Martin Truex Jr.’s car fails pre-qualifying inspection at Dover, team engineer ejected

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 5, 2019, 1:23 PM EDT
Martin Truex Jr.‘s chief engineer, James Small, has been ejected from Dover International Speedway after Truex’s No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota failed Saturday’s pre-qualifying inspection.

Truex is the most recent winner at Dover, taking the checkered flag at the 1-mile, all-concrete banked oval on May 6.

Truex enters this weekend ranked second in the Cup standings, which were reset after last Sunday’s first round elimination race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. Truex is just five points behind points leader Kyle Busch.

Truex considers Dover his home track, having grown up in Mayetta, New Jersey, about two hours away. Truex is a two-time winner at Dover, including being the site of his first-ever Cup career win back in 2007.

Truex’s car was the only one that failed pre-qualifying inspection. Sunday’s race will be televised at 2:30 p.m. on NBCSN.

Pole sitter Briscoe to back of field, Cindric to lead field to green for Xfinity elimination race

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 5, 2019, 1:06 PM EDT
Chase Briscoe may have won the pole, but when the green flag falls for this afternoon’s Xfinity Series final first round playoff race at Dover International Speedway, he’ll start from the back of the 38-car field.

Citing unapproved adjustments, NASCAR stripped Briscoe of the top spot less than an hour after he earned the pole.

Also being sent to the back of the field following Saturday’s qualifying was Michael Annett due to an engine change. That is a major development for Annett, as he holds the final transfer spot into the Round of 12 heading into today’s race.

Before he lost the pole, Briscoe was the fastest car in the field on the 1-mile, banked all-concrete oval with a speed of 157.246 mph — that, even though his Ford suffered a slight engine misfire.

“The motor was running, once we got going, it was under load and just missing a little bit,” Briscoe told NBCSN. “It’s probably something electrical, we think. It’s a testament to all the awesome motors at Roush Yates Engines. We weren’t even under full power and were able to get the pole, so that’s good.”

But a couple seconds later in the same interview, Briscoe kind of foretold what eventually happened to him: “Hopefully, we can find something little, like a wire loose or something and be able to start up front. But if not, we’ll probably have to go to the back with everything big picture-wise and make sure we don’t ourselves out of the playoffs. We’ve got a good race car, but hopefully we can find out what our gremlin is and go from there. At least we’re now aware of it and it won’t be a surprise when it does happen.”

Now, Cindric, who recorded a speed of 156.733 mph, will start from what had been Briscoe’s spot at the front of the field. Cole Custer (156.685 mph) will be alongside on the front row.

Third through fifth are Tyler Reddick (156.461 mph), Harrison Burton (155.864 mph) and Christopher Bell (155.858).

Sixth through 10th are Noah Gragson (155.736), Justin Allgaier (155.649), Brandon Jones (155.555), Zane Smith (155.454) and Justin Haley (155.112).

Bell narrowly avoided disaster when he almost lost control of his car coming out of Turn 4 during his qualifying effort. Bell was able to rein the car back in. Several cars later, Tyler Reddick also got loose twice during his qualifying run but also managed to save it both times.

Today’s Use Your Melon Drive Sober 200 race starts at 3 p.m. ET (televised on NBCSN, and on radio on Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

The four lowest-ranked drivers after the race will be eliminated from advancing to the second round of the playoffs, which begin October 19 at Kansas Speedway.

Click here for full qualifying results.

Today’s Xfinity race at Dover: Start time, lineup and more

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 5, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
The final race of the first round of the Xfinity Series playoffs takes place today at Dover International Speedway.

Four of the original 12-driver playoff field will be eliminated after today’s race. Currently below the cutoff line are Brandon Jones, John Hunter Nemechek, Ryan Sieg and Justin Haley.

Here’s all the info you need for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Delaware State Police Lt. Tracy Condon will give the command to start engines at 3:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:15 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage opens at 11 a.m. Qualifying is 12:05 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 1:15 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:30 p.m. The invocation will be given by Lt. Col. Gregory Ellis, Wing Chaplain, 512th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force Base at 3 p.m. The National Anthem will be performed at 3:01 p.m. by USO Show Troupe.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (200 miles) around the 1-mile, banked all-concrete oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. with Countdown to Green, with the race broadcast beginning at 3 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 2:30 p.m. and also can be heard on mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

WATCH ONLINE: Click here for NBCSN’s live stream of the race.

FORECAST: Wunderground.com forecasts mostly sunny skies with a temperature of 64 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Christopher Bell has won the last two Xfinity races at Dover.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.

Saturday schedule for Cup, Xfinity at Dover

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 5, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Twelve drivers will start today’s Xfinity Series race at Dover International Speedway in the playoffs. But after the checkered flag falls, eight will advance to the second round of the playoffs.

For Saturday’s Xfinity race, wunderground.com forecasts a temperature of 64 degrees with zero percent precipitation at the start of the race. Christopher Bell has won the last two Xfinity races at Dover.

Prior to today’s race at the 1-mile oval is Cup and Xfinity qualifying.

Here is today’s schedule with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Cup garage open

11 a.m. – Xfinity garage open

12:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying impound; single vehicle/two laps (NBC Sports App with coverage on NBCSN beginning at 12:30 p.m.)

1:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

1:35 p.m. – Cup qualifying impound; single vehicle/two laps (NBCSN, MRN)

2:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

3 p.m. – Use Your Melon Drive Sober 200 Xfinity race; Stages 45/90/200 laps = 200 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Daniel Suarez on contract status with SHR: ‘We are getting close’

By Dustin LongOct 4, 2019, 4:49 PM EDT
DOVER, Del. — Daniel Suarez said Friday that meetings in the next couple of weeks could determine his status for 2020 and also discussed his incident with Ryan Newman at the end of last weekend’s race.

Suarez says he and Stewart-Haas Racing are “not there yet” on his contract status for next year, but “we are getting close. … We’re still working. There are a lot of things moving the right direction.”

Suarez, who is in his first season at Stewart-Haas Racing, says sponsorship is a key.

“Everything is of the sponsor,” Suarez said Friday at Dover International Speedway. “If you have a sponsor, you can drive tomorrow, that’s how it works. We have some important meetings in the next couple of weeks that will give us a good direction of where we’re at. We have to be working at that. I know where I want to be. They know where they want me to be. We have to make sure we have the funds to do it.”

Suarez has said that Stewart-Haas Racing has an option on his contract for next year. He also has said he has an option.

Suarez missed the playoffs this season. He enters Sunday’s race at Dover International Speedway (2:30 pm. ET on NBCSN) 17th in the points, the highest a non-playoff driver can finish in the points.

He leads Jimmie Johnson by six points for 17th. Suarez saw his lead on Johnson dwindle after finishing 34th at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. Suarez crashed at the end after an incident with Newman. They talked on pit road afterward.

Suarez explained what led to that incident:

“We were running towards the top the entire race and one of the pit stops we decided to stay out with no tires and everyone behind me took tires so we put ourselves in a bad situation. That is racing. Sometimes you make good decisions and sometimes you make bad ones. Unfortunately for us, that was a bad one and I put myself in the mess with all those guys that were fighting like dogs out there. It was a tough situation.”

Suarez hit the wall when Newman moved up the track to go to an area designated to serve a stop-and-go penalty for missing the backstretch chicane.

“I was very disappointed and I went to talk to Ryan after the race and he swears that he didn’t do it on purpose,” Suarez said. “Who knows if that is true or not but that is what he said and that is what I have to believe.

“If he was saying otherwise, I was going to go after him. He said he didn’t do it on purpose. He gave me his explanation of how things happened but as a driver it wasn’t a little contact. It was pretty hard contact.

“He missed the chicane and had to do a pass through, which is why I was passing him on the outside and all of a sudden he turned right. He told me he was going to do a stop and go. Who knows? Who cares at this point anymore? We just have to move on. I am here in Dover, one of my favorite places to race and I want to take advantage of that.”