Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

NASCAR, International Speedway Corp. merger expected on Oct. 18

By Daniel McFadinOct 9, 2019, 12:06 PM EDT
1 Comment

International Speedway Corp. announced Tuesday that it expects its merger with NASCAR to be complete by Oct. 18.

ISC, which operates 12 tracks that host NASCAR races, including Daytona International Speedway, Darlington Raceway and Homestead-Miami Speedway, has informed NASDAQ that it has called a special meeting of shareholders on Oct. 16 to vote on approving the merger.

Once the merger is complete ISC will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange. Shareholders will be paid $45 per share in cash as part of the acquisition.

The merger – valued at approximately $2 billion – will allow NASCAR to control those 12 tracks, along with Iowa Speedway, which it already owns. That could make it easier for NASCAR to move race dates from one track to another. NASCAR President Steve Phelps has stated that the schedule is among the areas the sanctioning body is looking at making changes. NASCAR’s five-year sanctioning agreement with tracks ends after next season.

With NASCAR private, it won’t have to publicly report attendance revenue and other financials as ISC had to do as a publicly traded company.

Once the merger is complete, NASCAR will join Speedway Motorsports, Inc. in going private this year. SMI operates eight tracks that host Cup races, including Charlotte Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway.

Of the tracks the Cup Series competes on, ISC and SMI collectively operate all but three: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Dover International Speedway and Pocono Raceway.

NASCAR America presents MotorMouths at 5 p.m. ET with Kyle Busch

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiOct 9, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

This week’s episode of NASCAR America presents MotorMouths airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and features special guest Kyle Busch.

Busch joins Marty Snider and Kyle Petty to discuss the week’s storylines and answer fan phone calls.

In addition to discussing this week’s storylines, the guys will be taking your calls at 844-NASCAR-NBC or reach out on Twitter via #LetMeSayThis.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Goodyear tire info for NASCAR at Talladega

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinOct 9, 2019, 1:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Cup and Gander Outdoors Truck Series teams will return to the 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway this weekend as the NASCAR playoffs continue.

Here is a breakdown of the Goodyear tires each series will compete on.

With Talladega being longer than one mile, teams in both series are required to use inner liners in all four tires. Air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.

Cup Series tire info

The Cup Series will run a completely different tire setup than the Truck Series.

Cup teams will run the same left-side tire code they ran at this track in April. But they’ll have a brand new right-side tire code. Compared to what was run in the spring, this right-side tire features a construction update to align it with what is run at other tracks.

Set limits: Cup: Two sets for practice, one set for qualifying and seven sets for the race (six race sets plus one set transferred from qualifying or practice)

Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4886; Right-side — D-4952

Tire Circumference: Left-side — 2,236 mm (88.03 in.); Right-side — 2,249 mm (88.54 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front — 29 psi; Left Rear – 29 psi; Right Front — 50 psi; Right Rear — 48 psi

 

Truck Series tire info

Teams in the Truck Series will use the same right and left-side tire codes they used at Talladega last year.

Set limits: Truck: Four sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4596; Right-side — D-4752

Tire Circumference: Left-side — 2,233 mm (87.91 in.); Right-side — 2,249 mm (88.54 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front — 29 psi; Left Rear – 29 psi; Right Front — 50 psi; Right Rear — 48 psi

Ty Dillon to race Richard Childress’ first Cup scheme at Talladega

Germain Racing
By Daniel McFadinOct 9, 2019, 10:37 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Fifty years after it graced Talladega Superspeedway in its first Cup Series race, Richard Childress’ very first NASCAR paint scheme will return to the track this weekend for the track’s 101st Cup race.

Ty Dillon, the grandson of Childress, will drive a tribute to Childress’ first Cup car in Sunday’s race (2 p.m. ET on NBC).

Germain Racing’s No. 13 Chevrolet will be made to look like the No. 13 1968 Camaro that Childress drove in the inaugural Talladega race on Sept. 14, 1969.

More: Richard Childress to pace Talladega field in Dale Earnhardt’s final win car

The reason for Childress’ presence in the 1969 race is unique.

At the time Childress was competing in the Grand American series, which held a race at Talladega on Saturday. In the Cup Series, drivers led by Richard Petty boycotted the Sunday race over safety concerns.

NASCAR founder Bill France Sr. decided to fill the field with Childress and other Grand American drivers.

Childress only made it to Lap 80 of 188 and retired due to an axle problem. The money Childress earned from the race led to him being able to found Richard Childress Racing.

Richard Childress ran this 1968 Chevrolet Camaro in the first NASCAR race ever held at Talladega Superspeedway in 1969 and finished 23rd. (ISC Archives/CQ-Roll Call Group via Getty Images)

“I think it’s really cool that we are running a throwback scheme of my grandfather’s original No. 13,” Dillon said in a press release. “Looking back over history, as a kid, I didn’t even know that he ran the No. 13, but when I got my opportunity with Bob Germain and Germain Racing, we dug up some old photos and found the car.

“I’m happy to be honoring him and Talladega, the place where it all got started for him and so many big things were started for our family. It’s going to be a huge weekend and I’m proud to honor his great career and everything that he has made since that time. It’s a unique looking No. 13, different from what you see every weekend with our GEICO Camaro, but I’m really looking forward to running this paint scheme.”

Among the details that Dillon’s car will share with Childress’ from 50 years ago:

  • On the tail, the letters, W-S, N.C. signify Winston-Salem, N.C., the town that Childress called home.
  • The Chevrolet Camaro logo can be found on the lower rear quarter panel
  • Above the driver’s door, Childress’ name is shown, while Dillon’s name will ride on the right side.

 

NBC Sports Power Rankings: Kevin Harvick’s out, Martin Truex Jr. back on top

Getty Images
By NBC Sports StaffOct 9, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Even though he came in second at Dover, it was enough of a performance for NBC Sports’ NASCAR writers to put Martin Truex Jr. back on top in this week’s Power Rankings.

With 37 of a maximum 40 points, Truex is once again No. 1, while last week’s top vote-getter, Kevin Harvick, falls to third place (32 points). Dover winner Kyle Larson jumps to the No. 2 spot, up from eighth last week.

Also of note, based on earning three straight top 10s for the first time since 2016, Jimmie Johnson appears in the rankings heading into Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC).

The biggest drop this week came from Roval winner Chase Elliott, who went from No. 3 last week to unranked after Sunday’s race at Dover.

Here are this week’s rankings:

1. Martin Truex Jr. (37 points): Consistency is his middle name. Just keeps on scoring top fives. Returns to top spot in rankings after Kevin Harvick was No. 1 in last week’s rankings. Last week: Second.

2. Kyle Larson (34 points): Gets to enjoy a stress-free Talladega after his Dover win. No other driver will feel as good this weekend. But even though he broke a 75-race winless streak and earned a berth in the Round of 8, the pressure shifts to see him win again and make it to Miami. Last week: Eighth.

3. Kevin Harvick (32 points): Fourth-place run marks his 10th top 10 in the last 11 races. That includes three wins and seven top fives. Last week: First.

4. Alex Bowman (29 points): Another strong run for the No. 88. Could he be the dark horse in the playoffs? Last week: Fifth.

5. Denny Hamlin (24 points): Dominated early at Dover before finishing fifth, primarily because he was frustrated with Joey Logano. One cause for concern, however, is that he hasn’t had consecutive top 10s since August. Last week: Tied for 10th.

6. Kyle Busch (15 points): Didn’t have a good car this weekend, got caught speeding and finished sixth. Sometimes one has to just plow through a tough weekend and he did. But there is cause for concern. He’s managed just two top 10s in the first four playoff races. Last week: Tied for 10th.

7. Brad Keselowski (13 points): Failed to finish in the top five for the first time in the playoffs, capping off an unremarkable weekend for this team. Last week: Fourth.

8. Clint Bowyer (12 points): Earned sixth top 10 in the last seven races. Still plugging away. These playoffs haven’t been easy for him but he’s still alive. Last week: Sixth.

9. Jimmie Johnson (8 points): Earned a third straight top 10 for the first time this year. Even though Johnson hasn’t won in his last 89 starts, it’s clear this team is getting better. Last week: Unranked.

10. Matt DiBenedetto (6 points): Earned his seventh top 10 of the season. Given the right circumstances, potentially could steal a playoff race win. Last week: Unranked.

Others receiving votes: Chase Elliott (4 points), William Byron (3 points), Cole Custer (3 points).