Dover winners and losers

Team Penske – Along with Joey Logano’s 34th-place finish, a suspension issue led to Ryan Blaney placing 35th and Brad Keselowski was 11th, never showing the type of speed to compete for a win. A forgettable weekend.
Jimmie Johnson: ‘In my heart, I know we’re going the right way’
He may not have snapped what is now an 89-race winless streak, the longest of his Cup career, but recent performances show Jimmie Johnson is continuing forward progress.
Johnson finished eighth in Sunday’s race at Dover International Speedway, his best finish in the last 12 races (since he came in third at Daytona on July 7).
No one needs to remind Johnson that while he’s the all-time winningest driver (11 wins) at Dover, he hasn’t won there – or any other track – since June 4, 2017.
But Johnson’s performance Sunday continues a recent upward trend that shows promise. In his last four races, Johnson has finished 11th (Las Vegas), 10th (Richmond), ninth (Charlotte Roval) and eighth at Dover.
It marks the first time he’s had three consecutive top-10 finishes this season and the first time he’s had three straight top-10s since the 2016 playoffs, when he had four top-10s in a row, including a win.
“I felt like we had a shot,” Johnson said of Sunday’s race. “When we were in clean air, our lap times were great. Just as everyone experienced, it was really tough to pass. We had a few things that set us back and lost track position throughout the day.
“But we had a really fast race car. We were able to pass some, which I don’t think many could pass at all. All in all, it was a good day. We ran better than eighth for most of it, but we just couldn’t finish higher.”
Johnson further lamented about the difficulty of passing on Twitter after the race, but still referred to it as a “strong weekend” overall.
I remember a day when you could pass with a faster car, that was not today… All in all a strong weekend with a few areas to dial in. 🕺🏻
Even though he was encouraged by his overall finish, the inability to pass also tempered where Johnson probably could have finished if passing would have been more free.
“No,” he replied when asked if he was satisfied with his showing. “I mean we’re here to win the race and that’s where my heart and mind is. Throughout the day, I felt like we did have pace at times to run for the lead if we could just cycle through all the pit stops to get there.
“Unfortunately, we had some things happen on pit road. I had to avoid cars coming out of stalls and it just set me back. Coming in fourth and coming out ninth, I think the way it all worked out with the pit box location, I lost positions during each pit stop. So, just really tough to recover from that. I’m disappointed there.”
Now it’s just a matter of continuing that forward progress for Johnson. Even though he failed to qualify for this year’s playoffs for the first time in his Cup career, and says next Sunday’s race at Talladega is “its own animal,” Johnson still feels he can make some noise in this season’s remaining races, particularly at Kansas two weeks from now, where he has three career wins.
“I think Kansas, we’re really excited for and feel like we can control our own destiny,” Johnson said. “The high downforce tracks, the Hendrick cars have been more competitive. I know we are all excited to get back to Kansas and build off of what we’ve had the last month or two.
“… In my heart, I know we’re going the right way.”
It is the second win of the year for Chip Ganassi Racing following Kurt Busch‘s win at Kentucky Speedway. It’s the first time both of its drivers have won in a season since 2010.
It is Larson’s first playoff win and advances him and CGR to the third round for the first time.
“It’s really critical,” Larson told NBCSN at the start-finish line. “Everybody in this playoff field is going to be stressed next week at Talladega except for me. … Last time I was at Talladega I was on my lid (he flipped multiple times in a wreck). I could still end up on my lid next week and it’s not going to matter after this win. … After the first stage I kind of changed my driving style up and I feel like we made the car better at the same time. It really benefited our long runs.
“That’s as good as I’ve ever been around cutting the bottom here. Just a great combination here. Good to be fast in practice and then be good again in the race and get the win.”
Hamlin dominated the first half of the race and led 218 laps in his 500th career Cup start. Truex passed him with 12 laps left in Stage 2 and took the stage win. He then lost the lead on pit road after a tire changer slipped and fell, slowing his stop. Larson was the first car off pit road.
WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Martin Truex Jr. has finished in the top two in three of the four playoff races … Alex Bowman finished in the top three in both Dover races this year … Kyle Busch rebounded from a speeding penalty on Lap 123 to get his second top-10 finish of the playoffs … Matt DiBenedetto placed seventh for his seventh top 10 of the season … Jimmie Johnson finished eighth for his third straight top 10, his longest streak of the year.
NOTABLE: Larson is the fourth driver to end a winless streak of 30 races or more in 2019. 75 races was the longest streak snapped. … Larson had nine runner-up finishes since his last win, the most all time between wins.
QUOTE OF THE DAY: “We just used our mulligan up.” – Joey Logano to NBCSN after mechanical issues resulted in a bad opening to the second round of the playoffs.
WHAT’S NEXT: 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway at 2 p.m. ET Oct. 13 on NBC
DOVER, Del. — Denny Hamlin questioned Joey Logano‘s driving as Logano ran in front of Hamlin while Hamlin sought to keep his lead late in stage 2 of Sunday’s Cup playoff race at Dover International Speedway.
Hamlin was frustrated with Logano because Logano was more than 20 laps down at the time. Martin Truex Jr. passed Hamlin with 12 laps to go to win stage 2.
“I thought (Logano) was trying to stay on the lead lap, but they said he was 24 laps down and so he was kind of air blocking us there and we lost the lead and lost stage 2,” Hamlin said after leading a race-high 218 laps and finishing fifth. “Then after that we lost control of the race and the track tightened and there were no cautions to pick up the rubber. Once we lost control, lost clean air, it was so difficult to pass. I needed to be up front with as tight as my car was. Lost the lead and backpedaled from there.”
“I got to race,” Logano said. “Here’s the situation. There were four or five cars that I could possibly catch. That’s five points. I need all of them.
“When you think of that, I’ve got to try to stay on the lap that I’m on. I’ve got to try to get every car that I possibly can. I’m still racing. I ran as hard as I could this whole race. Don’t have anything to show for it. We ran it as if we were on the lead lap and did everything we possibly could to be better.”
Hamlin didn’t see the need for Logano to race him so hard toward the end of stage 2.
“Make a position? He’s 24 laps down,” Hamlin said. “That’s the most idiotic statement I’ve ever heard. We’re battling for the end of the stage, it’s not your day, you had bad luck, we get it but what, why? I don’t understand. I don’t understand that at all. That’s just a stupid statement by an idiot.”
So what would Hamlin have done if he was in that situation?
“You’ve got to get out of the way,” he said. “You’ve got to get out of the way when it’s not your day, when you’re 20-some laps down, you are not going to make those positions up. It ain’t going to make one position difference at any point of the race and it didn’t.
“It is proven, most of these guys would get out of the way and let those leaders race for the end of the stage at that time. … I probably shouldn’t call Joey an idiot. He’s not an idiot. That’s just a bad choice to say that he’s fighting for something. He’s not fighting for anything. He needs to just run around the race track, stay in one lane, maybe the high lane, because nobody is running up there, get the laps over with, get the race over with, go home and work on it at Talladega to try to win that race.”
Hamlin said he “gets it, everybody races hard. If you’re one lap down I even get, even two, but not 24.
“That frustrates me because it’s just a lack of philosophy that I just don’t understand. All he did was piss some people off and what did he really gain? He didn’t gain anything. He just pissed off some guys that he’s racing with now. So now we’re going to race him extra hard for what? For the reason he didn’t want to go 26 laps down? Anybody would tell you that’s just not a good choice.
“Through these playoffs you’ve got to not have enemies. You’ve got to have give-and-take.”
Alex Bowman, William Byron have very different days at Dover
But early on, the Hendrick Motorsports driver was prepared for the worst.
“We got together with (Ryan Blaney) off of (Turn) 2 early and I was like ‘Oh, not again,'” Bowman said after the race. “Glad he saved it. Just two cars going for one spot on the race track. Nothing happened from there. Had a clean day, the only really issue we had was that one pit stop (on Lap 123). Aside from that one pit stop (where his car fell off the jack and cost him two spots), my guys are probably the fastest guys on pit road. I’ll take it for how good they are.”
Bowman exits Sunday’s race 17 points up on teammate William Byron, who holds the final transfer spot to the third round. Bowman is seventh in the standings. Byron is eighth.
Bowman’s Dover run continued his playoff surge. He has finished in the top six in three of the first four playoff races.
“I’ll take it after last week,” Bowman said. “I’m really proud of my race team and everybody for keeping their heads on straight. We definitely executed pretty well. There were a couple things we can clean up for sure, though.”
Meanwhile, Byron had a hiccup on pit road that “ruined our day” and relegated him to a 13th-place finish.
Byron, in his first Cup playoffs, had a potential top-five car, but when he pitted from sixth place under green on Lap 185, he was caught speeding as he exited pit road. He had the second stall before the pit exit.
“We just miscalculated the pit exit there,” Byron said. “We thought, the team and me, was convinced we could just go straight out and have no issues. … I got a really good launch out of the pit box, probably a little too good. I was kind of worried about it because I beat (Jimmie Johnson) pretty good off pit road and it nicked us for sure.
“Just a miscalculation. Probably won’t choose that pit box again for that reason. It really kind of ruined our day, but at least we got some decent stuff out of it.”
Byron, who finished outside top 10 for the second time in the playoffs, was sure if he kept his track position “we could have finished in the top five. We drove back up to 10th place, which is (where) Clint Bowyer (finished) and we couldn’t really do anything with that. Then we tried to stay out long to try to catch a yellow. We just could never get back what we lost under green.”
