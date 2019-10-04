Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Ally Financial extends deal with Hendrick Motorsports through 2023

By Dustin LongOct 4, 2019, 11:02 AM EDT
Ally Financial has extended its contract with Hendrick Motorsports through the 2023 season to be the full-season primary sponsor of the No. 48 car, the team announced Friday.

Ally Financial is in the first year of a two-year deal to be the primary sponsor of the No. 48 car for all 38 Cup races each season.

Ally Financial, a digital financial services company, replaced Lowe’s, which had been the longtime primary sponsor of Jimmie Johnson’s car until this season.

Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson is signed though the 2020 season. The team stated that Johnson will announce his future plans at a later date. 

“Our first year with Jimmie and the team at Hendrick Motorsports has been phenomenal,” said Andrea Brimmer, Ally’s chief marketing and public relations officer, in a statement. “Jimmie’s the ultimate competitor, and Ally is proud to support him and the rest of the No. 48 team. We are thrilled to extend our contract and build on the incredible momentum we’ve established. This sponsorship goes way beyond just putting our logo on the car. It’s built on our shared values for doing right in the communities we race in, while growing our brand with passionate, new audiences. We look forward to many more exciting laps together.”

Said car owner Rick Hendrick in a statement: “Ally’s values are our values. Working with integrity, being accountable to one another, and leading in both the workplace and in our communities are all core beliefs that we share. This is a tremendous relationship on many levels, and to see it have success and grow so quickly is truly meaningful. Jimmie sets the standard and is a wonderful representative for Ally. Today is a great day for all of us.”

Said Johnson in a statement: “The energy Ally has brought to the No. 48 team, Hendrick Motorsports and the sport of NASCAR is contagious. They have embraced our fans, activated their program in unique ways and supported me at every turn, from racing my No. 48 car every week to running the Boston Marathon. It’s a true bond – not just a business transaction. We care about each other’s success. I’m proud to be associated with Ally and can’t wait to see what they do in the future.”

Alex Bowman on Bubba Wallace: ‘I don’t really think he did anything wrong’ after Roval

By Daniel McFadinOct 4, 2019, 12:20 PM EDT
Alex Bowman said Friday that he didn’t have an issue with Bubba Wallace confronting him and splashing him in liquid after last weekend’s Cup race while Bowman sat next to his car being tended to by a medical worker.

Bowman was asked by SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “On-Track” whether Wallace had apologized to him in private this week after not making any public statements about the incident.

“He hasn’t (apologized), but I feel he said what he had to say and got that out after the race,” Bowman said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “I don’t think that was the end of the world. I don’t really think he did anything wrong there.

“We all have emotions inside and outside of the race cars and that stuff happens.”

Wallace approached Bowman after Sunday’s race, briefly said something to the Hendrick Motorsports driver before splashing him with liquid from the bottle he was carrying and walking away.

After leaving the medical center, Bowman didn’t repeat what Wallace said to him, but added it was “nothing classy by any means.”

On Monday, NASCAR’s chief racing development officer Steve O’Donnell said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio he would meet with Wallace during the week to discuss the incident.

“I think that was really not classy whatsoever,” O’Donnell said. “I understand that drivers have issues with each other during a race, we totally get that, but when a driver is on the ground being attended to by medical personnel, you need to be smarter than that.”

Wallace, who is not a playoff driver, had been intentionally spun by Bowman on Lap 43. Bowman was mad at Wallace for him flipping off Bowman multiple times during the race, something Wallace also had done the previous weekend at Richmond.

Wallace’s one-finger salute at the Roval was apparently in reaction to being hit by Bowman on the first lap of the race.

“That was just a mistake,” Bowman said after last weekend’s race. “I got flipped off for every single straightaway on the entire race track for three laps. I got flipped off by him for like three or four laps in a row at Richmond, so I’m just over it.”

“I’ve got to stand up for myself at some point,” Bowman said after finishing second at the Roval. “Probably wouldn’t have gotten wrecked if he had his finger back in the car.

“I’d be mad too, but he put himself in that spot.”

Primer for first Xfinity playoff elimination race

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinOct 4, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
The title hopes for four Xfinity Series drivers will come to an end this weekend when the playoff field is trimmed to eight after Saturday’s elimination race at Dover International Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Here’s a breakdown of the situation each playoff competitor finds himself in heading into the Monster Mile:

He’s safe!

Two drivers have secured spots in the second round. Christopher Bell advanced by winning the playoff opener at Richmond Raceway. Cole Custer has put himself in the second round based on points.

The two drivers lead the series in wins, with Bell claiming seven (tying his 2018 mark) and Custer winning six times.

Bell has won the last two Xfinity races at Dover.

Almost There …

Tyler Reddick, the third member of the “Big 3” this year, is all but assured a spot in the second round if nothing unexpected happens Saturday. He finished third at Dover in the spring.

Austin Cindric, the only Xfinity regular outside the “Big 3” to win multiple races this year (two), is also essentially assured a spot in round two. He finished sixth at Dover in the spring.

Not Completely Safe

The next batch of drivers aren’t necessarily in trouble, but one accident in the first stage and an unexpected DNF could spell trouble.

Justin Allgaier in fifth is the highest driver in the standings who hasn’t won this year. He’s 40 points up on the cutline and has 12 playoff points. He finished second at Dover in the spring and won the spring race in 2018.

Chase Briscoe trails Allgaier in the standings in sixth. He’s 35 points up (and has 13 playoff points) on the cutline after a stage win and a ninth-place finish at the Roval. He finished fifth at Dover in the spring.

Noah Gragson is seventh in the standings, 26 points above the cutline. He had a top five on the Roval and enters this weekend’s race with six straight top 10s. He finished 19th at Dover in the spring after experiencing a loose wheel.

Feeling the Heat

The last five drivers in the standings need some help to make it to the second round or they have to win.

Michael Annett is on the bubble and 11 points to the good. Annett is the lowest driver in the standings with a win. He has nine playoff points. Annett finished 10th in the spring Dover race.

That leaves the four drivers who find themselves outside the cutoff line.

John Hunter Nemechek and Brandon Jones each trail Annett by 11 points. Nemechek has no race or stage wins this year and has just two top 10s in the last six races. He’s finished in the top 10 in the last two Dover races.

Jones has no race victories, but has three stage wins and four playoff points. He has top 10s in the last three Dover races, but has the worst career average finish at Dover among the playoff drivers (19th).

Not much has gone well for Ryan Sieg (-37 points) and Justin Haley (-39) in the playoffs. After finishing outside the top 10 at Richmond, mechanical problems resulted in brief trips to the garage for both drivers at the Roval as they finished well off the pace.

Neither driver has won a Xfinity Series race, but that’s what they will need to do Saturday to continue their playoff hopes.

Sieg’s 11th-place finish in the spring was his best Dover result in 11 starts. Haley placed 17th in his first career Dover start.

Here are the playoff standings heading into Dover:

Friday schedule for Cup, Xfinity at Dover

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 4, 2019, 8:30 AM EDT
NASCAR’s playoff weekend resumes today at Dover International Speedway.

This weekend marks the opening race of the second round for Cup and the first-round elimination race for the Xfinity Series. 

Today’s action at the 1-mile track includes two practice sessions each for both Cup and Xfinity.

Here is today’s schedule with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

9:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Cup garage open

12:35 – 1:25 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

1:35 – 2:25 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)

2:35 – 3:25 p.m. – Xfinity final practice (NBCSN)

3:35 – 4:25 p.m. — Cup final practice (NBCSN, MRN)

Friday 5: Friction grows between non-playoff drivers, playoff drivers

By Dustin LongOct 4, 2019, 6:30 AM EDT
2 Comments

It’s easy to miss one of the key themes to the Cup playoffs with so much talk about Martin Truex Jr.’s dominance, Kyle Busch’s inconsistency and Hendrick Motorsports advancing three cars to the second round.

What has been overlooked is the friction between playoff drivers and non-playoff drivers. 

NASCAR’s postseason is littered with cases where non-playoff drivers had an impact on playoff drivers, whether it was Scott Riggs’ crash on Lap 3 of the opening Chase race at New Hampshire in 2005 that collected title contender Kurt Busch or David Reutimann paying back title contender Kyle Busch at Kansas in 2010, among others.

But this year’s playoff races have seen the divide between the haves and have-nots reach a breaking point.

It was something Jimmie Johnson experienced at Las Vegas in his first postseason race as a non-playoff driver.

“I saw quite a few situations where drivers in the playoffs made desperate moves out there,” Johnson said a few days after the Vegas race. “Saw it happen to other drivers. I had a few make that move on me as well. It’s a tricky situation to be in, and I know they’re going after every point they need to, but so am I. We certainly plan to not allow myself to be used up as I was in Vegas a couple of times.”

Austin Dillon has been on both sides. He made the playoffs the previous three years but failed to do so this year.

“It happens a lot,” Dillon said of playoff drivers taking advantage of non-playoff drivers. “There’s a line between taking that, as a guy that’s out of the playoffs, and there’s a line that you cross.”

Dillon admits “my button ended up pushed” at Richmond by Alex Bowman after Bowman dived underneath Dillon on a restart and came up the track, hitting Dillon’s car, sending it up the track into William Byron’s car. After being told by car owner Richard Childress and crew chief Danny Stockman to pay Bowman back, Dillon retaliated and spun Bowman.

“Yes, I’ve taken advantage of guys because I was in the playoffs,” Dillon said. “I know that feeling. I feel like at some point if you take too much, it will come back on you.”

Bowman didn’t have problems just with Dillon at Richmond. Bowman said he and Bubba Wallace had an issue in that race that led to Wallace flipping him the bird. Then on the first lap of last weekend’s race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, Bowman lost control of his car entering the backstretch chicane and hit Wallace’s car, forcing Wallace to miss the chicane. Wallace later responded with a series of one finger salutes as they raced together. Tiring the signal, Bowman dumped Wallace.

It’s not just Bowman who has had problems. Kyle Busch was running in the top five, rallying from two laps down, when he ran into the back of Garrett Smithley’s car. Combined with an incident with Joey Gase, a frustrated Busch told NBCSN after the race: “We’re at the top echelon of motorsports, and we’ve got guys who have never won Late Model races running on the racetrack. It’s pathetic. They don’t know where to go. What else do you do?”

Smithley later responded on social media and Gase followed a day later.

To say that playoff drivers should have the right of the way on the track is shortsighted. The other drivers have something at stake. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., whose contact spun Martin Truex Jr. while Truex led at Richmond, is racing for a job. So is Daniel Hemric. No announcement has been made on Daniel Suarez’s status for next year at Stewart-Haas Racing, so he also could be racing for a job.

Those eliminated in the first round — Kurt Busch, Ryan Newman, Aric Almirola and Erik Jones — are racing to finish as high as fifth in the points.

And others are going after more modest goals. Chris Buescher, 20th in points, seeks to give JTG Daugherty Racing its best finish since 2015 (AJ Allmendinger placed 19th in points in 2016). Johnson seeks to refine the No. 48 team in these final weeks with new crew chief Cliff Daniels to become more of a factor and end his 88-race winless streak.

To have a playoff driver think they own the road is misguided. There’s much taking place on the track.

Whether playoff drivers want to play nice with non-playoff drivers is up to them and how they’ve been raced in the past. Of course, a playoff driver has more to lose than a non-playoff driver. So drivers will need to pick their battles wisely.

2. Hendrick’s round?

It’s easy to note Alex Bowman’s runner-up finishes earlier this year at Dover, Talladega and Kansas — all tracks in the second round of the playoffs — and forecast him advancing to the next round.

It’s just as easy to think Chase Elliott will have a smooth ride into the next round since he won at Talladega this year and scored wins at Dover and Kansas last year (with a different race package).

And if things go well, William Byron could find his way into next round.

Hendrick is building momentum. But what happened in the spring or last year doesn’t guarantee what will happen in the coming weeks, beginning with Sunday’s race at Dover International Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

It would be something if all three of Hendrick’s cars moved into the third round after the team’s slow start to the season: Bowman did not have a top 10 in the first nine races of the season, Byron had one top 10 in the first nine races and Elliott had two top 10s in the same period. And Jimmie Johnson, who is not in the playoffs? He had four top 10s in the first nine races.

Bowman and Byron enter the round outside a cutoff spot. Bowman trails Kyle Larson by one point for the final transfer spot. Byron is five points behind Larson.

3. Under the radar?

It’s hard to imagine someone scoring three consecutive top-five finishes — and five top fives in the last six races — being overshadowed but that seems to be the case with Brad Keselowski.

He has quietly collected consistent finishes at the front. The key will be to continue with mistake-free races or at least races with minimal mistakes. His 29 stage points scored in the opening round trailed only Martin Truex Jr., and Kevin Harvick, who each scored 36 stage points.

For what it’s worth, Keselowski won at Kansas earlier this season. That’s the cutoff race in this round.

4. Drivers to watch at Dover

Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Chase Elliott have led the most laps in nine of the last 10 Dover races. Harvick has led the most laps five times. Truex and Elliott have each done so twice. Kyle Larson led the most laps the other time.

Domination doesn’t necessarily equal wins. Only three of those times has the driver leading the most laps won the race. Harvick has done it twice. Truex the other time.

5. Milestone starts 

Sunday’s race marks the 500th career Cup start for Denny Hamlin.

Only two drivers have won in their 500th career Cup start. Richard Petty won at Trenton in July 1970 and Matt Kenseth won at New Hampshire in September 2013.

Kevin Harvick is making his 676th career Cup start. That equals Dale Earnhardt’s career total. Harvick made his Cup debut with Earnhardt’s team the week after Earnhardt was killed in a last-lap crash in the 2001 Daytona 500.