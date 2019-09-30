Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo: Dustin Long

NASCAR declines ThorSport Racing’s request to reinstate teams to playoffs

By Dustin LongSep 30, 2019, 4:15 PM EDT
NASCAR has denied ThorSport Racing’s request to reinstate its two Gander Outdoors Truck Series teams that were eliminated at Las Vegas Motor Speedway because of a motor issue that Illmor Engineering claimed responsibility.

ThorSport Racing sent NASCAR a letter Sept. 27 seeking reinstatement into the playoffs for Grant Enfinger, the regular-season champion, and Johnny Sauter. Both failed to finish at Las Vegas because of engine issues and were eliminated from the playoffs.

Ilmor Engineering provides the NT1 engine that is run by nearly every team in the Truck series. After multiple engine failures during the Sept. 13 Las Vegas race, Ilmor and NASCAR investigated the matter. Ilmor Engineering cited the cause as “the combination of the high engine load condition combined with the extreme weather conditions in Las Vegas resulted in some engines suffering severe detonation.”

ThorSport Racing sent a one-page letter Sept. 27 to NASCAR with its request.

“We feel the right thing for us is we were never allowed to race at Vegas for the playoff positions,” David Pepper, general manager of ThorSport Racing, told NBC Sports on Sept. 27. “We’re not asking to reset Vegas. We’ll take our last-place finishes. We’re just asking to move the cutoff date to Phoenix, eliminate four of us instead of two (after Vegas) and two (after Phoenix.)

“Allow it to be settled on the race track and not by an outside source that has openly said, ‘Hey, we made a mistake.’ I don’t want to beat on them. They made a mistake, but we shouldn’t be the victims of the mistake.”

The six drivers remaining in the Truck playoff are: Reigning series champion Brett Moffitt, Austin Hill, Ross Chastain, Stewart Friesen, Matt Crafton and Tyler Ankrum.

The second round of the playoffs begin Oct. 12 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Where Cup drivers stand heading into second round of playoffs

By Dustin LongSep 30, 2019, 2:15 PM EDT
The chaos from the Roval is over and it’s time for the 12 remaining playoff drivers to get ready for the second round of the Cup playoffs, which begin Sunday at Dover International Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

MOVING ON

The 12 remaining playoff drivers are Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Ryan Blaney, William Byron and Clint Bowyer.

DIVIDING LINE

There is an 18-point gap between Chase Elliott and Brad Keselowski (both tied for sixth with 3,024 points) and Kyle Larson, who is eighth at 3,006 points. For Larson and those behind — Bowman, Blaney, Byron and Bowyer — the gap means they can ill afford mistakes in this round.

BRIGHT OUTLOOK?

Alex Bowman slipped into the second round of the playoffs after his up-and-down weekend at Charlotte, but the second round features tracks he scored runner-up finishes earlier this season (Dover, Talladega and Kansas). While there’s no guarantee what did in the spring will carry over to the playoffs, it should present a sense of comfort …

UNLESS

Bubba Wallace or Austin Dillon or maybe someone else Alex Bowman may have angered during the season decides to make things difficult for the Hendrick Motorsports driver.

DOMINANT TRIO

Chase Elliott (three wins), Martin Truex Jr. (two), Joey Logano (two) have combined to win seven of the last 10 playoff races, dating back to last year. Elliott, who is coming off his win at the Roval, won at Dover and Kansas last year in the second round.

TEAM BREAKDOWN

Joe Gibbs Racing, Team Penske and Hendrick Motorsports each have three drivers left in the playoffs. The other quarter of the field features drivers from Chip Ganassi Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing.

POINTS STANDINGS

3046 — Kyle Busch

3041 — Martin Truex Jr.

3030 — Denny Hamlin

3029 — Joey Logano

3028 — Kevin Harvick

3024 — Chase Elliott

3024 — Brad Keselowski

3006 — Kyle Larson

3005 — Alex Bowman

3004 — Ryan Blaney

3001 — William Byron

3000 — Clint Bowyer

Chase Briscoe explains why he’s ‘racing for my life’

By Daniel McFadinSep 30, 2019, 10:55 AM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. — Hours after he failed to defend his 2018 Xfinity Series win on the Charlotte Roval, Chase Briscoe posted a tweet saying he’s “racing for my life and trying to prove I deserve to be here.”

That sentiment comes even though the 24-year-old racer has two to three years left on his contract with Ford, which began in 2017.

“It’s still performance based,” Briscoe told NBC Sports Sunday afternoon at Charlotte Motor Speedway, a day after his ninth-place finish on the Roval. “I have to go win races and run up front. (Saturday) was a perfect opportunity to win a race. That was one of the best cars we’ve had all year-long. So (we) were in contention all day long, so trying to take advantage of that, that’s what I was trying to do is win a race.

“Last year winning this race is what catapulted me to being full-time at Stewart-Haas. So if I could do that this year, I feel like it would just up my odds for next year going racing.”

Added Briscoe: “I want to show Ford they made the right decision on taking a risk with me.”

On Friday, Briscoe told NBC Sports that Ford has “assured me I’m going to be in something” after this year.

“That’s kind of the unique thing with being a Ford driver. Even if you look at last year, I drove for two different teams (Stewart-Haas and Roush Fenway) under the Ford umbrella. I can go to Stewart-Haas again, I can go to Roush, I can go to Penske, I can go to any of those race teams just because I am a Ford driver. It’s good for a thing like that, but at the same time if I had my choice I want to be at Stewart-Haas. My hero growing up was Tony (Stewart). This is a place I feel comfortable.

“A lot of guys over there are dirt guys and just people I get along with. … I feel confident that’s where we’re working towards.”

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver was in a good position to earn his second win of the year Saturday until a run-in with Christopher Bell with less than 11 laps to go in the race.

The two were racing for second when Briscoe pulled out to pass Bell on his right in the final two turns. Right as he was about to complete the pass, Bell ran out of room, made contact with Briscoe’s left rear and overshot the chicane, which is illegal.

As they went through Turn 2 on the ensuing lap, Bell made contact with Briscoe’s left side, sending him into a spin and causing a caution. Bell had to restart from the rear of the field for missing the chicane and not stopping along the frontstretch before the start/finish line, as required by NASCAR. He went on to finish 12th while Briscoe placed ninth and A.J. Allmendinger won.

“I know Christopher well enough and raced with him long enough I feel like to know that he doesn’t just get loose like that,” Briscoe told NBC Sports on Sunday. “I can see why he was mad after over (in the final turn), but I don’t know that it necessarily … it wasn’t worth ruining our day over here.”

Briscoe, whose one win this year came at Iowa over Bell, speculated the site of this year’s championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway may have influenced the incident with Bell.

“I know in the trucks I remember him talking to me how they knew we were going to be good at Homestead,” Briscoe said. “He was at our test at Homestead this year. I feel like for sure if a non-playoff guy can win a race that just helps their situation as well. I don’t know what’s going on his mind. I’m not too worried about it. I just hate we didn’t win the race yesterday.”

NASCAR to talk to Bubba Wallace about actions at Roval

By Dustin LongSep 30, 2019, 8:32 AM EDT
Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s chief racing development officer, said Monday morning that he will have a conversation with Bubba Wallace this week about Wallace’s confrontation with Alex Bowman after Sunday’s race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

O’Donnell made the comments on “The Morning Drive” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Wallace and Bowman had issues during the race that included Bowman wrecking Wallace in retaliation for Wallace repeatedly flipping him the middle finger after an incident on the first lap. After the race, an exhausted Bowman was seated on the ground, leaning against his car and being attended to by medical personnel when Wallace approached, spoke briefly and then splashed Bowman and the medic with liquid from his drink bottle.

O’Donnell told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio: “I would say I will be having a conversation with Bubba Wallace. I think that was really not classy whatsoever. I understand that drivers have issues with each other during a race, we totally get that, but when a driver is on the ground being attended to by medical personnel, you need to be smarter than that. We’ll have that conversation with Bubba and see how that goes and obviously prior to (this weekend’s race) at Dover.”

 

Charlotte Roval winners and losers

By Dustin LongSep 30, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
WINNERS

Hendrick Motorsports — Team went 1-2 for the second time this season with Chase Elliott winning Sunday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval and Alex Bowman placing second. All four of its cars finished in the top 10. Also, Hendrick had all three of its cars advance to the second round of the playoffs. Not bad after it came into the weekend with one driver below the cutoff line and another driver holding that final transfer spot.

Clint Bowyer Raced into a playoff spot with a fourth-place finish that included a pair of third-place results in the first two stages worth an additional 16 points. Entered the race 14th, two spots out of a cutoff spot and safely made it to the second round. 

Michael McDowell The Front Row Motorsports driver passed a kidney stone Friday and then went on to finish 12th Sunday, his best result since placing fifth in the Daytona 500.

Fans — The Roval again provided chaos with 10 cautions, multiple twists and turns for the final transfer spot to the second round and a brouhaha between Bubba Wallace and Alex Bowman during and after the race.

Mario Andretti How cool was it to see one of the greatest drivers in racing history pace a NASCAR field?

LOSERS

Erik JonesA mechanical failure, a disqualification and a DNF from an accident constituted his first round of the playoffs. The result is that for the second year in a row the Joe Gibbs Racing driver fails to advance to the second round. JGR’s other three drivers – Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin — all advanced to the next round.

Bubba Wallace Not a good look in splashing liquid on a competitor who was being treated by a medic after the race and also spraying that person. 

Johnny Klausmeier — Crew chief for Aric Almirola had his pit strategy backfire and it played a role in the team failing to advance in the playoffs. Klausmeier didn’t pit Almirola under caution on Lap 90 while many others did. Almirola struggled on the restart and lost the advantage he had. He pitted for tires on a caution at Lap 94 but was far back in the field and couldn’t gain enough ground, placing 14th and finishing five points out of the final playoff spot.

Ryan Newman The Roush Fenway Racing team expected the Roval to be challenging since they had struggled on road courses this year but this was worse than expected. Newman fought the car throughout the race. He also stalled it on pit road and then missed a chicane in the final laps that assured that Newman would not advance in the second round of the playoffs. He entered the cutoff race 14 points ahead of the first driver outside a transfer spot. Newman ended the day 16 points out of the final transfer spot. 