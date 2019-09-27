Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Friday 5: Cup drivers prepare to deal with anxiety, chaos at Roval

By Dustin LongSep 27, 2019, 6:30 AM EDT
It is not hyperbole to say that the final lap of last year’s Cup playoff race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval might be among the most exciting laps in NASCAR’s history.

The leaders crashing within sight of the finish line. The car running third suddenly wins. A mangled car bouncing off the wall and puttering toward the checkered flag needing to pass a car stalled less than 100 yards from the finish line for 25th place to advance in the playoffs. And a three-way tie for the final two spots to advance to the next round.

The Roval was great for fans and stressful for competitors.

A year ago, Aric Almirola entered the Roval sixth in points. He had a 23-point lead on the first driver outside a transfer spot and six drivers between them. While not safe, it wasn’t an awful place to be.

And yet …

“Going into the Roval last year was really nerve-racking for me,” Almirola said. “It’s hard because you go into that position and you want so badly to advance to the next round and you feel like you’re holding on so tight. You almost race with don’t lose (mentality) than with that mentality of go get it, and that’s a hard way to race. I don’t like racing that way. I like racing on offense, but I don’t want to be on the other side of the cutline, either.

“I think I learned a lot last year. I had never really been in that experience before, going into the last cutoff race (of a round) of the playoffs. In 2014, when I was with Pettys, we blew up in the very first race and we were never really in it. So going (into) this year, I gained a lot of valuable experience of being in that position. I’ll feel better about it this year and just kind of knowing more and being more relaxed and having a better understanding of what to expect.”

Expect chaos.

Almirola survived a day last year that saw him involved in three incidents before he finished 19th, tying Kyle Larson and Jimmie Johnson for the final two playoffs spots. Almirola and Larson both advanced on the tiebreaker of better finishes in the opening round.

Almirola enters Sunday’s elimination race (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC) in a worse position than he was last year. He is 11th in the standings, three points ahead of Alex Bowman, the first driver outside a transfer spot in 13th place.

Bowman understands the pressure after experiencing it last year. He went into the Roval 11th in the standings a year ago, five points ahead of the first driver outside a playoff spot.

“That was a really stressful situation, a lot of anxiousness and nervousness,” said Bowman, who advanced to the second round last year. “Going into that race, I didn’t think that was going to be a good day for us, not being super confident in my road course skills. The day went well for us and it worked out. Just stressful.”

Last year’s Roval showed anything was possible.

“It’s a crapshoot,” Almirola said, “but it’s a crapshoot for everybody.”

2. Don’t just watch the battle to avoid elimination

Martin Truex Jr.’s dominance in the opening two playoff races has allowed him to score 12 of 14 playoff points and that is likely creating concern among his competitors.

While playoff points may matter in the next round, they likely will be critical in the third round, which will determine the four drivers who will race for the championship Nov. 17 in Miami.

At least one of the four drivers in the championship race will advance from the third round via points. The difference could be playoff points.

That’s why each stage win is important and each victory is critical for the playoff points. And why the race at the front of the field could be as meaningful as the race for the final transfer spot Sunday.

Here are the drivers with the most playoff points this season:

46 — Kyle Busch

41 — Martin Truex Jr.

30 — Denny Hamlin

29 — Joey Logano

28 — Kevin Harvick

24 — Brad Keselowski

18 — Chase Elliott

Strategy on road courses often dictates giving up a chance for stage points to be in a better position to win.

Last year’s Roval race saw Truex, the points leader entering the event, not pit in the first stage when some other playoff drivers did, in hopes of winning the stage. He finished fourth in the stage.

Truex pitted in the middle of stage 2 to set himself for a final pit stop under caution with just under 40 laps to go in the final stage. It would have led to the winning strategy and five playoff points had Jimmie Johnson’s spinning car not hit Truex in the final chicane on the last lap.

3. A better trip the second time?

Even though teams tested at the Roval last summer and had three practices, some drivers struggled around the course a year ago.

Eleven drivers either spun or crashed during practice or qualifying last year. Bubba Wallace had the roughest time, spinning four different times and crashing into the tire barrier on the backstretch chicane (which was redesigned this summer).

Wallace was one of four drivers who went to backup cars for the race after incidents in practice or qualifying last year. The others were: Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin and Erik Jones.

Practice should be interesting Friday and Saturday.

MORE: Weekend schedule for Cup, Xfinity teams at Charlotte Roval

4. Don’t overlook those deep in the standings

In four of the previous five years of the elimination style playoff format, a driver ranked 10th or worse after the second playoff race went on to the championship race. It could be a sign for those drivers 10th or worse this year.

In 2014, Ryan Newman was 11th in points heading into the first elimination race. He made it to the title race and finished second. Also that year, Denny Hamlin was 13th in points heading into that elimination race. Hamlin also made it to Miami, finishing third in the points.

In 2015, Kyle Busch was 13th in points heading into the first elimination race. He went on to win the crown that year. Kevin Harvick was 15th in points heading into the elimination race — which he had to win to advance and did — and went on to make the title race, placing second in the championship. Jeff Gordon was 10th in the points going into that first elimination race and made it to the title event, placing third in the championship.

In 2016, Carl Edwards was 10th in points before the first round elimination race. He made it to Miami and finished fourth in the championship.

In 2017, Kevin Harvick was 10th in points before the last race of the opening round. He advanced to Miami and placed third in the championship.

Last year, Joey Logano was the lowest ranked driver after two playoff races among those who would compete in the championship race. Logano was fifth in the points at the time.

5. New deal, similar plan

Christopher Bell’s ascension to Cup next year in the No. 95 car for Leavine Family Racing won’t end his ability to race sprint cars. But Bell concedes that he won’t race those cars as much next year.

“There’s not a plan for him to stop that,” car owner Bob Leavine said this week. “I know he will be prudent in races he goes to because he understands the commitment that we’re going to ask of him in the Cup Series.

“It’s had to tell somebody that does that as a ‘hobby’ not to do it. We’re excited that he still wants to and excited to see him win there. I think it’ll be contagious with his confidence level.”

Said Bell: “I understand that my dirt racing is going to have to slow down a little bit. With the Cup Series, the schedule is a lot more, it’s a little bit bigger than what the Xfinity cars are and it’s going to be a huge learning curve moving into the Cup Series. …  I’m going to be allowed some races, but I understand that the schedule won’t be near what it has been the last several years.”

 

NASCAR’s Friday schedule for the Charlotte Roval

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinSep 27, 2019, 8:30 AM EDT
Track action on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval begins today with practice sessions for both the Cup and Xfinity Series races.

Cup teams will also qualify for Sunday’s race (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

wunderground.com forecasts partly sunny skies, a high of 90 degrees and a 30% chance of rain and storms.

Here’s the day’s schedule with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

12:05 – 12:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NBC Sports App, Tape delayed on NBCSN at 2 p.m. ET)

1:05 – 2:25 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

4:40 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/two rounds (NBCSN, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Here are key numbers to know about this weekend’s Roval races

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiSep 26, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
NASCAR is a sport built not only on speed but also numbers.

So to give a perspective about this weekend’s Cup and Xfinity races on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, track officials have issued the following list of Roval-related numbers to digest:

  • 2.28: Length of the Roval in miles.
  • 17: Number of turns on the Roval — more than any other Cup track.
  • 54: Amount, in feet, of the new backstretch chicane at its widest point, creating additional passing opportunities; Last year’s chicane was 32 feet wide at its widest point.
  • 35: The elevation change (in feet) from highest to lowest.
  • 35,380: Total work hours completed on the project for last year’s inaugural event.
  • 30,000: Number of tires for barriers on the Roval.
  • 4,000: Feet of custom-made canopies for tire packs.
  • 5,400: Gallons of red, white and blue paint applied.
  • 1,500: Amount, in linear feet, of additional wheel fence constructed.
  • 23: Transition plates installed with 550 anchors and bolts.
  • 14: The painted signage on the frontstretch synthetic turf is equivalent to the size of 14 NFL end zones.
  • 166,400: Amount, in wattage, of the speedway’s new public address sound system.
  • 1,600: K-12 students from across the Carolinas taking part in the innovative STEM Expo on Friday at zMAX Dragway.
  • 10: Acres of Fan Zone fun with interactive displays, vendor areas and more.
  • 90: Height of Ferris wheel located at Turn 4 Sun Deck, giving fans a unique view of the Roval.
  • 50: Additional kilometers added to Saturday’s Xfinity race.
  • 3: Free concerts with a race ticket. Yacht Rock Revue and Tim Dugger headline Saturday’s Rock the Roval party, while Chris Lane will perform a pre-race concert Sunday

Cause of multiple engine failures in Las Vegas Truck race revealed

Photo: Dustin Long
By Jerry BonkowskiSep 26, 2019, 6:08 PM EDT
NASCAR and Ilmor Engineering announced Thursday the results of their investigation into multiple engine failures at the Sept. 13 Gander Outdoors Truck Series playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Five trucks – including three from ThorSport Racing – suffered engine failures during the race. ThorSport drivers Grant Enfinger, the regular-season champion, and Johnny Sauter were both eliminated from the playoffs after their engine failures. ThorSport teammate Matt Crafton also had engine failure but managed to advance to the second round of the playoffs, which begin October 12 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Ilmor’s NTI engine was introduced to the Truck Series before the 2018 as a cost-effective alternative to engines developed by teams and manufacturers. It is used by most teams.

Here are statements from both Ilmor Engineering President Paul Ray, as well as NASCAR:

Paul Ray: Ilmor Engineering is committed to our partnership with NASCAR and to the long-term development of the NT1 engine. To that end, following the issues experienced by a number of different teams and competitors during the Sept. 13 race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, engines were returned to the NASCAR R&D Center for technical inspection and data review. The combination of the high engine load condition combined with the extreme weather conditions in Las Vegas resulted in some engines suffering severe detonation. Ilmor is taking new measures in engine calibration to ensure to this situation is corrected for all future races.

We deeply regret the impact that the engine issues created for our NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series partners. We have requested every engine that raced at the Las Vegas event be returned to our technical facility in Plymouth, Michigan. All the engines will be disassembled and inspected by our highly experienced team. Any damage as a result of the Las Vegas event will be corrected and the engine returned to the race teams as soon as required.”

NASCAR: We commend Ilmor Engineering for their thorough review and the forthright way they’ve claimed ownership of the engine issues suffered by teams during the Sept. 13 race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The NT1 engine has played a vital role in the health of the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series and that’s been evident in the tremendous competition we’ve seen all season. We’re confident that will continue in the years ahead.”

Following the Las Vegas race, Enfinger told FS1, “It’s just a shame our season hopes come down to quality control on a spec part that we had nothing to do with. I definitely share our owner’s frustration with the parts.”

Sauter’s team tried to repair the issue and got him back on track, but he didn’t complete a full lap before the engine let go for good, ending his night.

Just inferior engines, I guess, I’m not sure,” Sauter told FS1. “It’s just disappointing that our season comes down to that. This is a fresh engine, obviously something’s wrong with it. … It’s just a shame … but if something happens and it’s out of your control, what are you going to do?”

