Saturday schedule for Cup, Xfinity at Dover

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 5, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Twelve drivers will start today’s Xfinity Series race at Dover International Speedway in the playoffs. But after the checkered flag falls, eight will advance to the second round of the playoffs.

For Saturday’s Xfinity race, wunderground.com forecasts a temperature of 64 degrees with zero percent precipitation at the start of the race. Christopher Bell has won the last two Xfinity races at Dover.

Prior to today’s race at the 1-mile oval is Cup and Xfinity qualifying.

Here is today’s schedule with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Cup garage open

11 a.m. – Xfinity garage open

12:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying impound; single vehicle/two laps (NBC Sports App with coverage on NBCSN beginning at 12:30 p.m.)

1:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

1:35 p.m. – Cup qualifying impound; single vehicle/two laps (NBCSN, MRN)

2:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

3 p.m. – Use Your Melon Drive Sober 200 Xfinity race; Stages 45/90/200 laps = 200 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Upcoming meetings could determine Daniel Suarez’s fate at SHR

By Dustin LongOct 4, 2019, 4:49 PM EDT
DOVER, Del. — Daniel Suarez said Friday that meetings in the next couple of weeks could determine his status for 2020 and also discussed his incident with Ryan Newman at the end of last weekend’s race.

Suarez says he and Stewart-Haas Racing are “not there yet” on his contract status for next year, but “we’re still working. There are a lot of things moving the right direction.”

Suarez, who is in his first season at Stewart-Haas Racing, says sponsorship is a key.

“Everything is of the sponsor,” Suarez said Friday at Dover International Speedway. “If you have a sponsor, you can drive tomorrow, that’s how it works. We have some important meetings in the next couple of weeks that will give us a good direction of where we’re at. We have to be working at that. I know where I want to be. They know where they want me to be. We have to make sure we have the funds to do it.”

Suarez has said that Stewart-Haas Racing has an option on his contract for next year. He also has said he has an option.

Suarez missed the playoffs this season. He enters Sunday’s race at Dover International Speedway (2:30 pm. ET on NBCSN) 17th in the points, the highest a non-playoff driver can finish in the points.

He leads Jimmie Johnson by six points for 17th. Suarez saw his lead on Johnson dwindle after finishing 34th at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. Suarez crashed at the end after an incident with Newman. They talked on pit road afterward.

Suarez explained what led to that incident:

“We were running towards the top the entire race and one of the pit stops we decided to stay out with no tires and everyone behind me took tires so we put ourselves in a bad situation. That is racing. Sometimes you make good decisions and sometimes you make bad ones. Unfortunately for us, that was a bad one and I put myself in the mess with all those guys that were fighting like dogs out there. It was a tough situation.”

Suarez hit the wall when Newman moved up the track to go to an area designated to serve a stop-and-go penalty for missing the backstretch chicane.

“I was very disappointed and I went to talk to Ryan after the race and he swears that he didn’t do it on purpose,” Suarez said. “Who knows if that is true or not but that is what he said and that is what I have to believe.

“If he was saying otherwise, I was going to go after him. He said he didn’t do it on purpose. He gave me his explanation of how things happened but as a driver it wasn’t a little contact. It was pretty hard contact.

“He missed the chicane and had to do a pass through, which is why I was passing him on the outside and all of a sudden he turned right. He told me he was going to do a stop and go. Who knows? Who cares at this point anymore? We just have to move on. I am here in Dover, one of my favorite places to race and I want to take advantage of that.”

Kyle Larson fastest in final Cup practice at Dover

By Daniel McFadinOct 4, 2019, 4:37 PM EDT
Kyle Larson was fastest in the final Cup Series practice session for Sunday’s race at Dover International Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Larson posted a top speed of 162.705 mph. He also had the best 10-lap average at 157.752 mph.

Martin Truex Jr., who won the spring race at Dover, was second on the chart at 161.377 mph.

The top five was completed by Kevin Harvick (160.456 mph), Brad Keselowski (160.385) and Chase Elliott (160.249).

Joey Logano, who was fastest in the first practice session, recorded the most laps with 82. He was 23rd on the speed chart.

There were no incidents in the session.

Click here for the speed chart.

Joey Logano fastest in first Cup practice at Dover

By Daniel McFadinOct 4, 2019, 2:37 PM EDT
Joey Logano was fastest in the first Cup Series practice session Friday at Dover International Speedway.

Logano posted a top speed of 163.221 mph around the 1-mile track.

The top five was completed by William Byron (162.133 mph), Jimmie Johnson (161.834), Ryan Blaney (161.507) and Alex Bowman (161.067).

Bowman recorded the most laps in the session with 50.

Kevin Harvick had the best 10-lap average at 158.066 mph. Johnson was second at 157.304 mph.

Click here for the practice report.

Final practice is scheduled for 3:33 to 4:25 p.m. ET on NBCSN

 

 

 

Xfinity practice report from Dover International Speedway

By Daniel McFadinOct 4, 2019, 1:38 PM EDT
Cole Custer was fastest in the final Xfinity Series practice Friday at Dover International Speedway.

Custer led a Stewart-Haas Racing sweep of the top two spots with a speed of 151.292 mph.

Teammate Chase Briscoe followed at 150.558 mph.

The top five was completed by Harrison Burton (150.521 mph), Noah Gragson (150.194) and Justin Allgaier (150.194).

Gragson recorded the most laps in the session with 75.

Custer had the best 10-lap average at 149.737 mph.

Click here for the practice report.

First Practice

Briscoe had the fastest lap with a top speed of 152.394 mph.

The top five was completed by Christopher Bell (151.656 mph), Tyler Reddick (151.649), Cole Custer (151.560) and Justin Allgaier (151.407).

Zane Smith recorded the most laps in the session with 39.

The session was red flagged once for Gray Gaulding having a mechanical issue and possibly putting down fluid.

Click here for the practice report.

 