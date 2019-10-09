By the numbers: The first 100 Cup races at Talladega Superspeedway

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Talldega Superspeedway is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, which included holding its 100th Cup Series race at the track in April.

Sunday’s race on the 2.66-mile track (2 p.m. ET on NBC) will be the 101st Cup event and represents the second race in the second round of this year’s playoffs.

The first Cup race on the Alabama track was held under controversial circumstances on Sept. 14, 1969.

NASCAR founder Bill France Sr. was forced to fill the field with drivers from the Grand American Series after many of NASCAR’s stars, including Richard Petty, boycotted the race over safety concerns.

The field was made up of 36 drivers – including future NASCAR team owner Richard Childress in his first career Cup start as a driver. Fifteen drivers made it to the finish as Richard Brickhouse took home the victory. It would be his only win in 39 Cup starts.

Here are some highlights and notes from the first 50 years of NASCAR racing at Talladega.

– Dale Earnhardt Sr. is the winningest driver in Talladega history with 10 wins. NBC Sports analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Gordon are tied for second with six. Brad Keselowski leads active drivers with five wins.

– Six drivers have swept both races at Talladega in a season: Pete Hamilton (1970), Buddy Baker (1975), Darrell Waltrip (1982), Dale Earnhardt (1990 & 1999), Dale Earnhardt Jr. (2002) and Jeff Gordon (2007).

– Eleven drivers have earned their first career Cup win at Talladega: Brickhouse, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (2017), Keselowski (2009), Brian Vickers (2006), Ken Schrader (1988), Phil Parsons (1988)*, Davey Allison (1987), Bobby Hillin (1986)*, Ron Bouchard (1981)*, Lennie Pond (1978)* and Dick Brooks (1973)*. *Denotes their only Cup win

– Keselowski’s win in 2009 is the only example in Cup Series history of a driver’s first career lap led being the final lap of a race.

– Of the Cup champions who have competed at Talladega, only seven have failed to win there: Hall of Famer Alan Kulwicki, Martin Truex Jr., Kurt Busch, Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace, Hall of Famer Benny Parsons, Hall of Famer Bobby Isaac and Hall of Famer Buck Baker.

– Of the 48 drivers who have won at Talladega, 11 will be in the field for Sunday’s race.

– The lowest a driver has started a race at Talladega and won was Jeff Gordon, who won the spring 2000 race after starting 36th.

– Sixty-nine drivers have dared to make their first career Cup start at Talladega.

– The record for most cars in a race was 60 on May 6, 1973.

– The record for most lead changes in a race is 88, which has occurred twice (most recent on April 17, 2011).

– While the record for cautions at Talladega is 11, the track has seen three caution-free races, in 1997, 2001 and 2002.

– The October 2018 race had only one DNF, the fewest in track history.

– Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has the best average finish among active drivers (11.8).

– Bill Elliott owns the track’s qualifying record, 212.809 mph, set on May 3, 1987. He also has the record for Talladega poles with eight.

– Speaking of Bill Elliott. In 1985, Elliott dramatically came back from being two laps down to win the Winston 500.

– The closest margin of victory is 0.002 seconds. It came on April 17, 2011 with Jimmie Johnson winning over Clint Bowyer.