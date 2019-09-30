Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Charlotte Roval winners and losers

By Dustin LongSep 30, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
WINNERS

Hendrick Motorsports — Team went 1-2 for the second time this season with Chase Elliott winning Sunday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval and Alex Bowman placing second. All four of its cars finished in the top 10. Also, Hendrick had all three of its cars advance to the second round of the playoffs. Not bad after it came into the weekend with one driver below the cutoff line and another driver holding that final transfer spot.

Clint Bowyer Raced into a playoff spot with a fourth-place finish that included a pair of third-place results in the first two stages worth an additional 16 points. Entered the race 14th, two spots out of a cutoff spot and safely made it to the second round. 

Michael McDowell The Front Row Motorsports driver passed a kidney stone Friday and then went on to finish 12th Sunday, his best result since placing fifth in the Daytona 500.

Fans — The Roval again provided chaos with 10 cautions, multiple twists and turns for the final transfer spot to the second round and a brouhaha between Bubba Wallace and Alex Bowman during and after the race.

Mario Andretti How cool was it to see one of the greatest drivers in racing history pace a NASCAR field?

LOSERS

Erik JonesA mechanical failure, a disqualification and a DNF from an accident constituted his first round of the playoffs. The result is that for the second year in a row the Joe Gibbs Racing driver fails to advance to the second round. JGR’s other three drivers – Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin — all advanced to the next round.

Bubba Wallace Not a good look in splashing liquid on a competitor who was being treated by a medic after the race and also spraying that person. 

Johnny Klausmeier — Crew chief for Aric Almirola had his pit strategy backfire and it played a role in the team failing to advance in the playoffs. Klausmeier didn’t pit Almirola under caution on Lap 90 while many others did. Almirola struggled on the restart and lost the advantage he had. He pitted for tires on a caution at Lap 94 but was far back in the field and couldn’t gain enough ground, placing 14th and finishing five points out of the final playoff spot.

Ryan Newman The Roush Fenway Racing team expected the Roval to be challenging since they had struggled on road courses this year but this was worse than expected. Newman fought the car throughout the race. He also stalled it on pit road and then missed a chicane in the final laps that assured that Newman would not advance in the second round of the playoffs. He entered the cutoff race 14 points ahead of the first driver outside a transfer spot. Newman ended the day 16 points out of the final transfer spot. 

Chase Briscoe explains why he’s ‘racing for my life’

By Daniel McFadinSep 30, 2019, 10:55 AM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. — Hours after he failed to defend his 2018 Xfinity Series win on the Charlotte Roval, Chase Briscoe posted a tweet saying he’s “racing for my life and trying to prove I deserve to be here.”

That sentiment comes even though the 24-year-old racer has two to three years left on his contract with Ford, which began in 2017.

“It’s still performance based,” Briscoe told NBC Sports Sunday afternoon at Charlotte Motor Speedway, a day after his ninth-place finish on the Roval. “I have to go win races and run up front. (Saturday) was a perfect opportunity to win a race. That was one of the best cars we’ve had all year-long. So (we) were in contention all day long, so trying to take advantage of that, that’s what I was trying to do is win a race.

“Last year winning this race is what catapulted me to being full-time at Stewart-Haas. So if I could do that this year, I feel like it would just up my odds for next year going racing.”

Added Briscoe: “I want to show Ford they made the right decision on taking a risk with me.”

On Friday, Briscoe told NBC Sports that Ford has “assured me I’m going to be in something” after this year.

“That’s kind of the unique thing with being a Ford driver. Even if you look at last year, I drove for two different teams (Stewart-Haas and Roush Fenway) under the Ford umbrella. I can go to Stewart-Haas again, I can go to Roush, I can go to Penske, I can go to any of those race teams just because I am a Ford driver. It’s good for a thing like that, but at the same time if I had my choice I want to be at Stewart-Haas. My hero growing up was Tony (Stewart). This is a place I feel comfortable.

“A lot of guys over there are dirt guys and just people I get along with. … I feel confident that’s where we’re working towards.”

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver was in a good position to earn his second win of the year Saturday until a run-in with Christopher Bell with less than 11 laps to go in the race.

The two were racing for second when Briscoe pulled out to pass Bell on his right in the final two turns. Right as he was about to complete the pass, Bell ran out of room, made contact with Briscoe’s left rear and overshot the chicane, which is illegal.

As they went through Turn 2 on the ensuing lap, Bell made contact with Briscoe’s left side, sending him into a spin and causing a caution. Bell had to restart from the rear of the field for missing the chicane and not stopping along the frontstretch before the start/finish line, as required by NASCAR. He went on to finish 12th while Briscoe placed ninth and A.J. Allmendinger won.

“I know Christopher well enough and raced with him long enough I feel like to know that he doesn’t just get loose like that,” Briscoe told NBC Sports on Sunday. “I can see why he was mad after over (in the final turn), but I don’t know that it necessarily … it wasn’t worth ruining our day over here.”

Briscoe, whose one win this year came at Iowa over Bell, speculated the site of this year’s championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway may have influenced the incident with Bell.

“I know in the trucks I remember him talking to me how they knew we were going to be good at Homestead,” Briscoe said. “He was at our test at Homestead this year. I feel like for sure if a non-playoff guy can win a race that just helps their situation as well. I don’t know what’s going on his mind. I’m not too worried about it. I just hate we didn’t win the race yesterday.”

NASCAR to talk to Bubba Wallace about actions at Roval

By Dustin LongSep 30, 2019, 8:32 AM EDT
Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s chief racing development officer, said Monday morning that he will have a conversation with Bubba Wallace this week about Wallace’s confrontation with Alex Bowman after Sunday’s race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

O’Donnell made the comments on “The Morning Drive” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Wallace and Bowman had issues during the race that included Bowman wrecking Wallace in retaliation for Wallace repeatedly flipping him the middle finger after an incident on the first lap. After the race, an exhausted Bowman was seated on the ground, leaning against his car and being attended to by medical personnel when Wallace approached, spoke briefly and then splashed Bowman and the medic with liquid from his drink bottle.

O’Donnell told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio: “I would say I will be having a conversation with Bubba Wallace. I think that was really not classy whatsoever. I understand that drivers have issues with each other during a race, we totally get that, but when a driver is on the ground being attended to by medical personnel, you need to be smarter than that. We’ll have that conversation with Bubba and see how that goes and obviously prior to (this weekend’s race) at Dover.”

 

Kyle Busch provides details on why he parked early at the Roval

By Nate RyanSep 29, 2019, 10:25 PM EDT
2 Comments

CONCORD, N.C. – Kyle Busch parked his No. 18 Toyota during a red flag on Lap 100 Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, ending a dismal race for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver.

Busch clarified on Twitter postrace that his car had a broken sway bar that impacted its handling, which was why he left the race and took the 37th-place finish (10 laps down). “Better to call it a day” and move on to Dover, Busch wrote.

According to a team report, Busch radioed his team with nearly 50 laps remaining (shortly after the end of Stage 2) that something was amiss with the left rear of his Camry. On a Lap 65 restart, he was forced off course and suffered a flat tire after contact with the barrier that also apparently broke the sway bar.

He was penalized for driving through too many stalls, resulting in a pass-through penalty in the pits that dropped him a lap down. He lost another lap for repairs during a Lap 88 caution before pulling into the garage after a four-car pileup on Lap 100 that resulted in an 8-minute red flag (and many drivers receiving water breaks under 90-degree temperatures).

Busch advanced from the first round after finishes of 19th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (where he was embroiled in postrace controversy), second at Richmond Raceway and 37th at The Roval.

“It just wasn’t our weekend,” he said in a postrace release. “I don’t really know why we had the trouble we’ve had. It’s not the way you want to run in the playoffs. We are fortunate that we had such a strong regular season and that we have the playoff points that we have. We just can’t keep relying on that as we go through the playoffs.”

Chase Elliott explains celebration: ‘Got to redeem myself in this corner’

By Nate RyanSep 29, 2019, 9:53 PM EDT
1 Comment

CONCORD, N.C. – Chase Elliott truly enjoyed burying his No. 9 Chevrolet in the Turn 1 tire barrier … the second time.

After seemingly throwing away his shot to win Sunday’s Roval race at Charlotte Motor Speedway by nosing head first into the wall while leading on a Lap 65 restart, Elliott stormed back from 31st to win.

As he began his burnout celebration on the frontstretch, inspiration struck to revisit the scene of his self-induced crime.

“Man, I’ve got to redeem myself in this corner,” Elliott said with a laugh on the NBCSN postrace show. “Motor’s done, rear tires are done. But I felt like it was worth it to get redemption right there. I couldn’t pass it up.”

Elliott drove his No. 9 Chevrolet back to the same spot and sent plumes of white smoke skyward to the delight of the crowd.

“Yeah, I was pretty excited about that one,” the Hendrick Motorsports driver said. “I’m typically not very quick‑witted, but I was really proud of that. I was pretty fired up.

“Definitely it should have never been special in the first place, but since I went out of my way to make it special today, I felt like I had to go back and see it one more time.

Elliott said he simply misjudged the corner, driving about five car lengths too deep before hitting the brakes. Though the impact was significant, he managed to avoid damaging the fragile areas around the splitter (“the saving grace of the whole thing”) and radiator.

“I’m not sure you can do something more stupid than what I did leading that race,” he said. “That was just dumb. Got so lucky that it wasn’t tore up bad.

“I don’t know how I didn’t kill it, to be honest with you. Our guys did a really nice job of fixing it. A lot of times when you have damage like that, you can make it worse and break fenders and do things that you don’t need to do.”

Team owner Rick Hendrick missed seeing his driver’s celebration but “thought it was really neat” when told about it later. “I think Chase, he doesn’t give himself enough credit,” Hendrick said. “He told me after the race he kind of made a big mistake.  Man, you drove the wheels off the car and you won, you came back.  I think that’s the toughest corner in it.  But I think that was cool that he did that (celebration).”