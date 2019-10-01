Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Bump and Run: Should NASCAR address Alex Bowman wrecking Bubba Wallace?

Oct 1, 2019
If NASCAR officials are upset with Bubba Wallace for splashing liquid on Alex Bowman after the Roval race, should they be just as angry about Bowman hooking Wallace in the right rear in the chicane and wrecking him?

Dustin Long: No. If NASCAR is going to be upset about that, then it should have addressed Austin Dillon turning Alex Bowman at Richmond, the cars of Bubba Wallace and Kyle Busch beating on each other down the frontstretch at Watkins Glen or any of several other instances in the past. Those weren’t addressed. NASCAR only reacts to the extreme cases (i.e. Matt Kenseth wrecking Joey Logano at Martinsville in that playoff race).

Daniel McFadin: It’s understandable NASCAR is upset with what Wallace did. Bowman was somewhat incapacitated and unable to defend himself while being tended to by a medical worker. Their on-track incident is much more in line with “boys have at it.” But regardless of how mad NASCAR is about either issue, they’ll undoubtedly use both to promote the sport.

Jerry Bonkowski: Two different things.

 

Alex Bowman finished second earlier this season in all three races that are in the second round of the playoffs (Dover, Talladega and Kansas). What odds do you give him of advancing to the third round?

Dustin Long: 40% chance. He faces an uphill climb because of how few playoff points he has, meaning he likely needs to win in this round. Just because something happened earlier this year doesn’t mean it will repeat.

Daniel McFadin: I’d say there’s a 75% chance Bowman advances. If he can avoid the chaos that Talladega clearly will incite, I think he has a better chance of advancing over William Byron if neither of them wins a race. But it should be noted that at Dover Bowman qualified fifth but had to start from the rear due to an inspection infraction and then charged to his second-place finish. Sound familiar?

Jerry Bonkowski: The way I see it, and given the uncertainty of Talladega as a wildcard, Bowman has to have at least top-five finishes at both Dover and Kansas to advance to the third round. Anything less and it’s unlikely he makes it to the Round of 8.

 

After some questions about when officials called a caution and when they did not call a caution in Sunday’s Cup race at the Roval, do you know what a caution is?

Dustin Long: I do know what isn’t a caution — when there is an incident on the last lap or so and the car(s) can continue. In those cases, NASCAR’s preference to finish a race under green. It can be confounding when a caution is called and when it isn’t, particularly in a playoff race. The pressure isn’t just on the teams and drivers in the playoffs, it’s also on the officials to be right.

Daniel McFadin: To borrow a phrase from former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart, I could never succeed in intelligibly saying what warrants a caution, but I know it when I see it. I saw a lot of it Sunday that wasn’t called (Daniel Suarez‘s last-lap crash) and some that I could debate over whether the caution was merited (Ryan Preece‘s chicane spin). But I’m glad I’m not actually in a position to have to make the call on a track like the Roval.

Jerry Bonkowski: A caution is a race stoppage when a car that has wrecked, spun or stopped on the race track potentially impedes or puts in jeopardy other cars and drivers around him. I think part of the reason why there were questions about cautions at the Roval is because NASCAR officials didn’t know if cars – particularly those that spun – could get going again fast enough without being an obstruction or hazard to the rest of the field. By throwing a caution in those instances when it did, NASCAR erred on the side of caution – no pun intended.

Corey LaJoie’s Ninja Turtle-themed Operation ‘Kowabunga’ a ‘major success’

Corey LaJoie
Sep 30, 2019
Corey LaJoie left his mark on the Charlotte Roval over the weekend and we’re not talking about the tire marks from when he spun his No. 32 Ford.

No, the Go Fas Racing driver left an artistic mark on the Roval and he did so in the dead of night on the eve of Sunday’s Cup race.

Inspired by the “turtle” nickname given to the track’s rumble strips located in numerous turns, LaJoie had a creative itch.

It was an itch that could only be scratched via a “covert mission” with LaJoie armed with two cans of spray paint and two rolls of tape.

When the sun rose Sunday, one of the “turtles” in the frontstretch chicane bore a face. And not just any face. It was the smiling, green face of one of the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” Raphael to be specific.

“No I did not have permission,” LaJoie tweeted. “Hopefully forgiveness (shrug emoji).”

Raphael survived the race unscathed.

Come Monday afternoon, LaJoie revealed that Raphael had a new home in the main lobby at Charlotte Motor Speedway and that operation “Kowabunga” – named after the Ninja Turtles’ catchphrase – was a “major success.”

Seems like LaJoie was forgiven.

But LaJoie does have one wish for the fate of Raphael. He’d like to see it used to raise money for a good cause.

NASCAR America at 6 p.m. ET: Charlotte Roval recap

NBCSN
Sep 30, 2019
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 6-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN and looks back at Sunday’s Cup race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, won by Chase Elliott.

Steve Letarte is joined by Dale Jarrett and Jeff Burton.

NASCAR declines ThorSport Racing’s request to reinstate teams to playoffs

Photo: Dustin Long
Sep 30, 2019
NASCAR has denied ThorSport Racing’s request to reinstate its two Gander Outdoors Truck Series teams that were eliminated at Las Vegas Motor Speedway because of a motor issue that Illmor Engineering claimed responsibility.

ThorSport Racing sent NASCAR a letter Sept. 27 seeking reinstatement into the playoffs for Grant Enfinger, the regular-season champion, and Johnny Sauter. Both failed to finish at Las Vegas because of engine issues and were eliminated from the playoffs.

Ilmor Engineering provides the NT1 engine that is run by nearly every team in the Truck series. After multiple engine failures during the Sept. 13 Las Vegas race, Ilmor and NASCAR investigated the matter. Ilmor Engineering cited the cause as “the combination of the high engine load condition combined with the extreme weather conditions in Las Vegas resulted in some engines suffering severe detonation.”

ThorSport Racing sent a one-page letter Sept. 27 to NASCAR with its request.

“We feel the right thing for us is we were never allowed to race at Vegas for the playoff positions,” David Pepper, general manager of ThorSport Racing, told NBC Sports on Sept. 27. “We’re not asking to reset Vegas. We’ll take our last-place finishes. We’re just asking to move the cutoff date to Phoenix, eliminate four of us instead of two (after Vegas) and two (after Phoenix.)

“Allow it to be settled on the race track and not by an outside source that has openly said, ‘Hey, we made a mistake.’ I don’t want to beat on them. They made a mistake, but we shouldn’t be the victims of the mistake.”

The six drivers remaining in the Truck playoff are: Reigning series champion Brett Moffitt, Austin Hill, Ross Chastain, Stewart Friesen, Matt Crafton and Tyler Ankrum.

The second round of the playoffs begin Oct. 12 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Where Cup drivers stand heading into second round of playoffs

Sep 30, 2019
The chaos from the Roval is over and it’s time for the 12 remaining playoff drivers to get ready for the second round of the Cup playoffs, which begin Sunday at Dover International Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

MOVING ON

The 12 remaining playoff drivers are Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Ryan Blaney, William Byron and Clint Bowyer.

DIVIDING LINE

There is an 18-point gap between Chase Elliott and Brad Keselowski (both tied for sixth with 3,024 points) and Kyle Larson, who is eighth at 3,006 points. For Larson and those behind — Bowman, Blaney, Byron and Bowyer — the gap means they can ill afford mistakes in this round.

MORE: Charlotte Roval winners and losers 

BRIGHT OUTLOOK?

Alex Bowman slipped into the second round of the playoffs after his up-and-down weekend at Charlotte, but the second round features tracks he scored runner-up finishes earlier this season (Dover, Talladega and Kansas). While there’s no guarantee what did in the spring will carry over to the playoffs, it should present a sense of comfort …

UNLESS

Bubba Wallace or Austin Dillon or maybe someone else Alex Bowman may have angered during the season decides to make things difficult for the Hendrick Motorsports driver.

DOMINANT TRIO

Chase Elliott (three wins), Martin Truex Jr. (two), Joey Logano (two) have combined to win seven of the last 10 playoff races, dating back to last year. Elliott, who is coming off his win at the Roval, won at Dover and Kansas last year in the second round.

TEAM BREAKDOWN

Joe Gibbs Racing, Team Penske and Hendrick Motorsports each have three drivers left in the playoffs. The other quarter of the field features drivers from Chip Ganassi Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing.

POINTS STANDINGS

3046 — Kyle Busch

3041 — Martin Truex Jr.

3030 — Denny Hamlin

3029 — Joey Logano

3028 — Kevin Harvick

3024 — Chase Elliott

3024 — Brad Keselowski

3006 — Kyle Larson

3005 — Alex Bowman

3004 — Ryan Blaney

3001 — William Byron

3000 — Clint Bowyer