Friday’s crash and spin report from the Charlotte Roval

By Daniel McFadinSep 27, 2019, 6:19 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. — Here’s a look at the drivers who wrecked or spun Friday during Cup and Xfinity Series action on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Cup Practice

Both Parker Kligerman and Denny Hamlin will go to backup cars after wrecking. Kligerman hit the wall in Turn 1 early in the session.

Hamlin spun and backed into the Turn 5 tire barrier with about 29 minutes left in the session. He and Kligerman will have to start from the rear Sunday.

Hamlin said he got loose when he carried extra speed into the turn.

“It’s supposed to kind of be a weekend off (for his team),” Hamlin told NBCSN. “But obviously I put them behind the eight ball here and took away some track time for myself. Really stinks. But definitely feel like our backup car will be fine.”

Bubba Wallace spun in Turn 5 late in the session and lightly impacted the tire barrier. He won’t go to a backup car.

First Xfinity practice

Brandon Brown brought out the caution early in the session when he spun in Turn 1 after his track bar broke.

Noah Gragson will go to a backup car after he spun and hit the tire barrier in Turn 3 .

Cody Ware also wrecked in Turn 3 later in the session.

John Hunter Nemechek missed the frontstretch chicane late in the session.

Final Xfinity Practice

Preston Pardus wrecked about 15 minutes into the session when he spun and hit the Turn 5 tire barrier.

Michael Annett wrecked in Turn 5, causing significant front end damage to his No. 1 Chevrolet. He will go to a backup car.

Cup qualifying

Chase Elliott spun in the frontstretch chicane as he was finishing his first qualifying lap in Round 1. He later qualified 19th.

In the second round, Clint Bowyer and Kyle Larson wheel hopped entering the backstretch chicane in the second round. Bowyer went on to qualify fifth, Larson qualified seventh.

 

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was ‘pretty blindsided’ by Roush decision

By Dustin LongSep 27, 2019, 8:03 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. — The text message Tuesday night asked Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to be at Roush Fenway Racing at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

“I’ve gotten plenty of those texts before, so I didn’t think anything of it,” Stenhouse said Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

But when Stenhouse’s agent called at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to say that they also had been called to the meeting, Stenhouse admitted he thought “it’s probably not very good.”

It wasn’t.

The team informed Stenhouse that he would not be retained after this season. His opening allowed Roush Fenway Racing to sign Chris Buescher for 2020.

“Didn’t know that it was coming,” Stenhouse said. “That’s part of it. People get fired everyday from their jobs.”

Stenhouse said he was “pretty blindsided” by Roush Fenway Racing’s decision to release him after this season even though he had a contract through the 2021 season — although the team had the option to end the deal early.

Roush Fenway Racing officials cited a lack of performance as a reason for the move. Roush officials moved quickly once they found out that Buescher didn’t have an extension with JTG Daugherty Racing complete.

“I look forward to having cars that are more similar for both drivers that we can develop from race to race by not having so many wrecks,” car owner Jack Roush said Friday of a 2020 lineup with Buescher and Ryan Newman. “Ryan’s done really well about keeping his car together and Chris has a history of doing the same thing.”

Stenhouse admits he’s had bouts of crashing in his career.

I would say we’ve crashed, but I’ve lost brakes a lot of times, I’ve blown right-front tires a lot of times,” he said. “Obviously, those are wrecks. I’ve caused a couple myself, so, yeah, I definitely would say we’ve wrecked too much.”

Stenhouse said he’s gone through a variety of emotions since being informed of the team’s decision.

Over the past two days I’d say I went angry, sad, optimistic, looking forward,” he said. “Sometimes change is good and like I said it just didn’t work. It hadn’t been working over the last couple years. We’ve had speed, we just haven’t had consistent finishes. I think that’s what sucks for myself is I feel like we’ve had plenty of speed to get the job done, it’s just a lot of things came down to us not getting those results. Ultimately, that’s what we’re here for is results and they weren’t coming.”

Stenhouse joined Roush Fenway Racing in 2009, running seven Xfinity races that season. He won two Xfinity titles for Roush and two Cup races. When he talked about those years and Roush, Stenhouse’s voice quivered.

“I’ve got to look back on the 11 years that I had with Jack and winning races and championships and getting my first Cup win and being competitive – not as consistent as what we wanted, but the end of it all I’m very thankful that Jack took a chance on a dirt racer from Mississippi to come drive his car,” Stenhouse said.

“It was fun, a little emotional with the relationship Jack and I have. It’s the only team I’ve ever been at, so I’m looking forward to see what’s next. Like I said, there’s a lot of work to do on that, but, all in all, I’m definitely looking forward to these last eight with the great partners that we have, everybody on the 17 team. I’ve worked with a lot of them since my Nationwide days, so it will be tough, but it will be a fun eight races with them.”

Stenhouse and Roush talked Thursday night for the first time since the team’s decision. Stenhouse called it a good conversation.

“I waited to have that conversation with Jack because having it Wednesday probably wouldn’t have been a good idea, but Jack and I, we’ve had some knockdown-drag outs in the 11 years we’ve had together, but it was a good conversation,” Stenhouse said. “I thanked him for all the good times and the fun times that we had and look forward to see what’s next.”

He also added to NBC Sports: “I still feel like I’ve got unfinished business in this series.”

Alex Bowman ‘not immediately worried’ about Austin Dillon after Richmond run-in

By Daniel McFadinSep 27, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. — Alex Bowman didn’t back down from the “silver spoon” comment he made about Austin Dillon over the radio after Dillon intentionally spun him in Stage 2 last weekend at Richmond Raceway .

Dillon spun Bowman in retaliation for contact between them earlier in the race. Bowman was racing beneath Dillon entering Turn 1 when he washed up the track and into Dillon, who then made contact with William Byron.

Dillon turned Bowman after being encouraged by his owner and grandfather Richard Childress and crew chief Danny Stockman to retaliate.

After his incident with Dillon, Bowman told his team on the radio “I want to shove that silver spoon he’s been fed on his whole life up his ass.”

Bowman didn’t apologize Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“What the comment was, you heard it,” Bowman said. “I said what I said. Obviously frustrated with that situation.

“I think it hurt his day more than it hurt mine. We ran where we were kind of going to run anyway. It’s just frustrating. Got ran all they way to the inside wall down the front straightaway and then just turned. It is what it is.”

But heading into this weekend’s playoff elimination race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, Bowman, a playoff driver who is two points out of the cutoff spot, has concerns other than Dillon.

“Not immediately worried about it,” Bowman said. “Typically don’t see him at these places anyway.”

After being told of the comment, Dillon said: “Well, if he’s that good, he’ll catch me at some point.”

As for Dillon being directed to turn him by his grandfather, Bowman said “That’s just part of it.

“Part of how they operate. (Childress is) obviously a very involved team owner and is on the radio a lot more than our owner (Rick Hendrick). That’s just part of it. It doesn’t matter. He’s not holding the steering wheel. I’m not worried about who gave directions to anybody or anything like that. I’m here to advance to the next round this week and handle it in the future.”

Dillon said he’s moved on.

“I feel like I handled the business during the race and that’s all it was. Passed that. We raced each other the whole rest of the race. There was no bumping, no nothing.

“I think we’re pretty much square.”

Alex Bowman qualified second for Sunday’s race while Dillon qualified 30th.

Kevin Harvick blasts Roush for handling of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s exit

By Dustin LongSep 27, 2019, 6:49 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. — Kevin Harvick criticized Roush Fenway Racing’s move to dump Ricky Stenhouse Jr. after this season and the agency that represented Stenhouse for a “really, really, really, really bad contract.”

Harvick said his agency, KHI Management., will begin representing Stenhouse next year.

Harvick was bothered by how little warning Stenhouse had before Roush Fenway Racing informed him Wednesday morning that he would not be retained after this season.

“We’re trying to help him through a pretty bad situation and a really, really, really, really bad contract that was already written before we had been involved,” Harvick said Friday after Cup qualifying at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

“It’s unfortunate timing. Those particular business practices are tough to deal with just because of how late in the season it is and how few cars there are. Based on everything that we’ve been involved with, nothing had ever been talked about.

“When I had tough moments at (Richard Childress Racing) and things were bad, we would sit down and we would talk through things and we’d say OK this is what we need to do, this is what I need to do better, this is what I think the team needs to do better. You had real life conversations. Just to drop the hatchet in a surprise meeting with seven days to go is pretty bad business ethics in my opinion.”

Roush Fenway Racing decided to release Stenhouse after Chris Buescher became available.

“You’re blindsided by the decision,” Harvick said. “We’ve been trying to help Ricky though the situation. Spire hasn’t done anything for him all year but it’s their contract that they’re living under.”

Spire Sports + Entertainment issued a statement in response to Harvick’s comment.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is not only one of the most talented drivers we have had the opportunity to represent, he is a better person. We were fortunate enough to be with Ricky all the way from his winged sprint car days … to NASCAR and watched him grow up right in front of our eyes. 

“We went through a lot with Ricky both on and off the track and were always humbled as he approached his life with a Southern matter of factness few have.

“Ricky gave us notice that he was terminating our agreement in December 2017. A settlement was reached and he was free to sign with any agency if he so chose to do so. We were puzzled at the comments of Mr. Harvick today as neither RSJ nor Spire had any further obligations to each other. However, Ricky remained a friend to all of us and we continued to cheer him on every weekend. It goes without saying, but he knows we are always here to help in any situation but we respected his decision and his reasons behind it. 

“We were shocked to read this week that Ricky would not be driving for Roush beginning next season. Apparently, his current management team was as well. Finding out this late in the game that you have to find your client a job in a shrinking market can be a little jarring and maybe that was behind the comment. We sympathize with our friends at KHI Management, as well as to our former client who gave his heart and soul to Roush Racing and brought not only wins but championships to that organization.

“It was not easy watching him struggle in the Cup series while Roush admittedly searched for their footing, yet Ricky continued to give it his all every week. Perhaps it had run its course as we read this week, but we have no doubt that whatever team is fortunate to have Ricky as their driver will reap the benefits of having a driver that stands on the gas every time he is on any type of racetrack and has integrity and values off of it.”

Asked if he’s tried to help Stenhouse, Harvick said Friday:

“We’ve tried to be a little bit of an assistance in trying to help him forward through a process where he doesn’t have anybody. Ricky has got a great reputation in the garage, well connected. He’s the only driver at Roush Racing that has won races since Carl Edwards left. That’s the unfortunate thing. He’s a Cup winner. He’s a two-time Xfinity Series champion. It’s just a bad timing and it sucks.”

Asked if Roush Fenway Racing should have given Stenhouse more notice that his job was in jeopardy, Harvick said: “I don’t run their business. That’s not the way I would run a business.”

Starting lineup for the Bank of America Roval 400

By Daniel McFadinSep 27, 2019, 6:08 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. — William Byron and Alex Bowman will start on the front row for Sunday’s Cup Series playoff race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

It’s the sixth time Hendrick Motorsports has swept the front row 2019, including the last two road courses.

The top five is completed by Joey Logano, Jimmie Johnson and Clint Bowyer.

The race will eliminate four drivers from playoff contention.

Click here for the starting lineup.

 