make the body look really good, like a street car that you see on the road today. When it comes together and they all get their cars on the track, we’re going to have something to work with that also looks really good.”

At the present time, only two prototypes have been built. The other car was tested in the wind tunnel for the first time on Oct. 1. It is scheduled for another wind tunnel test later this week, according to the media release.

A second on-track test is also likely to occur before the end of the year, but NASCAR did not give any details on who will drive the car or at what track it may be tested at.

We have a very comprehensive test plan,” Probst said. “We will be doing extensive wind tunnel testing to ensure liftoff speeds are appropriate before moving to larger tracks. As we move into 2020, we will begin testing on intermediate tracks, superspeedways and road courses.”

While several components of the current car will remain in the Next Gen edition, other major elements including manufacturer’s body designs, are still in development, according to the media release.

Andy Petree, Richard Childress Racing’s vice president of competition, detailed the team’s involvement in the car’s development Thursday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive.”

“It was a tremendous effort,” Petree said. “I feel privileged to have a part of it and for our team and for NASCAR and the whole industry to trust us with that. That first car means a lot to us. We put a lot of resources in it, by the fact we weren’t in the playoffs. We could do that. We built this car here, we built the chassis, we built basically everything that wasn’t manufactured. It was a third-party design, complete clean piece of paper design. To come out and do what we did yesterday was a tremendous accomplishment and I think everybody felt pretty good about that first run with that all new, brand new car and systems.”

Petree said data from “literally everything” on the car was documented.

“Everything on the car was instrumented,” Petree said. “Brandon Thomas (Managing Director, Vehicle Systems at NASCAR) is kind of the one that’s been the spearhead at least between RCR and NASCAR. He used to work here, he’s a great engineer, a really smart guy they hired to do this. There’s a bunch of people on the NASCAR side, John Probst, all his guys. Then on our side, we had literally every part of our development group working on it.  … Justin Alexander is our head of R&D and he was basically kind of, you’d call the crew chief over the operation of getting the car built and then taking it to the track. He’s the one that interacted with Austin. They basically ran it like any normal test when we got there.”

Petree then compared the car’s design to what the Cup Series currently runs.

“If you look at what we’ve raced up until this point, it’s been an evolution,” Petree said. “From the front suspension being kind of based on the ’64 Chevelle frame. As far as the geometry and the rear suspension is a mid-60s Chevrolet truck suspension. … That’s what our car’s been designed and modeled after for years. Now we’ve got the chance, it’s totally clean sheet of paper.

“It’s built with nothing but racing (in mind) and current, most modern technology put into.”