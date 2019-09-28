Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

A.J. Allmendinger wins Xfinity ROVAL race

By Daniel McFadinSep 28, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CONCORD, N.C. — A.J. Allmendinger won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, outrunning Tyler Reddick and Austin Cindric in a three-lap shootout.

It is Allmendinger’s third career Xfinity win and his first since 2013. It is the second win for Kaulig Racing after Ross Chastain‘s victory at Daytona in July.

Allmendinger, an NBC Sports motorsports analyst who will appear Sunday on NBCSN’s Victory Lap after the Cup race, took the lead with 20 laps to go. He took the lead by putting a fender to Christopher Bell‘s rear bumper in Turn 8 to move the No. 20 aside.

“I just knew if I was stuck behind him for a couple more laps he could start running his own pace and be comfortable and it was probably going to be game over for me,” Allmendinger said. “If it was the Cup Series I would have done the same thing. I just had to go then.”

At the start-finish line afterward, Allmendinger told NBCSN: “God, the last (few) times we’ve road course (raced) I’ve been gutted not getting my win. I can’t thank my race team enough.”

Allmendinger said he knew his car was good in clean air, “but in traffic it was a struggle.”

Justin Allgaier and Noah Gragson rounded out the top five

Canadian Alex Labbe finished a career-best sixth in his 44th Xfinity start.

The top 10 was completed by John Hunter Nemechek (playoffs), Cole Custer (playoffs), Chase Briscoe and Ryan Truex.

With his finish Custer clinched a spot in the second round of the playoffs based on points.

Christopher Bell finished 12th after he was assessed a penalty for missing the frontstretch chicane and not stopping on the frontstretch. He missed the chicane after he ran out of room fending off Briscoe as they raced for second. On the ensuing lap, the two made contact between Turn 2 and 3, causing Briscoe to spin.

“I knew it was a penalty to miss the chicane, but there was a clause in there in the driver’s meeting where if you missed the chicane due to an incident, NASCAR would review it,” Bell said. “I figured that me getting run off the race track and having no other option was a justifiable reason, but I guess not.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: Chase Briscoe

STAGE 2 WINNER: Cole Custer

More: Race results, point standings

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Tyler Reddick bounced back from missing the backstretch chicane on the first lap to finish second. He and Austin Cindric finished in the top five in all four road course races … Noah Gragson and Justin Allgaier finished in the top 10 in all four road course races.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE:  Michael Annett, who started from the rear in a backup car, finished 15th after he ran into the back of another car on a Lap 5 restart … Playoff driver Ryan Sieg finished 30th after spending three laps in the garage for a fuel pump issue … Playoff driver Justin Haley finished six laps down in 31st after he went to the garage to fix a mechanical issue

WHAT’S NEXT: Bar Harbor 200 at Dover International Speedway, 3 p.m. ET, Oct. 5 on NBCSN

Results, playoff standings after Xfinity Roval race

By Daniel McFadinSep 28, 2019, 6:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CONCORD, N.C. — A.J. Allmendinger led the final 20 laps on the way to winning Saturday’s Xfinity Series race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

It’s his third career Xfinity win.

The top five was completed by Tyler Reddick, Austin Cindric, Justin Allgaier and Noah Gragson.

Click here for race results.

Check back for the playoff standings

Playoff standings

With his eighth-place finish, Cole Custer clinched a spot in the second round of the playoffs based on points, joining Christopher Bell.

There are six spots remaining to be filled in the round, which consists of eight drivers. Those will be decided next weekend at Dover International Speedway.

Here are the bottom six positions in the playoff standings.

Noah Gragson  +26 points above cutline

Michael Annett  +11 points

John Hunter Nemechek -11

Brandon Jones  -11

Ryan Sieg -37

Justin Haley -39

Click here for the point standings.

Chase Elliott tops final Cup practice; Alex Bowman to backup car after wreck

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinSep 28, 2019, 2:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CONCORD, N.C. — Chase Elliott was fastest in the final Cup Series practice Saturday on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Elliott posted the top speed of 102.101 mph around the road course.

He was followed by Martin Truex Jr. (102.101 mph), Brad Keselowski (101.891), Clint Bowyer (101.775) and Michael McDowell (101.756).

Click here for the speed chart.

Truex brought out the red flag early in the session when a mechanical issue from a missed shift caused him to stall on the backstretch. An engine change will force Truex to start from the rear Sunday.

Jimmie Johnson spun and backed into the Turn 5 tire barrier later in the session. The team will try to fix the car to avoid going to a backup.

Austin Dillon spun in Turn 5 with about three minutes left in the session.

Alex Bowman, who qualified second for the race, wrecked in Turn 4 with 35 seconds left in the session. He will go to a backup and also start from the rear Sunday. Bowman is two points behind teammate William Byron for the cutoff spot to advance to the playoffs.

NASCAR details penalty for missing chicane on ROVAL

Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 28, 2019, 2:47 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CONCORD, N.C. — NASCAR detailed multiple times during Saturday’s Xfinity Series drivers meeting the penalty for missing a chicane during the race.

In a video played for the competitors, it stated:

“Missing the chicane on the backstretch will require a vehicle to perform a stop and go in the restart zone. A vehicle must come to a complete stop in the restart zone. If the stop and go is not performed as described, the vehicle will be assessed a pass through penalty.

“Missing the entry into the chicane on the frontstretch, Turn 15, will require a vehicle to perform a stop and go. A vehicle must come to a complete stop in the restart zone. If the stop and go is not performed in the restart zone, the vehicle will be assessed a pass through penalty.

“Missing the exit of the chicane on the frontstretch, Turns 16 and 17, will require a vehicle to perform a stop and go in the designated area to drivers left on the stage path prior to the start/finish line. If the stop and go is not performed prior to crossing the start/finish line, the vehicle will be assessed a pass through penalty.

“If in the closing laps of the race, there is not enough time to asses the pass through penalty, a postrace time penalty of 30 seconds will be assessed to the vehicle’s total time prior to the posting of the race results.”

After the video, Wayne Auton, managing director of the Xfinity Series, said this about missing a chicane:

“Definition of missing or shortcutting a chicane. You will judged as missing or shortcutting a chicane when all four tires are on the non-track side of the red-and-white rumble strips that define the chicanes.

“If in NASCAR’s discretion a competitor deliberately misses a chicane, that competitor will be assessed a drive through penalty.

“If a competitor is judged to miss a chicane to avoid an accident, NASCAR may, in its discretion, forego penalties and adjust the lineup based on the running position prior to the avoidance of the maneuver.

“Under no circumstances can you miss a chicane and gain positions after a penalty is served.”

Two questions were asked by competitors about missing a chicane:

From Justin Allgaier: “If we miss the back straightaway chicane and there is a caution before we make it to the stop on the front straightaway, what happens?

Auton: “Justin’s question is if we miss the chicane on the backstretch and before you can serve your penalty of the stop and go in the restart zone, you will be assessed a tail of the field on the restart.

From Austin Cindric: “What if you miss the chicane to avoid an accident?”

Auton: “In NASCAR’s judgment if you try to avoid an accident, we may asses a penalty. May.

Also, NASCAR addressed the issue of starts and restarts.

From the video:

“Wave around and free pass vehicles are not permitted to shortcut the chicanes.”

“On the start and all restarts, vehicles that have excited the rear chicane prior to the green flag being displayed may go straight and bypass the front chicane once.”

Auton told competitors:

“On the start and all restarts, vehicles that have exited the rear chicane, you must be clear of the chicane to be able to go straight on the front. If you are on the Turn 10, 11 side of the chicane that’s before you get there, you must run the full course on the front.

Martin Truex Jr. will start from rear at ROVAL after engine change

By Daniel McFadinSep 28, 2019, 2:36 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CONCORD, N.C. – Martin Truex Jr. will start from the rear of Sunday’s Cup race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL after having to change engines during final practice Saturday.

The engine change was necessary after Truex accidentally shifted from second to first gear while driving through Turns 1 and 2 of the oval portion of the track.

Truex was fastest on the speed chart at the time of the incident.

Truex enters this weekend having won the first two playoff races and is considered a favorite to win Sunday. He was one turn away from winning this race last year before contact with Jimmie Johnson spun him and gave the win to Ryan Blaney.

“Fortunately, we don’t have a whole lot to worry about, it’s just frustrating,” Truex told NBCSN. “We had a good car, we had a good qualifying effort yesterday (eighth). It’s going to be hard to start from the back and hate all the extra work from for my guys. I apologize to them. I’m not sure how it happened.

“I had one other issue today with a shift in the gate. I don’t know if it was just an issue that was right there on the edge and I just screwed it up a little bit that one time, but we’ll have to look at it a little bit further.”

Truex will join teammate Denny Hamlin in starting from the rear. Hamlin will go to the back after going to a backup car following a wreck in practice Friday.