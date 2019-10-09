Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Germain Racing

Ty Dillon to race Richard Childress’ first Cup scheme at Talladega

By Daniel McFadinOct 9, 2019, 10:37 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Fifty years after it graced Talladega Superspeedway in its first Cup Series race, Richard Childress’ very first NASCAR paint scheme will return to the track this weekend for the track’s 100th Cup race.

Ty Dillon, the grandson of Childress, will drive a tribute to Childress’ first Cup car in Sunday’s race (2 p.m. ET on NBC).

Germain Racing’s No. 13 Chevrolet will be made to look like the No. 13 1968 Camaro that Childress drove in the inaugural Talladega race on Sept. 14, 1969.

More: Richard Childress to pace Talladega field in Dale Earnhardt’s final win car

The reason for Childress’ presence in the 1969 race is unique.

At the time Childress was competing in the Grand American series, which held a race at Talladega on Saturday. In the Cup Series, drivers led by Richard Petty boycotted the Sunday race over safety concerns.

NASCAR founder Bill France Sr. decided to fill the field with Childress and other Grand American drivers.

Childress only made it to Lap 80 of 188 and retired due to an axle problem. The money Childress earned from the race led to him being able to found Richard Childress Racing.

Richard Childress ran this 1968 Chevrolet Camaro in the first NASCAR race ever held at Talladega Superspeedway in 1969 and finished 23rd. (ISC Archives/CQ-Roll Call Group via Getty Images)

“I think it’s really cool that we are running a throwback scheme of my grandfather’s original No. 13,” Dillon said in a press release. “Looking back over history, as a kid, I didn’t even know that he ran the No. 13, but when I got my opportunity with Bob Germain and Germain Racing, we dug up some old photos and found the car.

“I’m happy to be honoring him and Talladega, the place where it all got started for him and so many big things were started for our family. It’s going to be a huge weekend and I’m proud to honor his great career and everything that he has made since that time. It’s a unique looking No. 13, different from what you see every weekend with our GEICO Camaro, but I’m really looking forward to running this paint scheme.”

Among the details that Dillon’s car will share with Childress’ from 50 years ago:

  • On the tail, the letters, W-S, N.C. signify Winston-Salem, N.C., the town that Childress called home.
  • The Chevrolet Camaro logo can be found on the lower rear quarter panel
  • Above the driver’s door, Childress’ name is shown, while Dillon’s name will ride on the right side.

 

NBC Sports Power Rankings: Kevin Harvick’s out, Martin Truex Jr. back on top

Getty Images
By NBC Sports StaffOct 9, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Even though he came in second at Dover, it was enough of a performance for NBC Sports’ NASCAR writers to put Martin Truex Jr. back on top in this week’s Power Rankings.

With 37 of a maximum 40 points, Truex is once again No. 1, while last week’s top vote-getter, Kevin Harvick, falls to third place (32 points). Dover winner Kyle Larson jumps to the No. 2 spot, up from eighth last week.

Also of note, based on earning three straight top 10s for the first time since 2016, Jimmie Johnson appears in the rankings heading into Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC).

The biggest drop this week came from Roval winner Chase Elliott, who went from No. 3 last week to unranked after Sunday’s race at Dover.

Here are this week’s rankings:

1. Martin Truex Jr. (37 points): Consistency is his middle name. Just keeps on scoring top fives. Returns to top spot in rankings after Kevin Harvick was No. 1 in last week’s rankings. Last week: Second.

2. Kyle Larson (34 points): Gets to enjoy a stress-free Talladega after his Dover win. No other driver will feel as good this weekend. But even though he broke a 75-race winless streak and earned a berth in the Round of 8, the pressure shifts to see him win again and make it to Miami. Last week: Eighth.

3. Kevin Harvick (32 points): Fourth-place run marks his 10th top 10 in the last 11 races. That includes three wins and seven top fives. Last week: First.

4. Alex Bowman (29 points): Another strong run for the No. 88. Could he be the dark horse in the playoffs? Last week: Fifth.

5. Denny Hamlin (24 points): Dominated early at Dover before finishing fifth, primarily because he was frustrated with Joey Logano. One cause for concern, however, is that he hasn’t had consecutive top 10s since August. Last week: Tied for 10th.

6. Kyle Busch (15 points): Didn’t have a good car this weekend, got caught speeding and finished sixth. Sometimes one has to just plow through a tough weekend and he did. But there is cause for concern. He’s managed just two top 10s in the first four playoff races. Last week: Tied for 10th.

7. Brad Keselowski (13 points): Failed to finish in the top five for the first time in the playoffs, capping off an unremarkable weekend for this team. Last week: Fourth.

8. Clint Bowyer (12 points): Earned sixth top 10 in the last seven races. Still plugging away. These playoffs haven’t been easy for him but he’s still alive. Last week: Sixth.

9. Jimmie Johnson (8 points): Earned a third straight top 10 for the first time this year. Even though Johnson hasn’t won in his last 89 starts, it’s clear this team is getting better. Last week: Unranked.

10. Matt DiBenedetto (6 points): Earned his seventh top 10 of the season. Given the right circumstances, potentially could steal a playoff race win. Last week: Unranked.

Others receiving votes: Chase Elliott (4 points), William Byron (3 points), Cole Custer (3 points).

Long: Will Joey Logano’s actions lead to repercussions or another title?

By Dustin LongOct 8, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Joey Logano isn’t making friends in the playoffs, but does it really matter?

For the third time in the last eight playoff races, a driver climbed from his car upset with how Logano raced them and suggested a form of payback could be coming.

* Martin Truex Jr. called Logano’s bump-and-run on the final lap of last fall’s playoff race at Martinsville a “cheap shot” and said days before the championship race in Miami: “I won’t just wreck a guy … unless it is the 22.” (Logano did take part in the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation Catwalk for a Cause event in May). 

* Aric Almirola was upset with how Logano raced him in last fall’s playoff race at Texas, which was a week after Logano had assured his spot in the championship event by winning at Martinsville. Almirola said then: “He just continues to make things harder on himself. … When Homestead comes around if I’m not in it, he’ll know it.” Asked how, Almirola responded: “Just make it really difficult on him.” (Almirola and Logano talked a day later).

* Denny Hamlin expressed his frustration with Logano after last weekend’s playoff race at Dover. Logano was 24 laps down when Hamlin, who was leading, couldn’t get around him late in stage 2. Hamlin lost the lead and finished third in the stage, costing him a playoff point. “He just pissed off some guys that he’s racing with now,” Hamlin said of Logano. “So now we’re going to race him extra hard for what? For the reason he didn’t want to go 26 laps down? Anybody would tell you that’s just not a good choice.”

So far nothing has happened — except Logano winning last year’s Cup title.

That Logano races hard is no surprise. It’s a part of his DNA. His second career Cup win came in 2012 after he did a bump-and-run on Mark Martin in the final laps at Pocono. Logano has had issues throughout his career with Tony Stewart, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, Truex, Almirola and Hamlin, among others. So, yes, this is Logano’s style.

But even Logano admitted during last weekend’s race at Dover he was in a tough position. This was his radio conversation with crew chief Todd Gordon after stage 2 ended:

Gordon: Did a good job there, man. I know we got eaten up there at the end, but you did a good job of hanging in the whole time.

Logano: Yeah. I dunno. Trying to do the right thing by everyone.

Gordon: Yeah. You’re in a tough spot. You are. I totally understand it.

Logano: What’s our situation now? How many more laps do I have to make up?

Gordon: 54 is 14 laps down. We’re 24 laps down. The 52 is 13. The 51 is 12. Some of those guys won’t end up having enough tires to run the whole race, so, we’ll see where it gets. We’re 36 right now. Every spot we can get from here is a point.”

Logano would not pass the 54 (Garrett Smithley), 52 (JJ Yeley) or 51 (B.J. McLeod). Logano finished 34th, gaining spots only after mechanical issues caused Chris Buescher and Ryan Blaney to the garage.

While Logano’s conversation was taking place, other team radios were lit about his driving.

Hamlin didn’t realize Logano was so many laps down. Told he was, Hamlin said on his radio: “Then what the (expletive) is he doing racing us like this? Twenty-four laps?”

Logano also was a discussion point on Kyle Larson’s radio.

Larson: He’s racing awful hard, huh?

Crew chief Chad Johnston: You sound like you’re surprised. Nothing new.

Larson: I am surprised that he’s racing that hard at 24 laps down, I can see one up.

Johnston: Yeah. I think it is all things we have to put in our memory bank. And when we get the opportunity to do the same thing to him, we remember that, don’t cut him any slack. But, for today we have to race to win, so, we’ll let him go to the back or do a wave around and get one of ‘em back so he can be 23 down. And we’ll go race for a win.”

Memory bank is the key word. Drivers and teams don’t forget. Should Logano advance to the third round, he could face quite a challenge.

Two of the three races in the third round are at Martinsville and ISM Raceway near Phoenix. Both feature plenty of traffic and can be difficult to pass at — and that’s without someone mad at you. NASCAR is expected to approve a traction compound to help drivers pass at ISM Raceway, the last chance for competitors to earn a spot in the Championship 4 race the following week in Miami. 

Will Logano’s actions catch up to him in the coming weeks? Or will he be on his way to a second championship while divers are left to mutter about how the No. 22 Team Penske Ford races?

—————————————————————————————————————————————————

Potential can be such an overbearing description for some. While Kyle Larson exudes California cool, many have expected him to win more often. In some cases, his team needed better cars or pit stops. In other cases, Larson needed to be better.

He said that last weekend’s win at Dover was an example of how he is improving.

“It takes focus to win in any type of car, but it takes a different type of focus to win a 400‑ or 500‑mile race,” Larson said after his sixth career Cup victory, which moved him to the next round. “You know, in a sprint car race, it’s 30, 40 laps, and they don’t have an opportunity to work on their car at any point in the race to make it better, where in this I’ve tried to get better at my communication and tried to make it easier for the team to figure out what adjustments to make because it felt like when I look at other people in the past, I’ve been good the first half of races or even past that, but then it seems like as other people get to work on their cars, that’s where they maybe get better than me at the end and that’s what they find to go out there and win.

“(Sunday) I felt like I was struggling, I was getting frustrated in the early part of the race, and then took a deep breath, changed up what I was doing behind the wheel, and we also made our car better at the same time, and here we are with a win.

“I think that’s just the things that guys like Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick and Logano, Truex, Keselowski are really good at just staying focused, and not that I wasn’t focused, it just takes a different level of focus.”

—————————————————————————————————————————————————

It was easy to miss Kyle Busch’s finish Sunday at Dover. Other than the speeding penalty he incurred on Lap 122, he was not noticeable on the way to a sixth-place finish.

Busch had expressed his disappointment not only with the racing but his result at Dover in May when he finished 10th and did not exude confidence heading into the playoff race. He qualified 18th, worst of the remaining playoff drivers. He said his car’s setup was similar to what teammate Martin Truex Jr. used to win at Dover in May but still didn’t work for him.

That Busch came out of a race that he didn’t seem to feel good about with nearly a top-five finish could be viewed as a good sign for his fans. Those points earned could mean more should he encounter problems in Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC). Busch enters the race third in the standings, 48 points ahead of Joey Logano, who is the first driver outside a transfer spot.

 and on Facebook

NASCAR penalty report after Dover

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 8, 2019, 4:47 PM EDT
2 Comments

NASCAR on Tuesday issued two penalties following this past weekend’s races at Dover International Speedway.

In the NASCAR Cup Series, Chris Gabehart, crew chief for the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driven by Denny Hamlin, was fined $10,000 for lug nut(s) not properly installed.

There were no other race-related penalties.

There was one additional penalty issued: team member Chad Emmons has received an indefinite suspension for violating the sport’s Substance Abuse Policy.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

See the Next Gen car for 2021 season! Well, sort of …

By Dustin LongOct 8, 2019, 4:31 PM EDT
1 Comment

Austin Dillon, who is testing the Next Gen Cup car Tuesday and Wednesday at Richmond Raceway, gave a brief look at the vehicle.

Well, sort of. As Dillon noted on his Instagram page: “This is not the locked-in body style. All the (manufacturers) are working on their separate body style. This is what we’re testing. And the test is going well so far. We think there are some really cool things to come from this car in ’21. Can’t wait to get work on it. We’ve had fun. I really like working on it. It’s a lot fun to drive.”

The car is scheduled to debut in 2021.

This week’s test is a baseline test of the car.

Here is Dillon’s video:

 