Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Jimmie Johnson not ready to reveal future plans

By Dustin LongOct 4, 2019, 1:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment

DOVER, Del. — Although Ally Financial is is committed to sponsoring the No. 48 car through the 2023 season, seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson isn’t ready to give a hint on his future plans.

Johnson’s contract with Hendrick Motorsports expires after the 2020 season.

MORE: Rick Hendrick says that Jimmie Johnson “has something to prove”

Johnson’s status came up with Friday’s news that Ally has extended is primary sponsorship of his car.

“I haven’t made any decisions at this point,” said Johnson, who is on a career-long 88-race winless streak and not in playoff contention for the first time in his career. “I’m very, very excited that Ally has signed this extension with Hendrick. I think it speaks to the strength of our sport, strength and relationship with Hendrick Motorsports. I know everybody would like for me to be in the car in 2023 and even past that, but I just haven’t made that decision yet.

“I certainly didn’t want to stand in the way of this great news coming out. As this came down the pipeline, I knew I would be in a position to answer a lot of questions that would come with it, but I just felt it was such great news, I had to support Hendrick to get this news out right away and Ally as well, just great for our sport and industry. I don’t have anything to say at this time and I’m going to take every day that I can get from Mr. Hendrick to make this decision.”

Johnson, 44, said there will be many factors that will lead to his decision on if to continue in Cup after 2020.

“There’s a lot of things to look at with the Gen 7 car coming (in 2021), with the way our team is performing and what we’re building, I might want to go longer than 2023,” said Johnson, who seeks his 84th career Cup win this weekend at Dover International Speedway. “I just don’t know. I have not put much time and effort into it. There have been many other things to deal with and look at.

“These things in the past, a contract renewal would usually start in the spring of the year the contract would end. Based on past experience, I would say that probably spring next year is when I would really get pressure to make a decision if I was going to return in 2021.”

Kyle Larson fastest in final Cup practice at Dover

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinOct 4, 2019, 4:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kyle Larson was fastest in the final Cup Series practice session for Sunday’s race at Dover International Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Larson posted a top speed of 162.705 mph. He also had the best 10-lap average at 157.752 mph.

Martin Truex Jr., who won the spring race at Dover, was second on the chart at 161.377 mph.

The top five was completed by Kevin Harvick (160.456 mph), Brad Keselowski (160.385) and Chase Elliott (160.249).

Joey Logano, who was fastest in the first practice session, recorded the most laps with 82. He was 23rd on the speed chart.

There were no incidents in the session.

Click here for the speed chart.

Joey Logano fastest in first Cup practice at Dover

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinOct 4, 2019, 2:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Joey Logano was fastest in the first Cup Series practice session Friday at Dover International Speedway.

Logano posted a top speed of 163.221 mph around the 1-mile track.

The top five was completed by William Byron (162.133 mph), Jimmie Johnson (161.834), Ryan Blaney (161.507) and Alex Bowman (161.067).

Bowman recorded the most laps in the session with 50.

Kevin Harvick had the best 10-lap average at 158.066 mph. Johnson was second at 157.304 mph.

Click here for the practice report.

Final practice is scheduled for 3:33 to 4:25 p.m. ET on NBCSN

 

 

 

Xfinity practice report from Dover International Speedway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinOct 4, 2019, 1:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Cole Custer was fastest in the final Xfinity Series practice Friday at Dover International Speedway.

Custer led a Stewart-Haas Racing sweep of the top two spots with a speed of 151.292 mph.

Teammate Chase Briscoe followed at 150.558 mph.

The top five was completed by Harrison Burton (150.521 mph), Noah Gragson (150.194) and Justin Allgaier (150.194).

Gragson recorded the most laps in the session with 75.

Custer had the best 10-lap average at 149.737 mph.

Click here for the practice report.

First Practice

Briscoe had the fastest lap with a top speed of 152.394 mph.

The top five was completed by Christopher Bell (151.656 mph), Tyler Reddick (151.649), Cole Custer (151.560) and Justin Allgaier (151.407).

Zane Smith recorded the most laps in the session with 39.

The session was red flagged once for Gray Gaulding having a mechanical issue and possibly putting down fluid.

Click here for the practice report.

 

Tyler Reddick not likely to make more Cup starts this season

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinOct 4, 2019, 12:51 PM EDT
Leave a comment

While Tyler Reddick will take over Richard Childress Racing’s No. 8 Chevrolet next year in the Cup Series, Reddick said Friday the odds are “slim to none” that he’ll get more Cup starts this season.

Reddick, the defending Xfinity Series champion, was announced as taking over RCR’s No. 8 Chevrolet earlier this week, replacing Daniel Hemric. Reddick has made two Cup starts this year in RCR’s No. 31 Chevrolet, competing in the Daytona 500 and the spring race at Kansas Speedway, where he finished ninth.

“The year is winding down as everyone knows,” Reddick said at Dover International Speedway. “For the best effort possible on everyone’s side, whether that’s to line the partnership up or to get the cars ready and give it the best effort possible, it’d be pretty tough to do something like that this time of the year. I know obviously my focus is remaining on the (Xfinity) playoffs. If I was going to do a Cup race, my focus really wouldn’t even fully be on that as crazy as it sounds. This is the Xfinity Series and winning a second championship is even more important than a one-time Cup race.”

Reddick enters this weekend’s first Xfinity playoff elimination race all but guaranteed he’ll advance to the second round of the playoffs. He has five wins in his first season with Richard Childress Racing.