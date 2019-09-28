Martin Truex Jr. will start from rear at ROVAL after engine change

CONCORD, N.C. – Martin Truex Jr. will start from the rear of Sunday’s Cup race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL after having to change engines during final practice Saturday.
The engine change was necessary after Truex accidentally shifted from second to first gear while driving through Turns 1 and 2 of the oval portion of the track.
Truex was fastest on the speed chart at the time of the incident.
Truex enters this weekend having won the first two playoff races and is considered a favorite to win Sunday. He was one turn away from winning this race last year before contact with Jimmie Johnson spun him and gave the win to Ryan Blaney.
“Fortunately, we don’t have a whole lot to worry about, it’s just frustrating,” Truex told NBCSN. “We had a good car, we had a good qualifying effort yesterday (eighth). It’s going to be hard to start from the back and hate all the extra work from for my guys. I apologize to them. I’m not sure how it happened.
“I had one other issue today with a shift in the gate. I don’t know if it was just an issue that was right there on the edge and I just screwed it up a little bit that one time, but we’ll have to look at it a little bit further.”
Truex will join teammate Denny Hamlin in starting from the rear. Hamlin will go to the back after going to a backup car following a wreck in practice Friday.
Austin Dillon spun in Turn 5 with about three minutes left in the session.
Alex Bowman, who qualified second for the race, wrecked in Turn 4 with 35 seconds left in the session. He will go to a backup and also start from the rear Sunday. Bowman is two points behind teammate William Byron for the cutoff spot to advance to the playoffs.
NASCAR details penalty for missing chicane on ROVAL
CONCORD, N.C. — NASCAR detailed multiple times during Saturday’s Xfinity Series drivers meeting the penalty for missing a chicane during the race.
In a video played for the competitors, it stated:
“Missing the chicane on the backstretch will require a vehicle to perform a stop and go in the restart zone. A vehicle must come to a complete stop in the restart zone. If the stop and go is not performed as described, the vehicle will be assessed a pass through penalty.
“Missing the entry into the chicane on the frontstretch, Turn 15, will require a vehicle to perform a stop and go. A vehicle must come to a complete stop in the restart zone. If the stop and go is not performed in the restart zone, the vehicle will be assessed a pass through penalty.
“Missing the exit of the chicane on the frontstretch, Turns 16 and 17, will require a vehicle to perform a stop and go in the designated area to drivers left on the stage path prior to the start/finish line. If the stop and go is not performed prior to crossing the start/finish line, the vehicle will be assessed a pass through penalty.
“If in the closing laps of the race, there is not enough time to asses the pass through penalty, a postrace time penalty of 30 seconds will be assessed to the vehicle’s total time prior to the posting of the race results.”
After the video, Wayne Auton, managing director of the Xfinity Series, said this about missing a chicane:
“Definition of missing or shortcutting a chicane. You will judged as missing or shortcutting a chicane when all four tires are on the non-track side of the red-and-white rumble strips that define the chicanes.
“If in NASCAR’s discretion a competitor deliberately misses a chicane, that competitor will be assessed a drive through penalty.
“If a competitor is judged to miss a chicane to avoid an accident, NASCAR may, in its discretion, forego penalties and adjust the lineup based on the running position prior to the avoidance of the maneuver.
“Under no circumstances can you miss a chicane and gain positions after a penalty is served.”
Two questions were asked by competitors about missing a chicane:
From Justin Allgaier: “If we miss the back straightaway chicane and there is a caution before we make it to the stop on the front straightaway, what happens?
Auton: “Justin’s question is if we miss the chicane on the backstretch and before you can serve your penalty of the stop and go in the restart zone, you will be assessed a tail of the field on the restart.
From Austin Cindric: “What if you miss the chicane to avoid an accident?”
Auton: “In NASCAR’s judgment if you try to avoid an accident, we may asses a penalty. May.
Also, NASCAR addressed the issue of starts and restarts.
From the video:
“Wave around and free pass vehicles are not permitted to shortcut the chicanes.”
“On the start and all restarts, vehicles that have excited the rear chicane prior to the green flag being displayed may go straight and bypass the front chicane once.”
Auton told competitors:
“On the start and all restarts, vehicles that have exited the rear chicane, you must be clear of the chicane to be able to go straight on the front. If you are on the Turn 10, 11 side of the chicane that’s before you get there, you must run the full course on the front.
JTG Daugherty owner isn’t angry at Chris Buescher after late notice
Geschickter told NBCSports.com’s Dustin Long that “we learned about it three hours after it happened so just kind of gathering our thoughts there. Lot of good opportunities. We’re just figuring out what is the right one for us.”
Geschickter told Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass that he learned about Buescher’s Roush option “when we all did” and said he spent time making sure sponsors such as Kroger understood the team was unaware.
“We learned about what happened after the media did,” Geschickter told Fox Sports. “We spent a lot of time making sure everyone understood that. Kind of regrouped. We’d never disrespect them that way. Now we’ve got them understanding what happened and what we do next. I think they’ll be patient with us. The driver is a corporate spokesperson, too. They have to be involved with the process.”
JTG Daugherty Racing owner Tad Geschickter on what is next, what they are looking for as far as driver on the 37 car and finding out Chris Buescher was leaving on Wednesday at the same time as the public: #nascar @NASCARONFOX pic.twitter.com/rimK9BTjEn
Geschickter told Long that his team’s opening has drawn “a lot of interest (and) that was gratifying” from prospective drivers, which might help explain why he said he didn’t feel anger toward Buescher, who is in his third season at JTGD.
“We’re family here unlike other teams,” Geschickter said. “I don’t think Chris would ever do anything to let us down. We have a shot to get to 19th in points. So we’re focused on that. When it all happens, there are some emotions, some tough discussions. Like any family you put it behind you and get back to work.”
Josef Newgarden’s run sparks more IndyCar-NASCAR doubleheader talk
CONCORD, N.C. – There are still many issues to resolve (namely, scheduling, track conditions, tire compounds are among myriad logistical challenges) about the viability of an IndyCar-NASCAR doubleheader race weekend.
But as Josef Newgarden’s Dallara-Chevrolet whizzed around the 17-turn, road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway under the watchful eyes of stars and executives from both NASCAR and IndyCar, there was no doubt about the infectious buzz for a marriage between the two biggest series in American motorsports.
That was evident from the smiles on the faces of Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney, who sent their Team Penske compatriot off from the pits and then greeted him in victory lane.
After watching his teammate turn six blazing laps, Logano was ready to trade in the keys from his No. 22 Ford for a test drive.
“You’re grabbing another gear, we’re hitting the brakes your first lap on the frontstretch,” Logano told Newgarden with a bemused laugh.
“The NASCAR guys, I love they’re interested in us, and we’re interested in them,” Newgarden, who clinched his second NTT championship five days earlier, told NBCSN’s Rutledge Wood. “You can tell we’re just racers. They love our race cars. I love theirs. The only thing that would have made me more excited would have been if I would have been able to get in one of their cars today.
IndyCar president Jay Frye, who was on hand as an observer along with Indianapolis Motor Speedway president Doug Boles, was highly encouraged by the enthusiasm.
“It was spectacular,” Frye said. “All the Cup guys were out watching the big board, obviously there’s interest from (the news media), from us. What’s next for all of us is something we’re working on, and it’s great we certainly felt welcome and wanted here. This is a great facility. So who knows? Lots of things are possible.”
Newgarden’s biggest concern was about how the tire compounds would mix (IndyCar uses Firestone; NASCAR is on Goodyear), but that turned out fine, as did the track’s banking and transitions that caused a “heavy” wheel because Indy cars have no power steering
“It was getting better each run,” Newgarden said. “It felt pretty good.”
He said his fast laps were in the 67-second range, or about 14 seconds faster than William Byron’s pole speed (80.9 seconds) 30 minutes earlier – which was exactly the spread that had been predicted by Team Penske simulation software (according to Blaney).
Mindful of Team Penske president Tim Cindric’s playful yet stern warnings (“I told Josef we’re not going to get a trophy for what happens today. That million dollars for winning the championship won’t go far in replacing this thing. Have fun, but it’s on you.”), Newgarden said he took it easy in the Dallara-Chevrolet that Simon Pagenaud finished fourth with last Sunday at Laguna Seca Raceway, leaving “another second or two” on the track.
With a setup optimized for qualifying, it’s conceivable that he could have lapped in the 1-minute range and left his Cup teammates fully in the dust – though showing up NASCAR was far from the goal for Newgarden, who bent over backward being magnanimous toward his stock-car counterparts.
The two-time IndyCar champion talked multiple times about his dream of running a Cup car (practically begging Cindric for the opportunity during a news conference) and effusively praised the reception he received from NASCAR fans, noting that it likely would have been different during the Cold War the series engaged in through much of the 1990s and 2000s.
“I think everyone was really supportive of what we’re doing,” Newgarden said. “There just seems to be a lot more movement to racing fans being racing fans again. I love that because I’m a huge NASCAR fan myself.
“It doesn’t matter that I grew up racing open-wheel cars. I still appreciate top-level racing, and these guys are the best at what they do. They feel the same way about us. This whole discussion that’s emerging about trying to promote racing as a whole is a really great thing. I love it. I’m so interested in what they do all year, and I think it’s the same from their side, so the more we can do together in the future the better.”
How soon that will happen was the big question lingering over Friday’s exhibition, which Clint Bowyer referred to on NASCAR America as “the first test session for IndyCar on our Roval. Why wouldn’t we bring those guys to race with our sport? I think it’s a great idea.”
“That was a lot of fun and a lot of great response to it, and that’s things we couldn’t have done in the past,” NBC Sports executive producer Sam Flood said last Friday in a news conference at Laguna Seca Raceway. “I think that’s part of us leaning in at NBC in trying to grow all of motorsports, and it’s important that every form of racing gets attention, and that’s what we’re pushing.”
IndyCar CEO Mark Miles has vacillated publicly on the idea. Asked by NBC Sports last week if IndyCar was moving toward a doubleheader weekend, Miles said it was unlikely before 2022.
“It was said that there was momentum in May. In my view there was more discussion in May, more talk about it, more smoke than fire. So I think the folks at NASCAR know that we think it’s a good idea. I think as far as I can tell, they think it’s a good idea.
“So we’ll see if it can be pulled together. But it’s something that we think, if it gets more people watching motorsports, it’s well worth working on.”
However, at least one person with direct knowledge of the talks (but not authorized to discuss them publicly) told NBCSports.com that a 2021 doubleheader hadn’t been ruled out.
Friday’s exhibition run was described by Newgarden as a “gift” from sponsor ShellPennzoil (“the coolest thing all week” during his championship celebration), which also has a strong business relationship with Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Track general manager Greg Walter described his contact with IndyCar officials about a race as preliminary, “first date”-level conversations. Walter was encouraged by Newgarden’s results.
There probably would need to be changes made with Indy cars (such as removing the “turtle” curbs that cause massive damage to Cup cars as a penalty for veering off course), but Walter said Charlotte is exploring IndyCar and other series (such as IMSA, support sports cars circuits and Formula E) for its Roval layout.
“We’re open to any form of racing if it makes sense,” Walter told NBCSports.com. “So if it physically and financially makes sense, and from a fan following if it makes sense, we’re open to it. NASCAR has been our focus and continues to be our focus, but we always ask is there something else out there that fits as well.”
Frye, who has boundless contacts in NASCAR from many years as a team and sponsor executive, said Newgarden’s car “looked very natural out there, looked good. The lap times were within reason of what everyone thought it would be. So, who knows?
“There really aren’t any hurdles (to a doubleheader), necessarily. It’s just schedules. Timing, how that all works. Obviously our season ended last week. That’s something we could look at down the road, how it could fit.”
Frye also stressed that the Roval wouldn’t be the only option for a doubleheader.
Richmond, Texas and Indianapolis are other tracks that are raced by both IndyCar and NASCAR, and Newgarden certainly seems open to trying any of them.
“I think it would be really cool for the fans without a doubt,” Newgarden said. “Why would you not want to have that doubled up on a weekend? They’re just both great championships.
“I respect these guys so much, and I love keeping in touch with what they’re doing, so having a little closer access to them and vice versa for us, I think it would be a win-win for everybody.”