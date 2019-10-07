Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Joey Logano’s crew chief: ‘Really fortunate’ Talladega is next race

By Daniel McFadinOct 7, 2019, 11:24 AM EDT
Anyone expecting crew chief Todd Gordon and Joey Logano‘s No. 22 team to throw in the towel on their playoff hopes after Sunday’s pre-race mechanical issue that led to 34th-place finish is in for a shock.

Gordon admitted Monday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive” his team sees the second race of the Round of 12 playoff round at Talladega Superspeedway through what others would consider “backwards logic.”

“Really, really fortunate we got Talladega coming up,” said Gordon, who has three wins at the superspeedway with Logano since 2015.

“With Roush Yates horsepower and the cars we build here at Team Penske and Joey and (spotter) TJ (Majors) do a phenomenal job at that place,” Gordon said. “If you look at the speedways this year, we’ve been in contention to win in two of three of them and we were running up front at Daytona (in July) when we got damaged and then the rain delay. I feel good about going speedway racing and executing a great race.”

Logano heads to Talladega tied with William Byron in points for the last transfer spot but Byron owns the tiebreaker (best finish in this round). Logano’s car experienced a gear issue during the warmup laps, which forced him to the garage for the first 23 laps of the race.

Gordon said even if Dover hadn’t been an impound weekend he’s not sure the gear issue could’ve been caught.

“We haven’t delved through everything that happened here,” Gordon. “I don’t know that we get to the point that even on a non-impound event, we’ve only got three-and-half-hours to get our cars ready from practice to presenting them in the (inspection) line. You do what you can and we do a great job, the gear shop does a great job here. Obviously, this is an outlier for our organization to have an issue. I don’t know if we were parked on pit road a little funky, backed up the hill. It shouldn’t be an issue. I don’t know what happened. Something broke.”

Gordon explained to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio the team’s approach for the rest of the event after Logano returned to the race. He finished 25 laps down, with Garrett Smithley the next car in front of him by two laps.

“You never know in those situations,” Gordon said. “Every position’s a point and every point matters. … We just put ourselves into making every lap we could, because at the end of the day as we kept going it almost became the carrot to dangle there were a couple of those cars that were off the pace and losing laps and we just kept trying to catch them. We needed about 50 more laps, I think we could’ve passed another car.”

Chasing that carrot would lead Logano to receive criticism from Denny Hamlin for the way he raced him while Hamlin led late in Stage 2.

Gordon pointed to Logano’s narrow points position heading to Talladega as a defense for Logano.

“It’s no different than chasing for a stage win because it’s a bonus point,” Gordon told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “Any point you can gather in this round is going to make a big difference. If you look at the points right now, if you just said the round ended yesterday, we’d be out by one point. Because we’re tied with William Byron and they out finished us. That’s what the tiebreaker goes to, the best finish within that round.”

With the chaos of Talladega looming, Gordon doesn’t expect to change his team’s approach to the superspeedway.

“The best way that I know to avoid being caught up in the wreck at Talladega is be in front of it,” Gordon said. “If you start playing your game differently that’s when you make mistakes, because it’s not doing the things you’re used to doing. I think we’ll go to Talladega and race the way we’ve raced (all) along. Race hard, race smart and get ourselves into position.”

Kyle Larson latest Cup playoff driver to get first win of season in playoffs

By Daniel McFadinOct 7, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
Kyle Larson has to be feeling good.

He finally ended a two-year winless streak (75 races) Sunday at Dover International Speedway. On top of that, it was in the playoffs.

The victory sends him and Chip Ganassi Racing to the third round of the postseason for the first time.

Now what?

“You know, depending on who makes it out of this round, I’m still going to be a ways back on points to Martin (Truex Jr.), Kyle (Busch), Kevin (Harvick and) Joey (Logano) to start the next round,” Larson said Sunday. “To start today, I was (eighth in the standings) like 18 points back from Keselowski (in seventh), so like that’s still a lot to overcome. It’s going to be even bigger probably to start the next round.”

Larson’s win puts him at fifth in the standings overall, but he only has 11 playoff points. That trails the totals of Busch (46 playoff points), Truex (42), Hamlin (31), Logano (29), Harvick (28), Chase Elliott and Keselowski (24).

Larson gave his assessment of the three tracks awaiting him in the Round of 8.

“Texas we could go there and win,” Larson said. “We could go to Phoenix and have a good shot to win, Martinsville, hopefully we can go have a good run there.  But we’ll see.  It’s just nice to get a win, get some playoff points and just kind of chip away at our deficit …. compared to those guys.”

Larson’s win Sunday is the 15th time a Cup playoff driver has earned their first win of the season in the playoffs.

It first happened in 2005 with Ryan Newman at New Hampshire and Mark Martin at Kansas Speedway. Since then it’s occurred at least once in all but four seasons.

But…

Only once out of those 15 occurrences has the first-time winner gone on to win the championship.

That distinction belongs to Tony Stewart, who did it in spectacular fashion in 2011.

After winning the playoff-opener at Chicagoland Speedway, Stewart then reeled off five wins in the 10-race playoff, including winning consecutive races twice and then claiming the race win and title at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Further, since the elimination format began only one first-time winner in the playoffs has wound up in the Championship 4. That was Jeff Gordon after he earned the last win of his Cup career in the Round of 8 at Martinsville Speedway in 2015.

If Larson can stay relatively mistake free over the next five races and possibly grab another win in the Round of 8, he’d get the chance to match Stewart’s feat.

“To move on to the next round is special, but we’re not just satisfied with being in the Round of 8,” Larson said.  “We want to go and make it into that final round of (Miami), where it’s my best track. It’s the final year for the championship race to be at (Miami), so I’ve looked at this ever since they released next year’s schedule as this is my best opportunity to win the championship. I’ve got to take advantage of that.”

Here’s every instance of a playoff driver earning their first win of the season in the playoffs.

Event Date         Track                   Race Winner
10/6/2019          Dover                   Kyle Larson
10/14/2018        Talladega             Aric Almirola
9/30/2018         Roval                     Ryan Blaney
11/1/2015           Martinsville          Jeff Gordon (advanced to championship race)
10/27/2013        Martinsville          Jeff Gordon
11/11/2012         ISM                        Kevin Harvick
9/19/2011         Chicago                 Tony Stewart (went on to win championship)
11/14/2010        Phoenix                 Carl Edwards
9/19/2010         New Hampshire    Clint Bowyer
10/5/2008        Talladega               Tony Stewart
9/14/2008        New Hampshire    Greg Biffle
9/16/2007        New Hampshire    Clint Bowyer
9/24/2006       Dover                      Jeff Burton
10/9/2005       Kansas                     Mark Martin
9/18/2005       New Hampshire      Ryan Newman

Where Cup playoff drivers stand heading to Talladega

By Dustin LongOct 7, 2019, 12:30 PM EDT
Cup drivers are about to enter the unknown.

Or as most call it … Talladega Superspeedway. Drivers know that they are as likely to be in a crash as to finish Sunday’s playoff race at Talladega (2 p.m. ET on NBC).

“There’s going to be carnage like there always is,” said William Byron, who holds the final transfer spot to the next round by a tiebreaker. “It’s probably going to be more than normal though with how fast we’re going.”

Of course, no one knows who will make it out of Talladega unscathed and who might see their title hopes diminish.

Talladega doesn’t care where a driver enters its playoff race in the standings. In 2014, Kyle Busch entered second in points, ran in the back to be safe yet was still in a wreck and failed to advance to the next round back when Talladega was an elimination race.

So yes, anything can happen.

Here’s where things stand for drivers entering the middle race of the Round of 12:

 

DRIVERS WHO ARE SAFE

Are you kidding? Other than Kyle Larson, whose Dover win put him into the next round, no one is safe regardless of their standing in the points. Everyone will be on edge this weekend. There are just degrees of feeling good.

 

FEELING GROOVY

Martin Truex Jr. is 63 points — more than a full race — ahead of Joey Logano, the first driver outside a transfer spot. So Truex knows he won’t fall out of a transfer spot heading into the round’s elimination race at Kansas the following weekend.

 

GLAD TO BE ANYWHERE OTHER THAN DOVER

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch are both 48 points ahead of Logano.

Wouldn’t you know there’s a way to tie Logano and Hamlin, who expressed his displeasure with how Logano raced him late in stage 2 at Dover while Logano was more than 20 laps down and Hamlin was trying to stay in the lead to win the stage. Instead, Hamlin lost the stage and a playoff point and then lost control of the race and a chance to win.

As for Busch, he’s made it clear he didn’t like the racing at Dover in May and also wasn’t pleased with his car’s performance there. Busch was never a factor at Dover last weekend but scored a sixth-place finish despite a speeding penalty. It helped that so many other playoff drivers had problems and Busch took advantage.

 

IT’S ALL GOOD

Kevin Harvick is 42 points ahead of Logano. Harvick is in a good spot. Or at least seems to be. Everything can change in a moment at Talladega.

 

LITTLE ROOM FOR ERROR

Brad Keselowski is sixth in the standings, 20 points ahead of Logano. Alex Bowman is seventh in the standings, 17 points ahead of Logano.

Keselowski is one of the sport’s premier racers at Talladega, having won there three times since 2014, matching teammate Joey Logano’s total in the same period. Bowman finished second at Talladega in May.

 

NO HOLDING BACK

William Byron, Joey Logano, Clint Bowyer, Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney. Byron holds the final transfer spot via a tiebreaker on Logano. Any of these drivers could win and change the dynamics heading into the elimination race at Kansas. Elliott won there in April.

 

POINTS STANDINGS

3095 – Martin Truex Jr.

3080 – Denny Hamlin

3080 – Kyle Busch

3074 – Kevin Harvick

3063 – Kyle Larson (Dover win moves him to next round)

3052 – Brad Keselowski

3049 – Alex Bowman

3032 – William Byron

3032 – Joey Logano

3028 – Clint Bowyer

3025 – Chase Elliott

3010 – Ryan Blaney

 

 

Dover winners and losers

By Dustin LongOct 7, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
WINNERS

Kyle Larson Ends a 75-race winless streak and doesn’t have to worry about what happens to him at Talladega since his victory advances him to the third round. That’s a special victory.

Martin Truex Jr.Runner-up result gives him finishes of seventh or better, including two wins, in the first four races of the playoffs.

Matt DiBenedetto Was top non-playoff driver, placing seventh. That’s his best finish since his second-place run in the Bristol night race.

Alex Bowman Backed up his runner-up finish at Dover in May with a third-place finish Sunday to move into the top eight in points.

LOSERS

Chase Elliott A week after his win at the Roval, he finishes last because of a blown engine and is outside a transfer spot to the third round.

William Byron Speeding penalty cost him a top-10 finish, possibly a top-five finish. Along with the points he possibly lost in the second stage, the penalty could have cost him 12-15 points total Sunday. That could be important when the second round ends.

Joey Logano Problems before the green flag ended his hopes for any type of good finish. And Denny Hamlin was critical of how Logano raced while more than 20 laps down after Logano returned to the track.

Team Penske – Along with Joey Logano’s 34th-place finish, a suspension issue led to Ryan Blaney placing 35th and Brad Keselowski was 11th, never showing the type of speed to compete for a win. A forgettable weekend.

Jimmie Johnson: ‘In my heart, I know we’re going the right way’

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 6, 2019, 9:08 PM EDT
He may not have snapped what is now an 89-race winless streak, the longest of his Cup career, but recent performances show Jimmie Johnson is continuing forward progress.

Johnson finished eighth in Sunday’s race at Dover International Speedway, his best finish in the last 12 races (since he came in third at Daytona on July 7).

No one needs to remind Johnson that while he’s the all-time winningest driver (11 wins) at Dover, he hasn’t won there – or any other track – since June 4, 2017.

But Johnson’s performance Sunday continues a recent upward trend that shows promise. In his last four races, Johnson has finished 11th (Las Vegas), 10th (Richmond), ninth (Charlotte Roval) and eighth at Dover.

Jimmie Johnson is on a roll. Photo: Getty Images.

It marks the first time he’s had three consecutive top-10 finishes this season and the first time he’s had three straight top-10s since the 2016 playoffs, when he had four top-10s in a row, including a win.

I felt like we had a shot,” Johnson said of Sunday’s race. “When we were in clean air, our lap times were great. Just as everyone experienced, it was really tough to pass. We had a few things that set us back and lost track position throughout the day.

But we had a really fast race car. We were able to pass some, which I don’t think many could pass at all. All in all, it was a good day. We ran better than eighth for most of it, but we just couldn’t finish higher.”

Johnson further lamented about the difficulty of passing on Twitter after the race, but still referred to it as a “strong weekend” overall.

Even though he was encouraged by his overall finish, the inability to pass also tempered where Johnson probably could have finished if passing would have been more free.

No,” he replied when asked if he was satisfied with his showing. “I mean we’re here to win the race and that’s where my heart and mind is. Throughout the day, I felt like we did have pace at times to run for the lead if we could just cycle through all the pit stops to get there.

Unfortunately, we had some things happen on pit road. I had to avoid cars coming out of stalls and it just set me back. Coming in fourth and coming out ninth, I think the way it all worked out with the pit box location, I lost positions during each pit stop. So, just really tough to recover from that. I’m disappointed there.”

Now it’s just a matter of continuing that forward progress for Johnson. Even though he failed to qualify for this year’s playoffs for the first time in his Cup career, and says next Sunday’s race at Talladega is “its own animal,” Johnson still feels he can make some noise in this season’s remaining races, particularly at Kansas two weeks from now, where he has three career wins.

“I think Kansas, we’re really excited for and feel like we can control our own destiny,” Johnson said. “The high downforce tracks, the Hendrick cars have been more competitive. I know we are all excited to get back to Kansas and build off of what we’ve had the last month or two.

“… In my heart, I know we’re going the right way.”

