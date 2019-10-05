Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Denny Hamlin takes pole for Sunday’s start of second round of Cup playoffs

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 5, 2019, 2:41 PM EDT
Denny Hamlin on Saturday earned the pole for Sunday’s first race of the second round of the NASCAR Cup playoffs at Dover International Speedway.

Hamlin covered the 1-mile oval at 166.984 mph. It’s Hamlin’s second pole of the season, the fourth of his career at Dover and the overall 32nd pole of his Cup career. Even with his pole success at the Monster Mile, Hamlin has yet to earn a win there in 27 previous career starts.

“I got him (Kyle Larson, who will start second), I’m so happy I beat him,” a smiling Hamlin told NBCSN. “To have that lap there, it was a really good lap for us. I knew when I ran it that it was solid. … This is probably as optimistic as I’ve been going into a Dover race because we’ve really dedicated so much time working on my technique around this race track and figuring out what I need to do to be successful. I’m still learning, even for start No. 500.”

Sunday will be Hamlin’s 500th career NASCAR Cup start. He’s in good company: NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty and Matt Kenseth also won in their 500th career starts.

“I really do (feel like he can win Sunday),” Hamlin told NBCSN. “It just seems like in practice I was really comfortable in the car. Usually, my emote here is usually very uncomfortable, but this FedEx team really has given me something this weekend that’s been driving good and I’ve been happy with it. We definitely did not expect that type of lap in qualifying.”

Larson will start alongside Hamlin on the front row with a speed of 166.960 mph.

Even though his car failed all pre-qualifying inspection attempts and his chief engineer was ejected from the track as a result, Martin Truex Jr. was still able to rally back to take the third starting spot (166.205 mph).

Kevin Harvick was fourth-fastest (165.998 mph), followed by Roval winner Chase Elliott (165.937 mph), William Byron (165.738), Aric Almirola (165.670), Erik Jones (165.616), Kurt Busch (165.388) and Ryan Blaney (165.282).

Bubba Wallace on if things are over with Alex Bowman: ‘We’ll see’

By Dustin LongOct 5, 2019, 4:59 PM EDT
DOVER, Del. — Bubba Wallace says he regrets that others were splashed by liquid he sprayed at Alex Bowman but did not regret doing it to Bowman.

Wallace said Saturday at Dover International Speedway that he apologized to Jeff Gordon and Dr. Angela Fiege, medical director of the AMR NASCAR Safety team and reached out to Hendrick Motorsports executive Jeff Andrews, who also was splashed.

Asked if things are over with Bowman, Wallace said: “We’ll see. He’s already on six strikes.”

Wallace expressed frustration with Bowman for incidents the past two weekends at Richmond and the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

“It’s the same thing as Richmond,” Wallace said of Bowman. “He ran over me as soon as he got to me at Richmond and got underneath me, this is the next time, he got underneath me and ran me up the race track, so I was ‘OK, he’s getting wrecked here, if he ever gets by me, he’s getting wrecked. In the fence.  Done.’

“We ended up beating him. I was, ‘Alright, that’s the higher road.’ It was over with. It was done.”

Until the opening lap of the race at the Roval the next week.

“(Then) Lap 1 of the new configuration of the Roval, after we had all sat there and watched the Xfinity race and watched a car come through from 15 cars back and wad up about six of them, it’s like ‘Alright, we’re the Cup level, let’s take it easy this first lap and just get through there,’ ” Wallace said. “What do you know? (Bowman) runs over (Austin Dillon) and me. Shoves me through the chicane, gives me a penalty. NASCAR and I talked about that. We’re on clear terms on why we got the penalty.

“It’s Lap 1. Come on. It’s a new configuration. Everybody knows how treacherous it is and he runs over us. So there’s no excuse for that. I believe he was the only car to run over somebody there on Lap 1. All of us except for one car had the mentality of let’s take it easy, let’s figure out how this chicane is going to work on the initial start.”

Later in the race, Bowman wrecked Wallace. Bowman said after the race that he tired of seeing Wallace flip him off multiple laps, saying last week: “Probably wouldn’t have gotten wrecked if he had his finger back in the car.”

That’s not the first time Wallace’s middle finger got him in trouble this season. Daniel Suarez had a post-race disagreement with Wallace at Pocono in July after he was flipped off by Wallace. So will Wallace alter his middle-finger policy toward competitors?

“It’s still going to be the same,” Wallace said. “You know what car gets it the most is (Martin Truex Jr.). Me and him have a joke about it. We laugh about it every time. It’s one of those, like I need to stop doing it because there’s a lot of eyes on me.

“At first it was just like a joke but it’s become obviously a thing and people are getting really sensitive over a finger and wanting to retaliate and right rear somebody on the race track, which is grounds for taking your gloves off and fight.”

Truex said that the middle finger is a joke between them after a discussion they had earlier this season.

“I got close to him coming off (Turn 4) and he got sideways,” Truex said of an incident at ISM Raceway in March. “I guess he thought I hit him and flipped me off for a whole lap. I talked to him a week or two later, and said, ‘Listen man, somebody is going to get out of the car one of these days and shove that finger straight up your ass.’ ”

Even after his issues with Bowman at the Roval, Wallace said he raced Bowman clean the rest of the event.

“We got that restart and they put us up there and we started next to (Bowman), close to (Bowman) and my spotter made sure I was well aware of who was on the outside of me and I was like, let’s just get away from him here and we drove away. But after the race I had had enough of him.”

After finishing second at the Roval, Bowman climbed from his car, sat down on the ground and leaned against his car. He was being treated for dehydration and overheating when Wallace approached. After a brief conversation, Wallace splashed Bowman and those around Bowman with his drink.

Asked if Bowman said something that led to Wallace splashing him, Wallace said: “He couldn’t have said anything, I was still going to throw water on him.”

Bowman sought to defuse the situation Friday. He told the media “I don’t think we need to talk before Sunday. I think it is what it is.”

They won’t be around each other at the start of Sunday’s Cup race at Dover (2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN). Bowman qualified 12th. Wallace qualified 26th.

Cup starting lineup: Denny Hamlin makes 500th career start, seeks first win at Dover

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 5, 2019, 3:47 PM EDT
Denny Hamlin is hoping a milestone start will help him overcome what has been somewhat of a jinx that he’s battled throughout his NASCAR Cup career.

Hamlin will make the 500th start of his Cup career Sunday at Dover International Speedway. He’ll also start from the pole for the fourth time of his career at the 1-mile oval.

But for all his success to lead the field to green at the all-concrete banked track, Hamlin still has yet to win his first Cup race at Dover. He hopes to change that Sunday in his 28th Cup start there.

Hamlin has just four top-five finishes at Dover, with his best outing being a runner-up finish to Chase Elliott in last fall’s playoff race there.

Harvick won the pole during Saturday’s qualifying with an effort of 166.984 mph, getting past Kyle Larson, who will start on the outside pole after recording a speed of 166.960 mph.

Martin Truex Jr. will start third (166.205 mph). That was after Truex’s engineer, James Small, was ejected from the track Saturday morning after the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota failed twice to pass pre-qualifying inspection.

Truex will be joined on Row 2 by Kevin Harvick (165.998 mph).

Row 3 will have last Sunday’s Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval winner Chase Elliott (165.937 mph) and Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron (165.738 mph).

Points leader Kyle Busch (164.144 mph) will start from the 18th position.

Chase Elliott is the defending winner of this race, while Truex won in May at the Monster Mile.

The race is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBCSN.

Martin Truex Jr.’s car fails pre-qualifying inspection at Dover, team engineer ejected

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 5, 2019, 1:23 PM EDT
Martin Truex Jr.‘s chief engineer, James Small, has been ejected from Dover International Speedway after Truex’s No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota failed Saturday’s pre-qualifying inspection.

Truex is the most recent winner at Dover, taking the checkered flag at the 1-mile, all-concrete banked oval on May 6.

Truex enters this weekend ranked second in the Cup standings, which were reset after last Sunday’s first round elimination race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. Truex is just five points behind points leader Kyle Busch.

Truex considers Dover his home track, having grown up in Mayetta, New Jersey, about two hours away. Truex is a two-time winner at Dover, including being the site of his first-ever Cup career win back in 2007.

Truex’s car was the only one that failed pre-qualifying inspection. Sunday’s race will be televised at 2:30 p.m. on NBCSN.

Pole sitter Briscoe to back of pack, Cindric to lead field to green for Xfinity elimination race

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 5, 2019, 1:06 PM EDT
Chase Briscoe may have won the pole, but when the green flag falls for this afternoon’s Xfinity Series final first round playoff race at Dover International Speedway, he’ll start from the back of the 38-car field.

Citing unapproved adjustments, NASCAR stripped Briscoe of the top spot less than an hour after he earned the pole.

Also being sent to the back of the field following Saturday’s qualifying was Michael Annett due to an engine change. That is a major development for Annett, as he currently holds the final transfer spot into the Round of 8 two weeks from now.

Before he was ordered to the back of the field, Briscoe was the fastest car in the field on the 1-mile, banked all-concrete oval with a speed of 157.246 mph — that, even though his Ford suffered a slight engine misfire.

“The motor was running, once we got going, it was under load and just missing a little bit,” Briscoe told NBCSN. “It’s probably something electrical, we think. It’s a testament to all the awesome motors at Roush Yates Engines. We weren’t even under full power and were able to get the pole, so that’s good.”

But a couple seconds later in the same interview, Briscoe kind of foretold what eventually happened to him: “Hopefully, we can find something little, like a wire loose or something and be able to start up front. But if not, we’ll probably have to go to the back with everything big picture-wise and make sure we don’t take ourselves out of the playoffs. We’ve got a good race car, but hopefully we can find out what our gremlin is and go from there. At least we’re now aware of it and it’s not a surprise when it does happen.”

Now, Cindric, who recorded a speed of 156.733 mph, will start from what had been Briscoe’s spot at the front of the field.

“Great to be on the front row, have a little speed and hopefully we can do everything we can to move on to the Round of 8 and maybe get some bonus points,” Cindric told NBCSN. “Making the Round of 8 is a box checked. … We’re happy where we are as a team but we’ve got to keep the momentum going.”

Cole Custer (156.685 mph) will be alongside Cindric on the front row.

Third through fifth are Tyler Reddick (156.461 mph), Harrison Burton (155.864 mph) and Christopher Bell (155.858).

Sixth through 10th are Noah Gragson (155.736), Justin Allgaier (155.649), Brandon Jones (155.555), Zane Smith (155.454) and Justin Haley (155.112).

Bell narrowly avoided disaster when he almost lost control of his car coming out of Turn 4 during his qualifying effort. Bell was able to rein the car back in. Several cars later, Tyler Reddick also got loose twice during his qualifying run but also managed to save it both times.

Today’s Use Your Melon Drive Sober 200 race starts at 3 p.m. ET (televised on NBCSN, and on radio on Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

The four lowest-ranked playoff drivers after the race will be eliminated from advancing to the second round of the playoffs, which begin October 19 at Kansas Speedway.

