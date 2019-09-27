Friday’s crash and spin report from Charlotte ROVAL

CONCORD, N.C. — Here’s a look at the drivers who wrecked or spun Friday during Cup and Xfinity Series action on the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.
Cup Practice
Both Parker Kligerman and Denny Hamlin will go to backup cars after wrecking. Kligerman hit the wall in Turn 1 early in the session.
Hamlin spun and backed into the Turn 5 tire barrier with about 29 minutes left in the session. He and Kligerman will have to start from the rear Sunday.
Hamlin said he got loose when he carried extra speed into the turn.
“It’s supposed to kind of be a weekend off (for his team),” Hamlin told NBCSN. “But obviously I put them behind the eight ball here and took away some track time for myself. Really stinks. But definitely feel like our backup car will be fine.”
Bubba Wallace spun in Turn 5 late in the session and lightly impacted the tire barrier. He won’t go to a backup car.
First Xfinity practice
Brandon Brown brought out the caution early in the session when he spun in Turn 1 after his track bar broke.
Noah Gragson will go to a backup car after he spun and hit the tire barrier in Turn 3 .
Cody Ware also wrecked in Turn 3 later in the session.
John Hunter Nemechek missed the frontstretch chicane late in the session.
Final Xfinity Practice
Preston Pardus wrecked about 15 minutes into the session when he spun and hit the Turn 5 tire barrier.
Michael Annett wrecked in Turn 5, causing significant front end damage to his No. 1 Chevrolet. He will go to a backup car.
Cup qualifying
Chase Elliott spun in the frontstretch chicane as he was finishing his first qualifying lap in Round 1. He later qualified 19th.
In the second round, Clint Bowyer and Kyle Larson wheel hopped entering the backstretch chicane in the second round. Bowyer went on to qualify fifth, Larson qualified seventh.