Ricky Stenhouse Jr. ‘pretty blindsided’ by Roush decision

By Dustin LongSep 27, 2019, 8:03 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. — The text message Tuesday night asked Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to be at Roush Fenway Racing at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

“I’ve gotten plenty of those texts before, so I didn’t think anything of it,” Stenhouse said Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

But when Stenhouse’s agent called at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to say that they also had been called to the meeting, Stenhouse admitted he thought “it’s probably not very good.”

It wasn’t.

The team informed Stenhouse that he would not be retained after this season. His opening allowed Roush Fenway Racing to sign Chris Buescher for 2020.

“Didn’t know that it was coming,” Stenhouse said. “That’s part of it. People get fired every day from their jobs.”

Stenhouse said he was “pretty blindsided” by Roush Fenway Racing’s decision to release him after this season even though he had a contract through the 2021 season — although the team had the option to end the deal early.

Roush Fenway Racing officials cited a lack of performance as a reason for the move. Roush officials moved quickly once they found out that Buescher didn’t have an extension completed with JTG Daugherty Racing.

“I look forward to having cars that are more similar for both drivers that we can develop from race to race by not having so many wrecks,” car owner Jack Roush said Friday of a 2020 lineup with Buescher and Ryan Newman. “Ryan’s done really well about keeping his car together, and Chris has a history of doing the same thing.

“So we’re going to work on our cars to make them faster and to not be repairing them when they’re damaged.  We’re gonna work on a consistent car that they both like, and I think we’ll have much better success.””

Stenhouse admits he’s had bouts of crashing in his career.

I would say we’ve crashed, but I’ve lost brakes a lot of times, I’ve blown right-front tires a lot of times,” he said. “Obviously, those are wrecks. I’ve caused a couple myself, so, yeah, I definitely would say we’ve wrecked too much.”

Stenhouse said he’s gone through a variety of emotions since being informed of the team’s decision.

Over the past two days I’d say I went angry, sad, optimistic, looking forward,” he said. “Sometimes change is good and like I said, it just didn’t work. It hadn’t been working over the last couple years. We’ve had speed. We just haven’t had consistent finishes. I think that’s what sucks for myself is I feel like we’ve had plenty of speed to get the job done. It’s just a lot of things came down to us not getting those results. Ultimately, that’s what we’re here for is results, and they weren’t coming.”

Stenhouse joined Roush Fenway Racing in 2009, running seven Xfinity races that season. He won two Xfinity titles for Roush and two Cup races. When he talked about those years and Roush, Stenhouse’s voice quivered.

“I’ve got to look back on the 11 years that I had with Jack and winning races and championships and getting my first Cup win and being competitive – not as consistent as what we wanted, but the end of it all, I’m very thankful that Jack took a chance on a dirt racer from Mississippi to come drive his car,” Stenhouse said.

“It was fun, a little emotional with the relationship Jack and I have. It’s the only team I’ve ever been at, so I’m looking forward to see what’s next. Like I said, there’s a lot of work to do on that, but, all in all, I’m definitely looking forward to these last eight with the great partners that we have, everybody on the 17 team. I’ve worked with a lot of them since my Nationwide days, so it will be tough, but it will be a fun eight races with them.”

Stenhouse and Roush talked Thursday night for the first time since the team’s decision. Stenhouse called it a good conversation.

“I waited to have that conversation with Jack because having it Wednesday probably wouldn’t have been a good idea, but Jack and I, we’ve had some knockdown-drag outs in the 11 years we’ve had together, but it was a good conversation,” Stenhouse said. “I thanked him for all the good times and the fun times that we had and look forward to see what’s next.”

He also added to NBC Sports: “I still feel like I’ve got unfinished business in this series.”

Chase Elliott tops final Cup practice; Alex Bowman to backup car after wreck

By Daniel McFadinSep 28, 2019, 2:59 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. — Chase Elliott was fastest in the final Cup Series practice Saturday on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Elliott posted the top speed of 102.101 mph around the road course.

He was followed by Martin Truex Jr. (102.101 mph), Brad Keselowski (101.891), Clint Bowyer (101.775) and Michael McDowell (101.756).

Click here for the speed chart.

Truex brought out the red flag early in the session when a mechanical issue from a missed shift caused him to stall on the backstretch. An engine change will force Truex to start from the rear Sunday.

Jimmie Johnson spun and backed into the Turn 5 tire barrier later in the session. The team will try to fix the car to avoid going to a backup.

Austin Dillon spun in Turn 5 with about three minutes left in the session.

Alex Bowman, who qualified second for the race, wrecked in Turn 4 with 35 seconds left in the session. He will go to a backup and also start from the rear Sunday. Bowman is two points behind teammate William Byron for the cutoff spot to advance to the playoffs.

NASCAR details penalty for missing chicane on ROVAL

By Dustin LongSep 28, 2019, 2:47 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. — NASCAR detailed multiple times during Saturday’s Xfinity Series drivers meeting the penalty for missing a chicane during the race.

In a video played for the competitors, it stated:

“Missing the chicane on the backstretch will require a vehicle to perform a stop and go in the restart zone. A vehicle must come to a complete stop in the restart zone. If the stop and go is not performed as described, the vehicle will be assessed a pass through penalty.

“Missing the entry into the chicane on the frontstretch, Turn 15, will require a vehicle to perform a stop and go. A vehicle must come to a complete stop in the restart zone. If the stop and go is not performed in the restart zone, the vehicle will be assessed a pass through penalty.

“Missing the exit of the chicane on the frontstretch, Turns 16 and 17, will require a vehicle to perform a stop and go in the designated area to drivers left on the stage path prior to the start/finish line. If the stop and go is not performed prior to crossing the start/finish line, the vehicle will be assessed a pass through penalty.

“If in the closing laps of the race, there is not enough time to asses the pass through penalty, a postrace time penalty of 30 seconds will be assessed to the vehicle’s total time prior to the posting of the race results.”

After the video, Wayne Auton, managing director of the Xfinity Series, said this about missing a chicane:

“Definition of missing or shortcutting a chicane. You will judged as missing or shortcutting a chicane when all four tires are on the non-track side of the red-and-white rumble strips that define the chicanes.

“If in NASCAR’s discretion a competitor deliberately misses a chicane, that competitor will be assessed a drive through penalty.

“If a competitor is judged to miss a chicane to avoid an accident, NASCAR may, in its discretion, forego penalties and adjust the lineup based on the running position prior to the avoidance of the maneuver.

“Under no circumstances can you miss a chicane and gain positions after a penalty is served.”

Two questions were asked by competitors about missing a chicane:

From Justin Allgaier: “If we miss the back straightaway chicane and there is a caution before we make it to the stop on the front straightaway, what happens?

Auton: “Justin’s question is if we miss the chicane on the backstretch and before you can serve your penalty of the stop and go in the restart zone, you will be assessed a tail of the field on the restart.

From Austin Cindric: “What if you miss the chicane to avoid an accident?”

Auton: “In NASCAR’s judgment if you try to avoid an accident, we may asses a penalty. May.

Also, NASCAR addressed the issue of starts and restarts.

From the video:

“Wave around and free pass vehicles are not permitted to shortcut the chicanes.”

“On the start and all restarts, vehicles that have excited the rear chicane prior to the green flag being displayed may go straight and bypass the front chicane once.”

Auton told competitors:

“On the start and all restarts, vehicles that have exited the rear chicane, you must be clear of the chicane to be able to go straight on the front. If you are on the Turn 10, 11 side of the chicane that’s before you get there, you must run the full course on the front.

Martin Truex Jr. will start from rear at ROVAL after engine change

By Daniel McFadinSep 28, 2019, 2:36 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. – Martin Truex Jr. will start from the rear of Sunday’s Cup race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL after having to change engines during final practice Saturday.

The engine change was necessary after Truex accidentally shifted from second to first gear while driving through Turns 1 and 2 of the oval portion of the track.

Truex was fastest on the speed chart at the time of the incident.

Truex enters this weekend having won the first two playoff races and is considered a favorite to win Sunday. He was one turn away from winning this race last year before contact with Jimmie Johnson spun him and gave the win to Ryan Blaney.

“Fortunately, we don’t have a whole lot to worry about, it’s just frustrating,” Truex told NBCSN. “We had a good car, we had a good qualifying effort yesterday (eighth). It’s going to be hard to start from the back and hate all the extra work from for my guys. I apologize to them. I’m not sure how it happened.

“I had one other issue today with a shift in the gate. I don’t know if it was just an issue that was right there on the edge and I just screwed it up a little bit that one time, but we’ll have to look at it a little bit further.”

Truex will join teammate Denny Hamlin in starting from the rear. Hamlin will go to the back after going to a backup car following a wreck in practice Friday.

JTG Daugherty owner isn’t angry at Chris Buescher after late notice

By Nate RyanSep 28, 2019, 2:15 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. – Team co-owner Tad Geschickter learned that the driver of his No. 37 Chevrolet would be leaving JTG Daugherty Racing probably just a little before you did.

In multiple interviews Friday, Geschickter said he was blindsided by the news of Chris Buescher’s departure next season to Roush Fenway Racing, which was announced Wednesday at 1 p.m. after the driver had been signed Tuesday night.

Geschickter told NBCSports.com’s Dustin Long that “we learned about it three hours after it happened so just kind of gathering our thoughts there. Lot of good opportunities. We’re just figuring out what is the right one for us.”

In a statement Wednesday, Geschickter said JTGD nearly had completed an extension with Buescher, who signed with Roush after being required to inform the team he was available (because of a previous contract with the team, which he took to the 2015 Xfinity championship).

Geschickter told Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass that he learned about Buescher’s Roush option “when we all did” and said he spent time making sure sponsors such as Kroger understood the team was unaware.

“We learned about what happened after the media did,” Geschickter told Fox Sports. “We spent a lot of time making sure everyone understood that. Kind of regrouped. We’d never disrespect them that way. Now we’ve got them understanding what happened and what we do next. I think they’ll be patient with us. The driver is a corporate spokesperson, too. They have to be involved with the process.”

Geschickter told Long that his team’s opening has drawn “a lot of interest (and) that was gratifying” from prospective drivers, which might help explain why he said he didn’t feel anger toward Buescher, who is in his third season at JTGD.

“We’re family here unlike other teams,” Geschickter said. “I don’t think Chris would ever do anything to let us down. We have a shot to get to 19th in points. So we’re focused on that. When it all happens, there are some emotions, some tough discussions. Like any family you put it behind you and get back to work.”