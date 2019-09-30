Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Corey LaJoie

Corey LaJoie’s Ninja Turtle-themed Operation ‘Kowabunga’ a ‘major success’

By Daniel McFadinSep 30, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT
2 Comments

Corey LaJoie left his mark on the Charlotte Roval over the weekend and we’re not talking about the tire marks from when he spun his No. 32 Ford.

No, the Go Fas Racing driver left an artistic mark on the Roval and he did so in the dead of night on the eve of Sunday’s Cup race.

Inspired by the “turtle” nickname given to the track’s rumble strips located in numerous turns, LaJoie had a creative itch.

It was an itch that could only be scratched via a “covert mission” with LaJoie armed with two cans of spray paint and two rolls of tape.

When the sun rose Sunday, one of the “turtles” in the frontstretch chicane bore a face. And not just any face. It was the smiling, green face of one of the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” Raphael to be specific.

“No I did not have permission,” LaJoie tweeted. “Hopefully forgiveness (shrug emoji).”

Raphael survived the race unscathed.

Come Monday afternoon, LaJoie revealed that Raphael had a new home in the main lobby at Charlotte Motor Speedway and that operation “Kowabunga” – named after the Ninja Turtles’ catchphrase – was a “major success.”

Seems like LaJoie was forgiven.

But LaJoie does have one wish for the fate of Raphael. He’d like to see it used to raise money for a good cause.

NASCAR America at 6 p.m. ET: Charlotte Roval recap

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinSep 30, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 6-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN and looks back at Sunday’s Cup race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, won by Chase Elliott.

Steve Letarte is joined by Dale Jarrett and Jeff Burton.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 6 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

NASCAR declines ThorSport Racing’s request to reinstate teams to playoffs

Photo: Dustin Long
By Dustin LongSep 30, 2019, 4:15 PM EDT
3 Comments

NASCAR has denied ThorSport Racing’s request to reinstate its two Gander Outdoors Truck Series teams that were eliminated at Las Vegas Motor Speedway because of a motor issue that Illmor Engineering claimed responsibility.

ThorSport Racing sent NASCAR a letter Sept. 27 seeking reinstatement into the playoffs for Grant Enfinger, the regular-season champion, and Johnny Sauter. Both failed to finish at Las Vegas because of engine issues and were eliminated from the playoffs.

Ilmor Engineering provides the NT1 engine that is run by nearly every team in the Truck series. After multiple engine failures during the Sept. 13 Las Vegas race, Ilmor and NASCAR investigated the matter. Ilmor Engineering cited the cause as “the combination of the high engine load condition combined with the extreme weather conditions in Las Vegas resulted in some engines suffering severe detonation.”

ThorSport Racing sent a one-page letter Sept. 27 to NASCAR with its request.

“We feel the right thing for us is we were never allowed to race at Vegas for the playoff positions,” David Pepper, general manager of ThorSport Racing, told NBC Sports on Sept. 27. “We’re not asking to reset Vegas. We’ll take our last-place finishes. We’re just asking to move the cutoff date to Phoenix, eliminate four of us instead of two (after Vegas) and two (after Phoenix.)

“Allow it to be settled on the race track and not by an outside source that has openly said, ‘Hey, we made a mistake.’ I don’t want to beat on them. They made a mistake, but we shouldn’t be the victims of the mistake.”

The six drivers remaining in the Truck playoff are: Reigning series champion Brett Moffitt, Austin Hill, Ross Chastain, Stewart Friesen, Matt Crafton and Tyler Ankrum.

The second round of the playoffs begin Oct. 12 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Where Cup drivers stand heading into second round of playoffs

By Dustin LongSep 30, 2019, 2:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The chaos from the Roval is over and it’s time for the 12 remaining playoff drivers to get ready for the second round of the Cup playoffs, which begin Sunday at Dover International Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

MOVING ON

The 12 remaining playoff drivers are Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Ryan Blaney, William Byron and Clint Bowyer.

DIVIDING LINE

There is an 18-point gap between Chase Elliott and Brad Keselowski (both tied for sixth with 3,024 points) and Kyle Larson, who is eighth at 3,006 points. For Larson and those behind — Bowman, Blaney, Byron and Bowyer — the gap means they can ill afford mistakes in this round.

MORE: Charlotte Roval winners and losers 

BRIGHT OUTLOOK?

Alex Bowman slipped into the second round of the playoffs after his up-and-down weekend at Charlotte, but the second round features tracks he scored runner-up finishes earlier this season (Dover, Talladega and Kansas). While there’s no guarantee what did in the spring will carry over to the playoffs, it should present a sense of comfort …

UNLESS

Bubba Wallace or Austin Dillon or maybe someone else Alex Bowman may have angered during the season decides to make things difficult for the Hendrick Motorsports driver.

DOMINANT TRIO

Chase Elliott (three wins), Martin Truex Jr. (two), Joey Logano (two) have combined to win seven of the last 10 playoff races, dating back to last year. Elliott, who is coming off his win at the Roval, won at Dover and Kansas last year in the second round.

TEAM BREAKDOWN

Joe Gibbs Racing, Team Penske and Hendrick Motorsports each have three drivers left in the playoffs. The other quarter of the field features drivers from Chip Ganassi Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing.

POINTS STANDINGS

3046 — Kyle Busch

3041 — Martin Truex Jr.

3030 — Denny Hamlin

3029 — Joey Logano

3028 — Kevin Harvick

3024 — Chase Elliott

3024 — Brad Keselowski

3006 — Kyle Larson

3005 — Alex Bowman

3004 — Ryan Blaney

3001 — William Byron

3000 — Clint Bowyer

Chase Briscoe explains why he’s ‘racing for my life’

By Daniel McFadinSep 30, 2019, 10:55 AM EDT
Leave a comment

CONCORD, N.C. — Hours after he failed to defend his 2018 Xfinity Series win on the Charlotte Roval, Chase Briscoe posted a tweet saying he’s “racing for my life and trying to prove I deserve to be here.”

That sentiment comes even though the 24-year-old racer has two to three years left on his contract with Ford, which began in 2017.

“It’s still performance based,” Briscoe told NBC Sports Sunday afternoon at Charlotte Motor Speedway, a day after his ninth-place finish on the Roval. “I have to go win races and run up front. (Saturday) was a perfect opportunity to win a race. That was one of the best cars we’ve had all year-long. So (we) were in contention all day long, so trying to take advantage of that, that’s what I was trying to do is win a race.

“Last year winning this race is what catapulted me to being full-time at Stewart-Haas. So if I could do that this year, I feel like it would just up my odds for next year going racing.”

Added Briscoe: “I want to show Ford they made the right decision on taking a risk with me.”

On Friday, Briscoe told NBC Sports that Ford has “assured me I’m going to be in something” after this year.

“That’s kind of the unique thing with being a Ford driver. Even if you look at last year, I drove for two different teams (Stewart-Haas and Roush Fenway) under the Ford umbrella. I can go to Stewart-Haas again, I can go to Roush, I can go to Penske, I can go to any of those race teams just because I am a Ford driver. It’s good for a thing like that, but at the same time if I had my choice I want to be at Stewart-Haas. My hero growing up was Tony (Stewart). This is a place I feel comfortable.

“A lot of guys over there are dirt guys and just people I get along with. … I feel confident that’s where we’re working towards.”

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver was in a good position to earn his second win of the year Saturday until a run-in with Christopher Bell with less than 11 laps to go in the race.

The two were racing for second when Briscoe pulled out to pass Bell on his right in the final two turns. Right as he was about to complete the pass, Bell ran out of room, made contact with Briscoe’s left rear and overshot the chicane, which is illegal.

As they went through Turn 2 on the ensuing lap, Bell made contact with Briscoe’s left side, sending him into a spin and causing a caution. Bell had to restart from the rear of the field for missing the chicane and not stopping along the frontstretch before the start/finish line, as required by NASCAR. He went on to finish 12th while Briscoe placed ninth and A.J. Allmendinger won.

“I know Christopher well enough and raced with him long enough I feel like to know that he doesn’t just get loose like that,” Briscoe told NBC Sports on Sunday. “I can see why he was mad after over (in the final turn), but I don’t know that it necessarily … it wasn’t worth ruining our day over here.”

Briscoe, whose one win this year came at Iowa over Bell, speculated the site of this year’s championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway may have influenced the incident with Bell.

“I know in the trucks I remember him talking to me how they knew we were going to be good at Homestead,” Briscoe said. “He was at our test at Homestead this year. I feel like for sure if a non-playoff guy can win a race that just helps their situation as well. I don’t know what’s going on his mind. I’m not too worried about it. I just hate we didn’t win the race yesterday.”