Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Rodney Childers agrees to multi-year extension with Stewart-Haas Racing

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 7, 2019, 6:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Rodney Childers has agreed to a multi-year extension to remain as crew chief for Kevin Harvick and the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford.

Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal first reported the news Monday.

Childers then took to Twitter to confirm the report.

 

Childers, 43, has 28 career wins as a Cup crew chief, 25 of those coming with Harvick. Harvick and Childers both joined SHR in 2014 and went on to win the Cup championship that first season together. They also finished runner-up in 2015 and third in both 2017 and 2018.

In addition to Harvick, Childers has also worked with several other drivers in his Cup career, including Scott Riggs, Patrick Carpentier, Elliott Sadler, David Reutimann, Brian Vickers, Mark Martin and Michael Waltrip.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: NASCAR president Steve Phelps guests, Dover recap

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiOct 7, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and looks back at Sunday’s Cup race at Dover International Speedway, won by Kyle Larson.

Steve Letarte is joined by Dale Jarrett and Nate Ryan, with special guest NASCAR President Steve Phelps joining by phone.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

NASCAR to test Next Gen car at Richmond this week

NASCAR
By Dustin LongOct 7, 2019, 3:21 PM EDT
2 Comments

NASCAR will test the Next Gen car Tuesday and Wednesday at Richmond Raceway, NBC Sports has learned. This will be the first test for the Cup car, which is scheduled to debut in 2021. The test is closed to the media and the public.

The Next Gen car that will take part in the test was built by Richard Childress Racing. Austin Dillon will drive the car in the base test.

The car will have a generic body as each manufacturer continues to work on its body.

“We are very excited with where things are with this Next Gen car,” NASCAR President Steve Phelps said Monday on NASCAR America. “We are on time for a 2021 rollout. I think it’s going to be exciting to get it on track.

“We were in the wind tunnel last week, so having a test at Richmond (Tuesday) and Wednesday, kind of the culmination of a lot of work that has been done by the race teams, by our (manufacturer) partners and by the folks of NASCAR to put this on the race track. This particular car was built by Richard Childress and his folks and it won’t have the design of the Chevy, Ford and Toyota, but it will be kind of an opportunity for us to shake down the car and we’re really excited to get it on the race track.”

In July, Phelps said of the car: “The importance of this car can’t be overstated. It will allow teams to be profitable is what it comes down to. I think it’s as simple as that. The great news is that the fan will be the beneficiary as well, because I think the car will have better body styling that the fans I think will really enjoy, and if we’re going to do this thing the right way, which we are, is that the racing, which is already fantastic, should continue to get even better. So I think the entire industry wins.”

 

 

 

Kyle Larson latest Cup playoff driver to get first win of season in playoffs

By Daniel McFadinOct 7, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kyle Larson has to be feeling good.

He finally ended a two-year winless streak (75 races) Sunday at Dover International Speedway. On top of that, it was in the playoffs.

The victory sends him and Chip Ganassi Racing to the third round of the postseason for the first time.

Now what?

“You know, depending on who makes it out of this round, I’m still going to be a ways back on points to Martin (Truex Jr.), Kyle (Busch), Kevin (Harvick and) Joey (Logano) to start the next round,” Larson said Sunday. “To start today, I was (eighth in the standings) like 18 points back from Keselowski (in seventh), so like that’s still a lot to overcome. It’s going to be even bigger probably to start the next round.”

Larson’s win puts him at fifth in the standings overall, but he only has 11 playoff points. That trails the totals of Busch (46 playoff points), Truex (42), Hamlin (31), Logano (29), Harvick (28), Chase Elliott and Keselowski (24).

Larson gave his assessment of the three tracks awaiting him in the Round of 8.

“Texas we could go there and win,” Larson said. “We could go to Phoenix and have a good shot to win, Martinsville, hopefully we can go have a good run there.  But we’ll see.  It’s just nice to get a win, get some playoff points and just kind of chip away at our deficit …. compared to those guys.”

Larson’s win Sunday is the 15th time a Cup playoff driver has earned their first win of the season in the playoffs.

It first happened in 2005 with Ryan Newman at New Hampshire and Mark Martin at Kansas Speedway. Since then it’s occurred at least once in all but four seasons.

But…

Only once out of those 15 occurrences has the first-time winner gone on to win the championship.

That distinction belongs to Tony Stewart, who did it in spectacular fashion in 2011.

After winning the playoff-opener at Chicagoland Speedway, Stewart then reeled off five wins in the 10-race playoff, including winning consecutive races twice and then claiming the race win and title at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Further, since the elimination format began only one first-time winner in the playoffs has wound up in the Championship 4. That was Jeff Gordon after he earned the last win of his Cup career in the Round of 8 at Martinsville Speedway in 2015.

If Larson can stay relatively mistake free over the next five races and possibly grab another win in the Round of 8, he’d get the chance to match Stewart’s feat.

“To move on to the next round is special, but we’re not just satisfied with being in the Round of 8,” Larson said.  “We want to go and make it into that final round of (Miami), where it’s my best track. It’s the final year for the championship race to be at (Miami), so I’ve looked at this ever since they released next year’s schedule as this is my best opportunity to win the championship. I’ve got to take advantage of that.”

Here’s every instance of a playoff driver earning their first win of the season in the playoffs.

Event Date         Track                   Race Winner
10/6/2019          Dover                   Kyle Larson
10/14/2018        Talladega             Aric Almirola
9/30/2018         Roval                     Ryan Blaney
11/1/2015           Martinsville          Jeff Gordon (advanced to championship race)
10/27/2013        Martinsville          Jeff Gordon
11/11/2012         ISM                        Kevin Harvick
9/19/2011         Chicago                 Tony Stewart (went on to win championship)
11/14/2010        Phoenix                 Carl Edwards
9/19/2010         New Hampshire    Clint Bowyer
10/5/2008        Talladega               Tony Stewart
9/14/2008        New Hampshire    Greg Biffle
9/16/2007        New Hampshire    Clint Bowyer
9/24/2006       Dover                      Jeff Burton
10/9/2005       Kansas                     Mark Martin
9/18/2005       New Hampshire      Ryan Newman

Where Cup playoff drivers stand heading to Talladega

By Dustin LongOct 7, 2019, 12:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Cup drivers are about to enter the unknown.

Or as most call it … Talladega Superspeedway. Drivers know that they are as likely to be in a crash as to finish Sunday’s playoff race at Talladega (2 p.m. ET on NBC).

“There’s going to be carnage like there always is,” said William Byron, who holds the final transfer spot to the next round by a tiebreaker. “It’s probably going to be more than normal though with how fast we’re going.”

Of course, no one knows who will make it out of Talladega unscathed and who might see their title hopes diminish.

Talladega doesn’t care where a driver enters its playoff race in the standings. In 2014, Kyle Busch entered second in points, ran in the back to be safe yet was still in a wreck and failed to advance to the next round back when Talladega was an elimination race.

So yes, anything can happen.

Here’s where things stand for drivers entering the middle race of the Round of 12:

 

DRIVERS WHO ARE SAFE

Are you kidding? Other than Kyle Larson, whose Dover win put him into the next round, no one is safe regardless of their standing in the points. Everyone will be on edge this weekend. There are just degrees of feeling good.

 

FEELING GROOVY

Martin Truex Jr. is 63 points — more than a full race — ahead of Joey Logano, the first driver outside a transfer spot. So Truex knows he won’t fall out of a transfer spot heading into the round’s elimination race at Kansas the following weekend.

 

GLAD TO BE ANYWHERE OTHER THAN DOVER

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch are both 48 points ahead of Logano.

Wouldn’t you know there’s a way to tie Logano and Hamlin, who expressed his displeasure with how Logano raced him late in stage 2 at Dover while Logano was more than 20 laps down and Hamlin was trying to stay in the lead to win the stage. Instead, Hamlin lost the stage and a playoff point and then lost control of the race and a chance to win.

As for Busch, he’s made it clear he didn’t like the racing at Dover in May and also wasn’t pleased with his car’s performance there. Busch was never a factor at Dover last weekend but scored a sixth-place finish despite a speeding penalty. It helped that so many other playoff drivers had problems and Busch took advantage.

 

IT’S ALL GOOD

Kevin Harvick is 42 points ahead of Logano. Harvick is in a good spot. Or at least seems to be. Everything can change in a moment at Talladega.

 

LITTLE ROOM FOR ERROR

Brad Keselowski is sixth in the standings, 20 points ahead of Logano. Alex Bowman is seventh in the standings, 17 points ahead of Logano.

Keselowski is one of the sport’s premier racers at Talladega, having won there three times since 2014, matching teammate Joey Logano’s total in the same period. Bowman finished second at Talladega in May.

 

NO HOLDING BACK

William Byron, Joey Logano, Clint Bowyer, Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney. Byron holds the final transfer spot via a tiebreaker on Logano. Any of these drivers could win and change the dynamics heading into the elimination race at Kansas. Elliott won there in April.

 

POINTS STANDINGS

3095 – Martin Truex Jr.

3080 – Denny Hamlin

3080 – Kyle Busch

3074 – Kevin Harvick

3063 – Kyle Larson (Dover win moves him to next round)

3052 – Brad Keselowski

3049 – Alex Bowman

3032 – William Byron

3032 – Joey Logano

3028 – Clint Bowyer

3025 – Chase Elliott

3010 – Ryan Blaney

 

 