Ryan Blaney leads morning Cup practice

By Dustin LongSep 28, 2019, 12:01 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. – Ryan Blaney posted the fastest lap in Saturday morning’s Cup practice session on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Roval.

Blaney, who won last year’s inaugural Cup race on the Roval, had a top lap of 101.882 mph. He was followed by Ryan Preece (101.445 mph), Joey Logano, (101.387), Jimmie Johnson (101.290) and Denny Hamlin (101.227). Hamlin is in a backup car after a crash in Friday’s practice.

MORE: Click here for practice report

Kyle Larson had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 100.358 mph. He was followed by Matt DiBenedetto (100.087 mph) and Kurt Busch (99.861).

There were a few minor incidents in Saturday’s morning session.

Kyle Busch spun between Turns 3 and 4 on his second lap of practice. His team made repairs and he was back on track later in the session.

Brad Keselowski missed the backstretch chicane and drove through without any issues. Alex Bowman missed the backstretch chicane and stopped on track (as would be required during the race) before continuing. Daniel Suarez missed the frontstretch chicane and drove through it without incident.

Final Cup practice will be from 2-2:50 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Justin Haley gets new pit crew ahead of Xfinity Roval race

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinSep 28, 2019, 11:32 AM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. — Kaulig Racing has swapped the pit crews on its two Xfinity Series cars ahead of today’s playoff race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Chris Rice, the team’s president, moved the crew on its No. 10 car over to Justin Haley‘s No. 11 car following the playoff opener at Richmond Raceway. In that race Haley had a penalty for too many crew members over the wall.

Haley finished the race 17th after placing sixth in Stage 1.

“It’s playoff time and we can’t have mistakes,” Rice told NBC Sports.

Haley enters today’s race 11th in the 12-driver playoff standings. He is 20 points behind the final cutoff spot to advance to the second round.

Here’s Haley’s new pit crew lineup

Ian Anderson – Fueler (was on the No. 11 at Richmond)

Terry Spalding – Front Changer

Brian Bottlemy- Rear Changer

Jeremy Holcomb – Tire Carrier

Jordan Paige – Jack

Today’s Xfinity race on Charlotte Roval: Start time and more

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiSep 28, 2019, 11:30 AM EDT
The second race of the Xfinity Series playoffs takes place today on the Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

With his seventh win of the season last week at Richmond, Christopher Bell comes into this weekend as the Xfinity points leader. Cole Custer is 22 points behind, followed by Tyler Reddick (-44 points), Austin Cindric (-48) and Justin Allgaier (-61).

Here’s all the info you need for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:49 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage opens at 8:30 a.m. Qualifying is 12:10 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 1:45 p.m. Driver introductions are at 3 p.m. The invocation will be given by David Ragan at 3:30 p.m. The National Anthem will be performed at 3:31 p.m. by Brittany Lee Pasquale.

DISTANCE: The race is 67 laps (155.3 miles) around the 2.28-mile road course (Last year’s race was 55 laps).

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 20. Stage 2 ends on Lap 40.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. with Countdown to Green, with the race broadcast beginning at 3:30 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 3 p.m. and also can be heard on goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.

WATCH ONLINE: Click here for NBCSN’s live stream of the race.

FORECAST: Wunderground.com forecasts partly cloudy skies with a temperature of 92 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Chase Briscoe led 33 of 55 laps to win last year. Justin Marks was second and Austin Cindric was third.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is at 12:10 p.m.

NASCAR’s Saturday schedule for the Charlotte Roval

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinSep 28, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
The Xfinity Series will go racing today on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval while Cup teams have two practice sessions for Sunday’s race.

wunderground.com forecasts partly sunny skies, a high of 91 degrees and a 20% chance of rain.

Here is the day’s schedule with TV and radio information

All times are Eastern.

Saturday, Sept. 28

8:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:05 – 11:55 a.m. – Cup practice (NBC Sports App)

12:10 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/two rounds (NBC Sports App, NBCSN coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.)

1:45 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

2 – 2:50 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN)

3 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

3:30 p.m. – Drive for the Cure 250; 67 laps/155.3 miles (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was ‘pretty blindsided’ by Roush decision

By Dustin LongSep 27, 2019, 8:03 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. — The text message Tuesday night asked Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to be at Roush Fenway Racing at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

“I’ve gotten plenty of those texts before, so I didn’t think anything of it,” Stenhouse said Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

But when Stenhouse’s agent called at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to say that they also had been called to the meeting, Stenhouse admitted he thought “it’s probably not very good.”

It wasn’t.

The team informed Stenhouse that he would not be retained after this season. His opening allowed Roush Fenway Racing to sign Chris Buescher for 2020.

“Didn’t know that it was coming,” Stenhouse said. “That’s part of it. People get fired every day from their jobs.”

Stenhouse said he was “pretty blindsided” by Roush Fenway Racing’s decision to release him after this season even though he had a contract through the 2021 season — although the team had the option to end the deal early.

Roush Fenway Racing officials cited a lack of performance as a reason for the move. Roush officials moved quickly once they found out that Buescher didn’t have an extension completed with JTG Daugherty Racing.

“I look forward to having cars that are more similar for both drivers that we can develop from race to race by not having so many wrecks,” car owner Jack Roush said Friday of a 2020 lineup with Buescher and Ryan Newman. “Ryan’s done really well about keeping his car together, and Chris has a history of doing the same thing.

“So we’re going to work on our cars to make them faster and to not be repairing them when they’re damaged.  We’re gonna work on a consistent car that they both like, and I think we’ll have much better success.””

Stenhouse admits he’s had bouts of crashing in his career.

I would say we’ve crashed, but I’ve lost brakes a lot of times, I’ve blown right-front tires a lot of times,” he said. “Obviously, those are wrecks. I’ve caused a couple myself, so, yeah, I definitely would say we’ve wrecked too much.”

Stenhouse said he’s gone through a variety of emotions since being informed of the team’s decision.

Over the past two days I’d say I went angry, sad, optimistic, looking forward,” he said. “Sometimes change is good and like I said, it just didn’t work. It hadn’t been working over the last couple years. We’ve had speed. We just haven’t had consistent finishes. I think that’s what sucks for myself is I feel like we’ve had plenty of speed to get the job done. It’s just a lot of things came down to us not getting those results. Ultimately, that’s what we’re here for is results, and they weren’t coming.”

Stenhouse joined Roush Fenway Racing in 2009, running seven Xfinity races that season. He won two Xfinity titles for Roush and two Cup races. When he talked about those years and Roush, Stenhouse’s voice quivered.

“I’ve got to look back on the 11 years that I had with Jack and winning races and championships and getting my first Cup win and being competitive – not as consistent as what we wanted, but the end of it all, I’m very thankful that Jack took a chance on a dirt racer from Mississippi to come drive his car,” Stenhouse said.

“It was fun, a little emotional with the relationship Jack and I have. It’s the only team I’ve ever been at, so I’m looking forward to see what’s next. Like I said, there’s a lot of work to do on that, but, all in all, I’m definitely looking forward to these last eight with the great partners that we have, everybody on the 17 team. I’ve worked with a lot of them since my Nationwide days, so it will be tough, but it will be a fun eight races with them.”

Stenhouse and Roush talked Thursday night for the first time since the team’s decision. Stenhouse called it a good conversation.

“I waited to have that conversation with Jack because having it Wednesday probably wouldn’t have been a good idea, but Jack and I, we’ve had some knockdown-drag outs in the 11 years we’ve had together, but it was a good conversation,” Stenhouse said. “I thanked him for all the good times and the fun times that we had and look forward to see what’s next.”

He also added to NBC Sports: “I still feel like I’ve got unfinished business in this series.”