Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Bump and run: Should Joey Logano have allowed Denny Hamlin by at Dover?

By NBC Sports StaffOct 8, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Was Joey Logano right to race the leaders hard at the end of stage 2 Sunday at Dover even though he was more than 20 laps down? Or do you agree with what Denny Hamlin said about what Logano did?

Dustin Long: It is often understood that when multiple laps down to get out of the way. With passing as difficult as it was at Dover, that guideline was more important. Logano’s decision to be aggressive in defending his position could hurt him later in the playoffs when the stakes are even greater.

Daniel McFadin: I see both sides of it, but I lean toward Hamlin’s argument. Logano was on his own lap pretty much from the time he returned to the track to the end of the race. He’d have lost nothing by not putting up a challenge to the leaders at the end of Stage 2. Who knows if that could come back to haunt him in the next six races.

Jerry Bonkowski: Hamlin had a valid point, as Logano was impeding him from winning and earning a stage point while Logano was not a factor in the race. But at the same time, it’s no surprise Logano raced that hard because that’s his style, regardless of how many laps down he was. Logano was trying to make up even a few laps – despite the fact he was so far back.

 

Give us a prediction on something that will happen this weekend at Talladega (2 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC).

Dustin Long: Talladega Blvd. in the infield will be wild. Oh, you want something about what will happen on the track? I think I have a better chance of predicting the winning lottery numbers since anything can happen at Dega.

Daniel McFadin: Someone who didn’t make the playoffs at all will win and send the postseason into a frenzy heading to Kanas Speedway.

Jerry Bonkowski: In addition to likely having several “big ones,” I predict we’ll see Joey Logano and Chase Elliott roar back in a big way to make up for the damage they suffered at Dover.

 

Jimmie Johnson’s sponsor, Ally Financial, recently announced that it will sponsor the No. 48 car through the 2023 season. Johnson has a contract through 2020 and says he’s focused on his team instead deciding when to retire from Cup. How much longer do you think he will race?

Dustin Long: I think he retires from Cup after 2020.

Daniel McFadin: Jimmie Johnson said on the Dale Jr. Download a few weeks ago that if pressed by owner Rick Hendrick for a decision, he’d take more years of racing. I think he’ll race through 2022 and his eventual successor will have Ally’s support in 2023.

Jerry Bonkowski: Johnson has the luxury of time to decide whether he will extend his current contract after 2020 or retire. The most important thing for him right now is to right the No. 48’s ship and get back to winning races consistently. That will go a long way toward helping him decide whether he wants to keep racing for another year or more after 2020.

Rodney Childers agrees to multi-year extension with Stewart-Haas Racing

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiOct 7, 2019, 6:04 PM EDT
2 Comments

Rodney Childers has agreed to a multi-year extension to remain as crew chief for Kevin Harvick and the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford.

Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal first reported the news Monday.

Childers then took to Twitter to confirm the report.

 

Childers, 43, has 28 career wins as a Cup crew chief, 25 of those coming with Harvick. Harvick and Childers both joined SHR in 2014 and went on to win the Cup championship that first season together. They also finished runner-up in 2015 and third in both 2017 and 2018.

In addition to Harvick, Childers has also worked with several other drivers in his Cup career, including Scott Riggs, Patrick Carpentier, Elliott Sadler, David Reutimann, Brian Vickers, Mark Martin and Michael Waltrip.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: NASCAR president Steve Phelps guests, Dover recap

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiOct 7, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and looks back at Sunday’s Cup race at Dover International Speedway, won by Kyle Larson.

Steve Letarte is joined by Dale Jarrett and Nate Ryan, with special guest NASCAR President Steve Phelps joining by phone.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

NASCAR to test Next Gen car at Richmond this week

By Dustin LongOct 7, 2019, 3:21 PM EDT
4 Comments

NASCAR will test the Next Gen car Tuesday and Wednesday at Richmond Raceway, NBC Sports has learned. This will be the first test for the Cup car, which is scheduled to debut in 2021. The test is closed to the media and the public.

The Next Gen car that will take part in the test was built by Richard Childress Racing. Austin Dillon will drive the car in the base test.

The car will have a generic body as each manufacturer continues to work on its body.

“We are very excited with where things are with this Next Gen car,” NASCAR President Steve Phelps said Monday on NASCAR America. “We are on time for a 2021 rollout. I think it’s going to be exciting to get it on track.

“We were in the wind tunnel last week, so having a test at Richmond (Tuesday) and Wednesday, kind of the culmination of a lot of work that has been done by the race teams, by our (manufacturer) partners and by the folks of NASCAR to put this on the race track. This particular car was built by Richard Childress and his folks and it won’t have the design of the Chevy, Ford and Toyota, but it will be kind of an opportunity for us to shake down the car and we’re really excited to get it on the race track.”

In July, Phelps said of the car: “The importance of this car can’t be overstated. It will allow teams to be profitable is what it comes down to. I think it’s as simple as that. The great news is that the fan will be the beneficiary as well, because I think the car will have better body styling that the fans I think will really enjoy, and if we’re going to do this thing the right way, which we are, is that the racing, which is already fantastic, should continue to get even better. So I think the entire industry wins.”

 

 

 

Kyle Larson latest Cup playoff driver to get first win of season in playoffs

By Daniel McFadinOct 7, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kyle Larson has to be feeling good.

He finally ended a two-year winless streak (75 races) Sunday at Dover International Speedway. On top of that, it was in the playoffs.

The victory sends him and Chip Ganassi Racing to the third round of the postseason for the first time.

Now what?

“You know, depending on who makes it out of this round, I’m still going to be a ways back on points to Martin (Truex Jr.), Kyle (Busch), Kevin (Harvick and) Joey (Logano) to start the next round,” Larson said Sunday. “To start today, I was (eighth in the standings) like 18 points back from Keselowski (in seventh), so like that’s still a lot to overcome. It’s going to be even bigger probably to start the next round.”

Larson’s win puts him at fifth in the standings overall, but he only has 11 playoff points. That trails the totals of Busch (46 playoff points), Truex (42), Hamlin (31), Logano (29), Harvick (28), Chase Elliott and Keselowski (24).

Larson gave his assessment of the three tracks awaiting him in the Round of 8.

“Texas we could go there and win,” Larson said. “We could go to Phoenix and have a good shot to win, Martinsville, hopefully we can go have a good run there.  But we’ll see.  It’s just nice to get a win, get some playoff points and just kind of chip away at our deficit …. compared to those guys.”

Larson’s win Sunday is the 15th time a Cup playoff driver has earned their first win of the season in the playoffs.

It first happened in 2005 with Ryan Newman at New Hampshire and Mark Martin at Kansas Speedway. Since then it’s occurred at least once in all but four seasons.

But…

Only once out of those 15 occurrences has the first-time winner gone on to win the championship.

That distinction belongs to Tony Stewart, who did it in spectacular fashion in 2011.

After winning the playoff-opener at Chicagoland Speedway, Stewart then reeled off five wins in the 10-race playoff, including winning consecutive races twice and then claiming the race win and title at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Further, since the elimination format began only one first-time winner in the playoffs has wound up in the Championship 4. That was Jeff Gordon after he earned the last win of his Cup career in the Round of 8 at Martinsville Speedway in 2015.

If Larson can stay relatively mistake free over the next five races and possibly grab another win in the Round of 8, he’d get the chance to match Stewart’s feat.

“To move on to the next round is special, but we’re not just satisfied with being in the Round of 8,” Larson said.  “We want to go and make it into that final round of (Miami), where it’s my best track. It’s the final year for the championship race to be at (Miami), so I’ve looked at this ever since they released next year’s schedule as this is my best opportunity to win the championship. I’ve got to take advantage of that.”

Here’s every instance of a playoff driver earning their first win of the season in the playoffs.

Event Date         Track                   Race Winner
10/6/2019          Dover                   Kyle Larson
10/14/2018        Talladega             Aric Almirola
9/30/2018         Roval                     Ryan Blaney
11/1/2015           Martinsville          Jeff Gordon (advanced to championship race)
10/27/2013        Martinsville          Jeff Gordon
11/11/2012         ISM                        Kevin Harvick
9/19/2011         Chicago                 Tony Stewart (went on to win championship)
11/14/2010        Phoenix                 Carl Edwards
9/19/2010         New Hampshire    Clint Bowyer
10/5/2008        Talladega               Tony Stewart
9/14/2008        New Hampshire    Greg Biffle
9/16/2007        New Hampshire    Clint Bowyer
9/24/2006       Dover                      Jeff Burton
10/9/2005       Kansas                     Mark Martin
9/18/2005       New Hampshire      Ryan Newman