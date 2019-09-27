Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Friday’s crash and spin report from Charlotte ROVAL

By Daniel McFadinSep 27, 2019, 6:19 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. — Here’s a look at the drivers who wrecked or spun Friday during Cup and Xfinity Series action on the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.

Cup Practice

Both Parker Kligerman and Denny Hamlin will go to backup cars after wrecking. Kligerman hit the wall in Turn 1 early in the session.

Hamlin spun and backed into the Turn 5 tire barrier with about 29 minutes left in the session. He and Kligerman will have to start from the rear Sunday.

Hamlin said he got loose when he carried extra speed into the turn.

“It’s supposed to kind of be a weekend off (for his team),” Hamlin told NBCSN. “But obviously I put them behind the eight ball here and took away some track time for myself. Really stinks. But definitely feel like our backup car will be fine.”

Bubba Wallace spun in Turn 5 late in the session and lightly impacted the tire barrier. He won’t go to a backup car.

First Xfinity practice

Brandon Brown brought out the caution early in the session when he spun in Turn 1 after his track bar broke.

Noah Gragson will go to a backup car after he spun and hit the tire barrier in Turn 3 .

Cody Ware also wrecked in Turn 3 later in the session.

John Hunter Nemechek missed the frontstretch chicane late in the session.

Final Xfinity Practice

Preston Pardus wrecked about 15 minutes into the session when he spun and hit the Turn 5 tire barrier.

Michael Annett wrecked in Turn 5, causing significant front end damage to his No. 1 Chevrolet. He will go to a backup car.

Cup qualifying

Chase Elliott spun in the frontstretch chicane as he was finishing his first qualifying lap in Round 1. He later qualified 19th.

In the second round, Clint Bowyer and Kyle Larson wheel hopped entering the backstretch chicane in the second round. Bowyer went on to qualify fifth, Larson qualified seventh.

Chase Elliott tops final Cup practice; Alex Bowman to backup car after wreck

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinSep 28, 2019, 2:59 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. — Chase Elliott was fastest in the final Cup Series practice Saturday on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Elliott posted the top speed of 102.101 mph around the road course.

He was followed by Martin Truex Jr. (102.101 mph), Brad Keselowski (101.891), Clint Bowyer (101.775) and Michael McDowell (101.756).

Truex brought out the red flag early in the session when a mechanical issue from a missed shift caused him to stall on the backstretch. An engine change will force Truex to start from the rear Sunday.

Jimmie Johnson spun and backed into the Turn 5 tire barrier later in the session. The team will try to fix the car to avoid going to a backup.

Austin Dillon spun in Turn 5 with about three minutes left in the session.

Alex Bowman, who qualified second for the race, wrecked in Turn 4 with 35 seconds left in the session. He will go to a backup and also start from the rear Sunday. Bowman is two points behind teammate William Byron for the cutoff spot to advance to the playoffs.

NASCAR details penalty for missing chicane on ROVAL

Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 28, 2019, 2:47 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. — NASCAR detailed multiple times during Saturday’s Xfinity Series drivers meeting the penalty for missing a chicane during the race.

In a video played for the competitors, it stated:

“Missing the chicane on the backstretch will require a vehicle to perform a stop and go in the restart zone. A vehicle must come to a complete stop in the restart zone. If the stop and go is not performed as described, the vehicle will be assessed a pass through penalty.

“Missing the entry into the chicane on the frontstretch, Turn 15, will require a vehicle to perform a stop and go. A vehicle must come to a complete stop in the restart zone. If the stop and go is not performed in the restart zone, the vehicle will be assessed a pass through penalty.

“Missing the exit of the chicane on the frontstretch, Turns 16 and 17, will require a vehicle to perform a stop and go in the designated area to drivers left on the stage path prior to the start/finish line. If the stop and go is not performed prior to crossing the start/finish line, the vehicle will be assessed a pass through penalty.

“If in the closing laps of the race, there is not enough time to asses the pass through penalty, a postrace time penalty of 30 seconds will be assessed to the vehicle’s total time prior to the posting of the race results.”

After the video, Wayne Auton, managing director of the Xfinity Series, said this about missing a chicane:

“Definition of missing or shortcutting a chicane. You will judged as missing or shortcutting a chicane when all four tires are on the non-track side of the red-and-white rumble strips that define the chicanes.

“If in NASCAR’s discretion a competitor deliberately misses a chicane, that competitor will be assessed a drive through penalty.

“If a competitor is judged to miss a chicane to avoid an accident, NASCAR may, in its discretion, forego penalties and adjust the lineup based on the running position prior to the avoidance of the maneuver.

“Under no circumstances can you miss a chicane and gain positions after a penalty is served.”

Two questions were asked by competitors about missing a chicane:

From Justin Allgaier: “If we miss the back straightaway chicane and there is a caution before we make it to the stop on the front straightaway, what happens?

Auton: “Justin’s question is if we miss the chicane on the backstretch and before you can serve your penalty of the stop and go in the restart zone, you will be assessed a tail of the field on the restart.

From Austin Cindric: “What if you miss the chicane to avoid an accident?”

Auton: “In NASCAR’s judgment if you try to avoid an accident, we may asses a penalty. May.

Also, NASCAR addressed the issue of starts and restarts.

From the video:

“Wave around and free pass vehicles are not permitted to shortcut the chicanes.”

“On the start and all restarts, vehicles that have excited the rear chicane prior to the green flag being displayed may go straight and bypass the front chicane once.”

Auton told competitors:

“On the start and all restarts, vehicles that have exited the rear chicane, you must be clear of the chicane to be able to go straight on the front. If you are on the Turn 10, 11 side of the chicane that’s before you get there, you must run the full course on the front.

Martin Truex Jr. will start from rear at ROVAL after engine change

By Daniel McFadinSep 28, 2019, 2:36 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. – Martin Truex Jr. will start from the rear of Sunday’s Cup race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL after having to change engines during final practice Saturday.

The engine change was necessary after Truex accidentally shifted from second to first gear while driving through Turns 1 and 2 of the oval portion of the track.

Truex was fastest on the speed chart at the time of the incident.

Truex enters this weekend having won the first two playoff races and is considered a favorite to win Sunday. He was one turn away from winning this race last year before contact with Jimmie Johnson spun him and gave the win to Ryan Blaney.

“Fortunately, we don’t have a whole lot to worry about, it’s just frustrating,” Truex told NBCSN. “We had a good car, we had a good qualifying effort yesterday (eighth). It’s going to be hard to start from the back and hate all the extra work from for my guys. I apologize to them. I’m not sure how it happened.

“I had one other issue today with a shift in the gate. I don’t know if it was just an issue that was right there on the edge and I just screwed it up a little bit that one time, but we’ll have to look at it a little bit further.”

Truex will join teammate Denny Hamlin in starting from the rear. Hamlin will go to the back after going to a backup car following a wreck in practice Friday.

JTG Daugherty owner isn’t angry at Chris Buescher after late notice

By Nate RyanSep 28, 2019, 2:15 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. – Team co-owner Tad Geschickter learned that the driver of his No. 37 Chevrolet would be leaving JTG Daugherty Racing probably just a little before you did.

In multiple interviews Friday, Geschickter said he was blindsided by the news of Chris Buescher’s departure next season to Roush Fenway Racing, which was announced Wednesday at 1 p.m. after the driver had been signed Tuesday night.

Geschickter told NBCSports.com’s Dustin Long that “we learned about it three hours after it happened so just kind of gathering our thoughts there. Lot of good opportunities. We’re just figuring out what is the right one for us.”

In a statement Wednesday, Geschickter said JTGD nearly had completed an extension with Buescher, who signed with Roush after being required to inform the team he was available (because of a previous contract with the team, which he took to the 2015 Xfinity championship).

Geschickter told Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass that he learned about Buescher’s Roush option “when we all did” and said he spent time making sure sponsors such as Kroger understood the team was unaware.

“We learned about what happened after the media did,” Geschickter told Fox Sports. “We spent a lot of time making sure everyone understood that. Kind of regrouped. We’d never disrespect them that way. Now we’ve got them understanding what happened and what we do next. I think they’ll be patient with us. The driver is a corporate spokesperson, too. They have to be involved with the process.”

Geschickter told Long that his team’s opening has drawn “a lot of interest (and) that was gratifying” from prospective drivers, which might help explain why he said he didn’t feel anger toward Buescher, who is in his third season at JTGD.

“We’re family here unlike other teams,” Geschickter said. “I don’t think Chris would ever do anything to let us down. We have a shot to get to 19th in points. So we’re focused on that. When it all happens, there are some emotions, some tough discussions. Like any family you put it behind you and get back to work.”