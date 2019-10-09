Goodyear tire info for NASCAR at Talladega

Cup and Gander Outdoors Truck Series teams will return to the 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway this weekend as the NASCAR playoffs continue.
Here is a breakdown of the Goodyear tires each series will compete on.
With Talladega being longer than one mile, teams in both series are required to use inner liners in all four tires. Air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.
Cup Series tire info
The Cup Series will run a completely different tire setup than the Truck Series.
Cup teams will run the same left-side tire code they ran at this track in April. But they’ll have a brand new right-side tire code. Compared to what was run in the spring, this right-side tire features a construction update to align it with what is run at other tracks.
Set limits: Cup: Two sets for practice, one set for qualifying and seven sets for the race (six race sets plus one set transferred from qualifying or practice)
Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4886; Right-side — D-4952
Tire Circumference: Left-side — 2,236 mm (88.03 in.); Right-side — 2,249 mm (88.54 in.)
Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front — 29 psi; Left Rear – 29 psi; Right Front — 50 psi; Right Rear — 48 psi
Truck Series tire info
Teams in the Truck Series will use the same right and left-side tire codes they used at Talladega last year.
Set limits: Truck: Four sets for the event
Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4596; Right-side — D-4752
Tire Circumference: Left-side — 2,233 mm (87.91 in.); Right-side — 2,249 mm (88.54 in.)
Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front — 29 psi; Left Rear – 29 psi; Right Front — 50 psi; Right Rear — 48 psi