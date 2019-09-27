Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Xfinity Series practice report from Charlotte Roval

By Daniel McFadinSep 27, 2019, 2:42 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. — AJ Allmendinger was the fastest in the final practice session for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Allmendinger posted a top speed of 99.502 mph around road course.

The top five was completed by Chase Briscoe (98.995 mph), Cole Custer (98.957), Tyler Reddick (98.921) and Christopher Bell (98.823).

Both Preston Pardus and Michael Annett had single-car wrecks in Turn 5 during the session. Annett suffered front-end damage and will go to a backup car.

First Practice

Bell was fastest in the first practice session.

Bell posted a top speed of 98.853 mph around the circuit.

The top five was completed by Austin Cindric (98.798 mph), Allmendinger (98.758), Garrett Smithley (98.756) and Briscoe (98.475).

Brandon Jones and Harrison Burton recorded the most laps in the session with 27 each.

Brandon Brown brought out the caution early in the session when he spun in Turn 1 after his track bar broke.

Noah Gragson will go to a backup car after he spun and hit the tire barrier in Turn 3 .

Cody Ware also wrecked in Turn 3 later in the session.

John Hunter Nemechek missed the frontstretch chicane late in the session.

Smithley brought out the red flag with 11 minutes left in the session when he suffered a mechanical issue.

William Byron wins pole for Bank of America Roval 400

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinSep 27, 2019, 5:34 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. —  William Byron won the pole for Sunday’s Cup Series race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

Byron claimed his fifth pole of the year with a speed of 103.198 mph. He is tied with Kevin Harvick for the most poles this year. Byron won the pole for the Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600, Southern 500 and the June Pocono race.

Byron will be joined on the front row by his Hendrick Motorsports teammate and fellow playoff driver Alex Bowman. Byron leads Bowman by two points for the final cutoff spot to advance or the second round.

“I knew I was a little weak under the brakes the first couple of runs in (qualifying) trim today,” Byron told NBCSN. “Tried to fix it, maybe fixed it a little too good. … Really takes every corner around this race track to get a pole. I knew we could qualify top five but I was really wanting the pole.”

Byron has started from the front row for all three road course races this year.

The top five is completed by Joey Logano (playoffs), Jimmie Johnson and Clint Bowyer (playoffs).

The top 10 is rounded out by Kevin Harvick (playoffs), Kyle Larson (playoffs), Martin Truex Jr. (playoffs), defending race winner Ryan Blaney (playoffs) and Paul Menard.

Chase Elliott spun in the frontstretch chicane as he was completing his first lap in the first round. He went on to qualify 19th

Bowyer and Larson each qualified in the top seven despite wheel hopping entering the backstretch chicane during their initial qualifying runs in the second round.

Denny Hamlin posted the 28th fastest lap, but he will have to start from the rear Sunday after going to a backup car following a wreck in practice.

Where the remaining playoff drivers qualified:

Brad Keselowski – 11th

Erik Jones – 15th

Aric Almirola – 16th

Kyle Busch – 17th

Chase Elliott – 19th

Kurt Busch – 23rd

Ryan Newman – 24th

Denny Hamlin – 28th

ThorSport Racing requests NASCAR reinstate its teams to Truck playoffs

Photo: Dustin Long
By Dustin LongSep 27, 2019, 3:07 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. — ThorSport Racing sent a letter Friday to NASCAR requesting that series officials reinstate its two teams eliminated from the Gander Outdoors Truck Series playoffs because of engine issues that the manufacturer claimed responsibility for.

ThorSports Racing teammates Grant Enfinger, the regular-season champion, and Johnny Sauter were eliminated in the first round Sept. 13 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after their engine issues. Teammate Matt Crafton’s engine also failed but he advanced to the second round, which begins Oct. 12 at Talladega Superspeedway.

ThorSport Racing made the request for reinstatement in a one-page letter to NASCAR.

“We feel the right thing for us is we were never allowed to race at Vegas for the playoff positions,” David Pepper, general manager of ThorSport Racing, told NBC Sports. “We’re not asking to reset Vegas. We’ll take our last-place finishes. We’re just asking to move the cutoff date to Phoenix, eliminate four of us instead of two (after Vegas) and two (after Phoenix.)

“Allow it to be settled on the race track and not by an outside source that has openly said, ‘Hey, we made a mistake.’ I don’t want to beat on them. They made a mistake, but we shouldn’t be the victims of the mistake.”

NASCAR and Ilmor Engineering, which provides engines to nearly every Truck team, each issued statements Thursday about the multiple engine failures at Las Vegas, the cutoff race in the opening round of the Truck playoffs.

Ilmor Engineering stated that “we deeply regret the impact that the engines issues created for our NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series partners.” Illmor cited “high engine load condition combined with the extreme weather conditions in Las Vegas resulted in some engines suffering severe detonation.”

Asked about ThorSport Racing’s request to have its teams reinstated in the playoffs, NASCAR issued a statement Friday to NBC Sports: “NASCAR’s focus remains on this weekend’s races at Charlotte Motor Speedway.”

Pepper notes that while the rule book doesn’t contain anything about reinstating playoff teams, it would follow under section Section 1.6 of the Truck Series rule book.

Section 1.6.b states that “On occasion, circumstances will be presented that are either unforeseen or are otherwise extraordinary, in which strict application of the NASCAR Rules may not achieve this goal. In such rare circumstances, the NASCAR Officials, as a practical matter, may make a determination regarding the conduct of an Event, the eligibility of a Competitor, or similar matters that are not contemplated by or are inconsistent with the NASCAR Rules, in order to achieve this goal.”

Illmor Engineering’s NT1 engine is used almost by nearly every Truck team. It was introduced before the 2018 season as a cost-savings move for teams.

Pepper said action should be taken for ThorSport even though nearly every team uses the same engine and was at risk of the same issue at Las Vegas.

“People keep bringing up that we choose to run them,” Pepper said of the NT1 engine. “Well, not exactly. That’s not entirely accurate. We are presented the NASCAR Ilmor motor and it is the motor of preference because the rules have been changed several times to impede the built motor.

“You cannot be competitive and win with that built motor (from a source other than Ilmor). They’ve cut RPM. We’ve changed the gear rule. I want to make sure that everybody understands there are reasons why we are forced into running that. It’s not by coincidence that everyone ran the Ilmor but one or two trucks (at Vegas).”

Pepper said if the NT1 and one built by another manufacturer were more even, the team could have the choice of which engine to use.

“If we chose one and it blew up, then that is on us because we’re controlling our own destiny,” Pepper said. “We want to be able to control our own destiny. Our outcome of our season and our races should be a product of what we choose to run, not what we have to run because of just the way things are.”

Jimmie Johnson fastest in first Cup practice on Roval

By Daniel McFadinSep 27, 2019, 1:10 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. — Jimmie Johnson was fastest in the first Cup Series practice for Sunday’s race on the Charlotte Roval (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

Johnson posted a speed of 103.152 mph around the road course in the final minute of the session, topping Kyle Larson‘s speed of 103.088 mph.

The top five was completed by William Byron (102.453 mph), Clint Bowyer (102.409) and Matt DiBenedetto (102.401).

Austin Cindric, who served as a relief driver for Michael McDowell, was 24th on the speed chart. McDowell, who went to the hospital for abdominal pains, has been cleared and will be back in the car this evening for qualifying (4:40 p.m.ET on NBCSN)

Kevin Harvick and Aric Almirola recorded the most laps in the session with 16.

Parker Kligerman hit the wall in Turn 1 early in the session and will go to a backup car. Kyle Busch locked up his tires and missed the frontstretch chicane around the same time. He later missed the backstretch chicane in order to avoid another car.

Denny Hamlin spun and backed into the Turn 5 tire barrier with about 29 minutes left in the session and will go to a backup car, meaning he’ll start from the rear on Sunday.

Hamlin said he got loose when he carried extra speed into the turn.

“It’s supposed to kind of be a weekend off (for his team),” Hamlin told NBCSN. “But obviously I put them behind the eight ball here and took away some track time for myself. Really stinks. But definitely feel like our backup car will be fine.”

Soon after the session continued, Joe Nemechek brought out the red flag when he stalled in the backstretch chicane.

Bubba Wallace spun in Turn 5 late in the session and lightly impacted the tire barrier.

 

Michael McDowell cleared to race after hospital visit Friday for kidney stone

By Dustin LongSep 27, 2019, 12:01 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. – Michael McDowell was cleared from a local hospital and is at Charlotte Motor Speedway for Friday afternoon’s Cup qualifying session after successfully passing a kidney stone.

After experiencing abdominal pain, McDowell went to the infield care center at the track before he was transported to a local hospital Friday morning.

“I woke up this morning, had a little bit of a side, back ache,” McDowell told NBC Sports. “Nothing too big. As the morning went on just started having more and more pain. I was driving my kids to school and broke out into sweats and I’m like ‘Man, what’s going on?’ The pain just kind of steadily got worse and worse and started to move around.

“Wasn’t sure what was going on. I was heading to the track anyways. The garage opened and got in. It got to a point where I was just in bad shape so went to the infield care center. Now, going through the process I had some kidney stones and I was fortunate to pass one. But leading up to it you feel like you’re dying. It was a rough morning to say the least. Obviously, to get back in the race car, couldn’t take anything for pain and all the things that come with it, just throwing up and nauseous and all the things. This morning it felt like I was dying, this afternoon I feel really good and ready to go qualify.”

McDowell, who qualified 22nd, said that he doesn’t expect to have any more kidney stones this weekend.

“I had a scan and ultrasound done and things like that and they didn’t see anything else,” he said. “I should be fine, but you just never know. More than anything I know now. I know the pain and symptoms and feelings are like and now I know I’m not going to die.”

Austin Cindric drove the car for McDowell in Cup practice. Cindric was 24th on the speed chart. He ran 15 laps.

This is the second time this year Cindric has been a relief driver in the Cup Series. At Atlanta, Cindric stepped into Brad Keselowski‘s car in a practice session when Keselowski was experiencing flu-like symptoms.

Austin Cindric stands next to the No. 34 car for Front Row Motorsports. He’ll drive in place of Michael McDowell, who was hospitalized Friday after suffering abdominal pain. (Photo: Daniel McFadin)