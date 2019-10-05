Today’s Xfinity race at Dover: Start time, lineup and more

The final race of the first round of the Xfinity Series playoffs takes place today at Dover International Speedway.
Four of the original 12-driver playoff field will be eliminated after today’s race. Currently below the cutoff line are Brandon Jones, John Hunter Nemechek, Ryan Sieg and Justin Haley.
Here’s all the info you need for today’s race:
(All times are Eastern)
START: Delaware State Police Lt. Tracy Condon will give the command to start engines at 3:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:15 p.m.
PRERACE: Garage opens at 11 a.m. Qualifying is 12:05 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 1:15 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:30 p.m. The invocation will be given by Lt. Col. Gregory Ellis, Wing Chaplain, 512th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force Base at 3 p.m. The National Anthem will be performed at 3:01 p.m. by USO Show Troupe.
DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (200 miles) around the 1-mile, banked all-concrete oval.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.
TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. with Countdown to Green, with the race broadcast beginning at 3 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 2:30 p.m. and also can be heard on mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.
WATCH ONLINE: Click here for NBCSN’s live stream of the race.
FORECAST: Wunderground.com forecasts mostly sunny skies with a temperature of 64 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the race.
LAST TIME: Christopher Bell has won the last two Xfinity races at Dover.
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.