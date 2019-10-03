Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Weekend schedule for Cup, Xfinity at Dover

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 3, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
NASCAR kicks off the second round of the Cup playoffs and concludes the first round of the Xfinity playoffs, this weekend at Dover International Speedway.

For Saturday’s Xfinity race, wunderground.com forecasts a temperature of 65 degrees with a 0% chance precipitation at the start of the race.

For Sunday’s Cup race, wunderground.com forecasts a temperature of 76 degrees with a 2% chance precipitation at the start of the race.

Here is the weekend schedule with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, October 4

9:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Cup garage open

12:35 – 1:25 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

1:35 – 2:25 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)

2:35 – 3:25 p.m. – Xfinity final practice (NBCSN)

3:35 – 4:25 p.m. Cup final practice (NBCSN, MRN)

Saturday October 5

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Cup garage open

11 a.m. – Xfinity garage open

12:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying impound (single vehicle/two laps all positions) (NBC Sports App with NBCSN’s coverage beginning at 12:30 p.m.)

1:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

1:35 p.m. – Cup qualifying impound (single vehicle/two laps all positions) (NBCSN, MRN)

2:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

3 p.m. – Use Your Melon Drive Sober 200 Xfinity race (Stages 45/90/200 laps = 200 miles) (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, October 6

10:30 a.m. – Cup garage open

12:30 p.m. – Cup driver/crew chief meeting

1:50 p.m. – Cup driver introductions

2:30 p.m. – Drydene 400 Cup race (Stages 120/240/400 laps = 400 miles) (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Goodyear tire info for Dover

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 2, 2019, 6:27 PM EDT
The NASCAR Cup and NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs move into high gear this weekend at Dover International Speedway.

The Cup Series moves into its second round, the Round of 12, after last Sunday’s elimination race at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Roval.

The Xfinity Series, meanwhile, wraps up its first round of its own playoffs this Saturday.

As for the Goodyear tires that will be used this weekend, here’s the main storyline:

Before the current Cup season, two tracks posed the greatest concern for Goodyear from a tire perspective: Bristol Motor Speedway and Dover International Speedway. The main reason is NASCAR’s new, higher downforce aero package, coupled with 750 horsepower engines used on those tracks that have steep banking, create higher loads – most notably on the right-front tire.

That’s why Goodyear will work with teams this weekend to emphasize the importance of set-ups, particularly air pressures in the right-front tires.

Right-front durability at Dover is always on our radar because of the speeds and loads generated by these cars in the high-banked corners,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing. “Our recommended air pressure on the right-front is 49 psi, and we will be talking to teams on the lead-up to this race and all weekend to impress upon them the importance of that.

We certainly understand that in the teams’ efforts to gain as much grip as possible, being aggressive on air pressures is one of the tools they use. To that end, we performed some additional simulation work based upon estimates of car performance now versus earlier in the year, and how that impacts both tire performance and durability. Our goal is to provide as much information as possible to make key set-up decisions, and tire pressures are an important part of those decisions.”

NOTES: Teams in both the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series will run the same tire set-up at Dover this weekend. This is the same combination of left- and right-side tires that these teams ran at this track in May. … Goodyear held a test (April 9) at Dover before the spring race. … Dover is unique among NASCAR ovals one mile or less in length, in that inner liners are required on all four tire positions. … Air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.

Here is the information for this weekend’s tires at Dover:

Tire: Goodyear Eagle Speedway Radials

Set limits: Cup: 3 sets for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 10 sets for the race (9 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying or practice); Xfinity: 6 sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-4868; Right-side – D-4872

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,227 mm (87.68 in.); Right-side -- 2,251 mm (88.62 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 19 psi; Left Rear -- 19 psi; Right Front -- 49 psi; Right Rear -- 45 psi

NASCAR, ARCA announce new format for 2020; ARCA to take over K&N Series

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 2, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT
3 Comments

NASCAR and ARCA announced Wednesday the addition of a new format that will include four championships beginning in 2020, as well as ARCA’s acquisition of what has been the K&N Pro Series East and West, which will be rebranded ARCA Menards Series East and ARCA Menards Series West.

Per a joint NASCAR and ARCA media release, the four championships for 2020 will be:

* Replacing the existing NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and West, the new ARCA Menards Series East and ARCA Menards Series West will continue the traditions established by the Busch North Series (founded in 1987) and Pacific Coast Late Model Series/Winston West (1954), as well as the K&N Series. The two series will feature an annual schedule of six to eight races each and the crowning of separate regional champions.

* ARCA Menards Series – The 20-race ARCA Menards Series, founded in 1953, a mix of national-series combination events at venues such as Daytona International Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway, as well as short tracks like Madison International Speedway in Wisconsin and the Illinois and DuQuoin State Fairgrounds mile dirt tracks.

* ARCA Racing Series Showdown – The new championship will see 10 races within the larger ARCA Menards Series — essentially a championship within a championship — that will feature the best of the three series (competitors from the Menards Series as well as Menards East and Menards West) coming together to crown a Showdown champion.

We cannot be more excited about 2020,” said Brandon Thompson, Managing Director, NASCAR Touring Series. “Both NASCAR and ARCA have worked extremely hard over the last year (NASCAR acquired ARCA in April 2018) to provide a rules package and schedule that will serve as the foundation for the preeminent series for racing at this level. It was important for us to move the series forward while creating an environment inclusive for both the current long-term owners and drivers in the series as well as aspiring competitors.”

Added ARCA President Ron Drager, “What first started as a friendship between Bill France Sr. and John Marcum nearly 70 years ago took a momentous step forward today. The amount of history and tradition these series are bringing together to form four elite championships for drivers is an amazing testament to the strength of this sport.

We are proud and honored to be able to bring the ARCA sanction to the East and West Series; and we are looking forward to working with the race teams, tracks, media partners, fans, and sponsors that have helped those series achieve their long term success.”

In addition to ARCA being a development step for young drivers aspiring to reach the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series or NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, ARCA will also continue to provide a highly-competitive professional avenue for veteran short-track drivers.

NBCSN will continue to carry the ARCA Menards Series East and West as part of its extensive NASCAR coverage. MAVTV and FOX Sports will share televising of the 20 ARCA Menards Series races, including the 10-race Showdown.

As for other highlights of Wednesday’s announcement:

* The 2020 ARCA Menards Series begins Saturday, Feb. 8 at Daytona with the Lucas Oil 200. It will mark the 57th annual ARCA visit to Daytona.

* The Showdown begins with ARCA’s inaugural visit to ISM Raceway in Phoenix on March 6.

* The ARCA Menards West Series begins at the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Other West dates also include traditional events at Irwindale Speedway and Sonoma Raceway, and will crown its champion at ISM Raceway in November.

* The East will race at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida, as well as Toledo Speedway, Watkins Glen International, and again be part New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s annual Full Throttle Fall Weekend. The East season will culminate with the championship race at Dover International Speedway.

* In addition to Daytona and Charlotte, the ARCA Menards Series schedule will include Talladega Superspeedway, Michigan International Speedway, Chicagoland Speedway and Pocono Raceway, and finish the season at Kansas Speedway on Oct. 16.

* The Showdown 10-race schedule features Salem Speedway, Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis, Minnesota’s Elko Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Iowa Speedway and World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, and will crown its first Showdown champion at Memphis Motorsports Park on Sept. 26.

Complete schedules for all four championships will be announced shortly.

NASCAR also announced if a current K&N East and West or current ARCA Menards Series car owner has a car that meets the 2019 rulebook, there will be a rules package that will allow them to compete in 2020.

Silly Season scorecard: RCR makes Tyler Reddick’s promotion official

By Dustin LongOct 2, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
And then there was one.

Two of the Xfinity Series’ Big 3 will move to the Cup Series next season with Wednesday’s announcement that Tyler Reddick will take over Richard Childress Racing’s No. 8 Chevrolet in 2020.

Reddick will join Christopher Bell, who will drive Leavine Family Racing’s No. 95 Toyota, in Cup next year. No announcement has been made on the 2020 plans for Cole Custer, the other driver among the Big 3 in the Xfinity Series.

Here are where things stand with Silly Season:

OPEN RIDES ANNOUNCED FOR 2020

No. 38: Front Row Motorsports must replace David Ragan, who stated Aug. 14 that 2019 would be his final season running a full schedule.

No. 37: JTG Daugherty Racing has an opening with Chris Buescher moving back to Roush Fenway Racing to take over the No. 17 car next year.

ANNOUNCED CUP RIDES FOR 2020

No. 8: Richard Childress Racing made it official Oct. 2 that Tyler Reddick will move to Cup in 2020 and drive the No. 8 car.

No. 13: Ty Dillon posted a video Sept. 6 on Instagram refuting rumors that he would retire after this season. He has a contract with Germain Racing through 2020.

No. 17: Chris Buescher will take over the Roush Fenway Racing No. 17 ride in 2020 after the team announced Sept. 25 that it would part ways with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. after this season.

No. 20: Joe Gibbs Racing announced Sept. 6 that it had signed Erik Jones to an extension. It is a one-year extension for the 2020 season.

No. 21: Matt DiBenedetto replaces Paul Menard at Wood Brothers Racing (announcement made Sept. 10). DiBenedetto’s deal is for 2020 only.

No. 95: Christopher Bell moves to Cup in 2020 and will drive for Leavine Family Racing (announcement made Sept. 24).

AMONG THOSE YET TO ANNOUNCE DEALS FOR 2020

Clint Bowyer His contract expires after this season with the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing team. Take it whatever way you want but Bowyer stated Sept. 20 that he did a commercial shoot in September with Kevin Harvick for next season.

Kurt Busch His contract expires after this season. Car owner Chip Ganassi has suggested in media reports that a deal will be done. Busch declined to discuss much about his contract status before the Sept. 29 race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, stating: “We haven’t really started talks. I felt like it was good to get the playoffs underway and go as far as we could comfortably. Man, there’s a lot going on and we’ll see how things play out. Again, it’s all about all the stars lining up with Chevrolet, Monster Energy, myself, Chip. For me, I feel like things haven’t progressed because of the focus on the playoffs.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — Finds himself without a ride after this season with Roush Fenway Racing announcing that Chris Buescher will replace Stenhouse in the No. 17 car in 2020.

Daniel Suarez He has said that both he and the team have an option on his contract for next year. He has remained confident that he will return to Stewart-Haas Racing to drive the No. 41 car.

Rick Hendrick: ‘Jimmie Johnson has something to prove’

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 2, 2019, 1:56 PM EDT
3 Comments

Even though Jimmie Johnson is in the midst of the longest winless streak of his NASCAR career – 88 races – team owner Rick Hendrick is convinced the seven-time Cup champion will return to victory lane soon, potentially as early as this weekend’s race at Dover.

There’s reason for Hendrick’s optimism: Johnson’s 83rd and most recent Cup win came at Dover. He also owns the one-mile all-concrete banked track’s record with 11 career Cup wins there.

This is the first time Johnson has not been part of the Cup playoffs since he became a full-time Cup driver. Not only has it been difficult on Johnson, it also has been rough on Hendrick to watch his driver go through such a prolonged dry spell.

“It’s been really hard,” Hendrick said Wednesday morning on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “On Track” show with Danielle Trotta and Larry McReynolds. “Here’s a guy that’s won seven championships, won five in a row, is one of the best drivers ever in the sport and to see him struggle, it just kills you. You want to do everything you can to try and fix it. To miss the playoffs was a huge deal, you just hate to see it happen when you’ve got a streak like that going.

But on the flip side, he is more hungry today and more committed and the team is really jelling quickly. Cliff ( Daniels) has just done a fantastic job. You can listen to the two of them, watch the spring in their step, and it looks like the early days of Chad (Johnson’s former crew chief, Chad Knaus) and Jimmie. So I’m really, really pumped up about that.”

How quickly could Johnson get back to victory lane?

I see Jimmie Johnson winning a race here, maybe multiple races, and I think it could happen Sunday (at Dover, 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN),” Hendrick said. “So I’m going to be as excited to go to victory lane as much as I was when he won the championships. We’re just refusing to give up, he’s doing everything he can and I’m super impressed with Cliff. I’ve never seen a young guy mature as fast and be so quick to make decisions and just show skills that I’ve seen veterans go years without having.

So, we’ll see. I think Jimmie has something to prove and it’ll be fun to watch in Dover.”

Hendrick understands the frustration Johnson has been going through, particularly this season, his first year of not making the playoffs and his first season without Knaus as his crew chief.

You know that any athlete or anybody that’s had the success that he’s had, it weighs on you when you don’t perform,” Hendrick said. “But I think the pressure to make the playoffs was just a ton, almost as much as when you’re coming down to the end to win a championship. But once that was over and we moved on, he became more determined to tell me he couldn’t wait to get to the Roval (last weekend) and Dover, he just can’t wait.

It just built more fire in him and again and they’re clicking. It’s a tough situation to watch someone that good, someone with that much talent, not to be able to hit the stride you know he can do. We just all never gave up. We know we can do this, we know how good he is. It’s just a real spark right now because I see him having fun and feeling comfortable and confident, and that’s what it takes.”

Hendrick also raved about Chase Elliott’s win Sunday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Roval, rallying back from 37th place after wrecking while leading with 44 laps remaining.

That was the most unbelievable comeback I think I’ve ever seen,” Hendrick told Trotta and McReynolds. “When he went off-course in Turn 1 and locked the brakes up, I thought ‘Well, that’s it, he may be able to get back to 10th, but that’ll be about it.’

But when all the cautions fell and he was back on track, he was doing some amazing things with the car. It was one of the most exciting races that I can ever remember. … It was a spectacular performance and a lot of excitement for the fans.”

When asked if he thought Elliott would be able to rally to finish 1-2 with teammate Alex Bowman, Hendrick replied, “Never, never, not the way he started that race. I thought the car was damaged, but boy, the way he came on in the second half of that race, especially in the closing laps, he did an unbelievable job.

If you had asked me to bet, I would have lost a lot of money that either of those guys would be in the top 10, let alone 1-2.”

