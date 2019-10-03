Corey LaJoie, wife expecting first child

CONCORD, N.C. — Fourteen years after her racing career ended, Shawna Robinson got to experience a first at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
On a hot September day, the former NASCAR driver arrived on the track’s pit road as one drop in a sea of pink.
Robinson, 54, wore a pink shirt identical to those worn by numerous other women who covered pit road, signifying their status as survivors of breast cancer. They were all there to help paint the track’s pit wall pink ahead of NASCAR’s Roval race weekend.
For Robinson, the first woman to win a NASCAR sanctioned race (Charlotte/Daytona Dash Series’ AC Delco 100 at Asheville-Weaverville Speedway on June 10, 1988), it was the first time she’d attended the “Paint Pit Wall Pink” event to promote Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Robinson, who once suffered from Stage 3 breast cancer, has been in remission since 2015.
“It’s just an honor to be a part of this,” Robinson told NBC Sports. “You just see the courage of all these survivors and you know the process you go through once you’re diagnosed, it’s a journey.”
October is significant for Robinson not just because of her experience with cancer. In January 2014, two months before her diagnosis, her father-in-law Dale Clark passed way after a short battle with prostate cancer.
“We had just lost (Dale) and the next thing you know, I have the same oncologist and I’m doing chemo in the room that he did, and my mother-in-law’s there with me,” Robinson recalled. “Things just come full circle. It’s been really, really tough on everybody losing Dale and then for me to get through the process and then for (son) Tanner.”
Six months after her last radiation treatment in September 2015, Tanner was diagnosed with testicular cancer just before his 20th birthday. He’s now cancer free and pursuing a career as a professional gamer.
“We were able to catch it early,” Robinson said. “Him going to chemo was probably harder. I went through chemo for three years, he went through it for six months because it was such a different type of treatment.
“Just to see him go through that and the frailness was really, really tough. But he’s cancer free. When I lost my hair, he shaved his head (to give moral support). Little did he know a few years down the road he’d be losing his hair due to chemo.”
Robinson shared a lesson that came to mind seeing her fellow survivors gather at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
“Life never will be the same again, but you’re fortunate,” she said. “It changes the person who you are and I feel that it makes you a better person. It makes the life that you’ve lived even that more grateful to have another day to live it.”
After not having raced since she failed to qualify for the April 2005 Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, Robinson is still finding ways to live within the racing community. And that’s not including being a member of the National Motorsports Appeals panel.
“I think I got part of it from my mother, who was very much into decor, and I grew up as a little girl going to flea markets and antique stores and my dad was the racer,” Robinson said. “Every weekend was at a race track.”
Robinson “dabbled” in design when she took a two-year hiatus from racing in the 90s to have her two children, Tanner and Samantha.
“Really just word of mouth, it just really picked up with, ‘Would you help me do this, would you help me do that?'” Robinson said. “Then I went back into racing in ’99 and then basically got out of it in 2005. (Going back to design work) seemed like the next step to go to.”
Robinson describes her style as “very eclectic,” as she likes to “take old patterns and mix them up. I’m a little mixed up, so I guess that works well for me.”
Anyone with familiar with JR Motorsports’ headquarters in Mooresville, North Carolina, might have seen her work.
“Still to this day if you see any kind of interviews with the crew or the team it’s on the blocked wall in the back with all those colors,” Robinson said. “I was literally on a scaffolding painting those squares. It’s pretty cool to still see that. I worked very closely with Dale (Earnhardt) Jr. and Kelley (Earnhardt Miller). Everybody kind of did their race shops in red, black, silver. He wanted to go a totally different route and we used a lot of earth tones and odd colors. It’s a very homey feel to that shop and it’s a very family feel with JR Motorsports. …
“I created that atmosphere and to see it 10, 15 years later and it’s still standing. A lot of times when you go to a job you did in the beginning or early on and you go back to it and you think ‘Oooh, I could have done this different.’ I don’t feel that way, I feel like it’s really held its beautiful look that it has.”
For Robinson to focus on her new endeavors, she believed she had to “pull the door down on that world” of racing, which saw her make 72 starts in national NASCAR races, become the first woman to win a pole in the Xfinity Series (Atlanta 1994) and be the second woman to compete in the Daytona 500.
And Robinson is clear “You can’t do racing halfway.”
“Any career you want to succeed at, you can’t do it halfway,” she said. “So I really had to dive into (interior design) and just think I had the support and the clientele because of being in the racing world and people have a trust with you. Giving you the key to their house or giving you the opportunity to go in and work with their things.”
The club of woman who have competed in NASCAR is small, but Robinson has high hopes for the latest woman to grab the sport’s spotlight, Hailie Deegan.
Thirty years after Robinson, Deegan became the second woman to win a NASCAR sanctioned race last year when she won at Meridian (Idaho) Speedway in the K&N Pro Series West. She’s added two more wins this season.
“She seems like such a confident girl,” Robinson said. “There’s no question she’s a hard driver that’s not afraid to put her nose (in a tight spot) to get to the next spot. I think she’s got a ton of potential. The fact that she’s running with Toyota support and she’s running different K&N races, she can pretty much get into anything and drive it. I think that’s going to be her saving grace.”
Robinson has never met Deegan. If she does, what would she like to talk to her about?
“I hope she knows who I am would be one thing,” Robinson said with a slight laugh, “or who I was.”
Even if Deegan doesn’t know who she is, plenty of people still remember her career.
Robinson said she gets autograph cards in the mail “every day and get people that want things signed or just want to know how I’m doing. I’m happy about all that. They’re still very, very supportive.”
One month and some change are all that stand between Sam Mayer and making NASCAR history.
That is the age difference between Mayer, a K&N Pro Series East driver this season, and Todd Gilliland around this time in 2016 when he won the K&N Pro Series West championship.
Mayer – at 16 years, three months and eight days – will be just under two months younger than Gilliland (16 years and five months) when he rolls off the grid for Friday’s K&N East season finale at Dover International Speedway (can be viewed live at 5 p.m. ET on FansChoice.tv. It will air tape delayed at 6 p.m. ET Oct. 11 on NBCSN).
When that happens, Mayer — who was born June 26, 2003 and still doesn’t have a driver’s license – will be the youngest champion in NASCAR history.
The GMS Racing driver enters the 12th and final race with three wins. He’s finished in the top five in all but one race this year.
Those wins came in two races at Bristol and at Iowa Speedway. He has a 30-point advantage over second-place driver Chase Cabre.
“Having the opportunity to go out and potentially be the youngest driver to ever win a NASCAR championship is absolutely amazing,” Mayer said in a media release. “I can’t thank GMS Racing, Chevrolet and Drivers Edge Development enough for everything they have done this year to get me and my team where we are right now. I’m really excited to go back to Dover and have a shot to win, and to take home a championship.”
A native of the Milwaukee suburb of Franklin, Wisconsin, Mayer also has one start and one top five in the K&N West this year, a fourth-place finish at Gateway in August.
Mayer also made his Gander Outdoors Truck Series debut this season at Bristol Motor Speedway in August, where he finished 21st after being eliminated in a crash.
The NASCAR Cup and NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs move into high gear this weekend at Dover International Speedway.
The Cup Series moves into its second round, the Round of 12, after last Sunday’s elimination race at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Roval.
The Xfinity Series, meanwhile, wraps up its first round of its own playoffs this Saturday.
As for the Goodyear tires that will be used this weekend, here’s the main storyline:
Before the current Cup season, two tracks posed the greatest concern for Goodyear from a tire perspective: Bristol Motor Speedway and Dover International Speedway. The main reason is NASCAR’s new, higher downforce aero package, coupled with 750 horsepower engines used on those tracks that have steep banking, create higher loads – most notably on the right-front tire.
That’s why Goodyear will work with teams this weekend to emphasize the importance of set-ups, particularly air pressures in the right-front tires.
“Right-front durability at Dover is always on our radar because of the speeds and loads generated by these cars in the high-banked corners,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing. “Our recommended air pressure on the right-front is 49 psi, and we will be talking to teams on the lead-up to this race and all weekend to impress upon them the importance of that.
“We certainly understand that in the teams’ efforts to gain as much grip as possible, being aggressive on air pressures is one of the tools they use. To that end, we performed some additional simulation work based upon estimates of car performance now versus earlier in the year, and how that impacts both tire performance and durability. Our goal is to provide as much information as possible to make key set-up decisions, and tire pressures are an important part of those decisions.”
NOTES: Teams in both the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series will run the same tire set-up at Dover this weekend. This is the same combination of left- and right-side tires that these teams ran at this track in May. … Goodyear held a test (April 9) at Dover before the spring race. … Dover is unique among NASCAR ovals one mile or less in length, in that inner liners are required on all four tire positions. … Air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.
Here is the information for this weekend’s tires at Dover:
Tire: Goodyear Eagle Speedway Radials
Set limits: Cup: 3 sets for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 10 sets for the race (9 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying or practice); Xfinity: 6 sets for the event