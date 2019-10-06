Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Ryan Blaney takes car to garage with mechanical issue

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 6, 2019, 5:17 PM EDT
Another NASCAR Cup playoff driver has been bitten by the mechanical issue bug in in Sunday’s playoff race at Dover International Speedway.

Ryan Blaney took his car to the garage with just under 100 laps to go in the opening race of the Round of 12 with a mechanical issue.

Blaney becomes the second Team Penske driver and third playoff driver overall who has suffered a mechanical issue in today’s race.

Teammate Joey Logano was unable to start the race due to a breakage in the rear end of his car. He took his car to the garage and his team was able to repair the problem and get Logano on track, 23 laps down.

Last week’s winner at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, Chase Elliott, suffered an apparent blown motor that ended his day prematurely. Elliott said he will likely have to win either next week at Talladega or in two weeks at Kansas in order to be able to advance to the Round of 8.

We’ll update this story when additional information is available.

Early issues for Joey Logano, Chase Elliott at Dover; Logano back in, Elliott’s day is done

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 6, 2019, 3:06 PM EDT
Defending NASCAR Cup champion Joey Logano and last week’s Roval winner Chase Elliott have started off the second round of the playoffs with mechanical issues.

As cars were taking parade laps prior to taking the green flag for today’s opening race of the Round of 12 at Dover International Speedway, Logano brought his No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang to pit road.

“I think something has broken in the rear end of the car,” Logano said to his crew on the team radio, according to NBCSN.

Logano took his car to the garage and his team worked on fixing the problem. Logano was able to return to the track on Lap 23.

As for Elliott, he suddenly slowed on Lap 8 and radioed into his team that he believed the motor in his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro blew up. After working under the hood on pit road, the team pushed Elliott’s car to the garage. After working on it for roughly 30 minutes, the team could not repair the issue and Elliott was ruled officially out of the race.

“Just had an engine failure of some sort, unfortunately we really don’t know what it was,” Elliott told NBCSN. “It really didn’t seem like anything was off. We were just making laps and then obviously had a failure. It’s an unfortunate way to start this round for sure.”

Elliott — who won this spring at Talladega, which is next on the schedule followed by Kansas — knows what lies ahead for him if he is to advance to the Round of 8: “I assume I’ll have to win one of these next two weeks.”

Kyle Larson seeks drama-free second round

By Dustin LongOct 6, 2019, 9:44 AM EDT
DOVER, Del. — The drama that has followed Kyle Larson in the playoffs, is nowhere to be seen.

So far.

Accidents, an engine failure and other issues have plagued Larson’s playoffs the past three years.

But after his 13th-place finish last weekend at the Roval, Larson noted to NBC Sports that it was “the first time in my playoff history I’ve had no drama in the first round.”

The second round? He’s been eliminated each of the past two years.

With next weekend’s race at Talladega Superspeedway looming over what happens today at Dover International Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN), a Larson win would keep the drama away for this second round. Larson enters today’s race eighth in the standings, the final transfer spot to the third round. He leads Alex Bowman by one points, Ryan Blaney by two, William Byron by five and Clint Bowyer by six.

Although Larson enters with a 75-race winless streak that stretches beyond two years, he should be viewed as a candidate to win today’s race.

Larson qualified second, ranked first in best average over 10 consecutive laps in Friday’s final practice and his career average finish of 8.0 at Dover is better than every other driver in the field except Chase Elliott (4.4 career average finish at Dover) and Daniel Suarez (7.6).

“I’d love to win both stages and the race,” Larson said. “That would solve Talladega for us.”

Larson has been upbeat about his performance in the first round. He won a stage last weekend at the Roval before a pit road penalty put him a lap down. He finished sixth at Richmond and was eighth at Las Vegas in the playoff opener.

“I think we’ve just go to keep being consistent,” Larson said. “We’ve been smart here lately and doing a good job on pit road. We’ve kind of been doing just better throughout our whole races where we were really messy early in the year. I don’t think anybody can feel great about it, advancing to the next round, but I feel like if we keep doing what we’ve been doing we’ll have a good shot.”

Today’s Cup race at Dover: Start time, lineup and more

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 6, 2019, 6:00 AM EDT
The Cup Series begins the second round of its playoffs today at Dover International Speedway.

Twelve drivers remain in title contention, including three drivers each from Joe Gibbs Racing, Team Penske and Hendrick Motorsports.

Here is all the info for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: John Arnold, owner of Drydene Performance Products, will give the command to start engines at 2:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:45 p.m.

PRERACE: The Cup garage opens at 10:30 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 12:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 1:50 p.m. The invocation will be given at 2:19 p.m. by Dan Schafer, Pastor of Calvary Assembly of God in Heightstown, New Jersey. The National Anthem will be performed at 2:20 p.m. by the USO Show Troupe.

DISTANCE: The race is 400 laps (400 miles) around the 1-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 120. Stage 2 ends on Lap 240.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins with NASCAR America at 1:30 p.m. Countdown to Green follows at 2 p.m., leading into race coverage. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 1:30 p.m. and also can be heard on mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

STREAMING ONLINE: Click here for NBCSN‘s live stream of the race.

FORECAST: Wunderground.com forecasts mostly cloudy conditions with a temperature of 75 and a 1% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Chase Elliott won this race last year, followed by Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano. Martin Truex Jr. won in May, followed by Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for Cup lineup

Xfinity results, points after Dover playoff elimination round

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 5, 2019, 6:20 PM EDT
With his win in Saturday’s final race of the first round of the Xfinity Series playoffs at Dover International Speedway, Cole Custer joins Christopher Bell as the only drivers to earn seven wins in the circuit this season.

What a way for Custer to head into the second round of the playoffs, which begin in two weeks at Kansas Speedway (the Xfinity Series enjoys next weekend off).

Custer led twice for 31 laps in the 200-lap event. Chase Briscoe, who won the pole but had to start the race from the back of the field for unapproved adjustments, rallied back to lead a race-high 71 laps before an engine misfire – which cropped up during qualifying – returned late in the race, relegating Briscoe to a still strong fifth-place finish.

In-between Custer and Briscoe in the top five finishing spots were Justin Allgaier, Austin Cindric and Justin Haley.

The eight drivers that advanced to the second round of the Xfinity playoffs were Custer, Bell, Allgaier, Briscoe, Cindric, Tyler Reddick, Noah Gragson and Michael Annett. Failing to advance to Round 2 were Brandon Jones, John Hunter Nemechek, Justin Haley and Ryan Sieg.

Click here for the results.

Here are the points immediately after the race:

Click here for the points.

Here are the points after the reseeding for the second round. Christopher Bell leads.

Click here for reseeded points heading into the second round

