Getty Images

Here are key numbers to know about this weekend’s Roval races

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 26, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
NASCAR is a sport built not only on speed but also numbers.

So to give a perspective about this weekend’s Cup and Xfinity races on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, track officials have issued the following list of Roval-related numbers to digest:

  • 2.28: Length of the Roval in miles.
  • 17: Number of turns on the Roval — more than any other Cup track.
  • 54: Amount, in feet, of the new backstretch chicane at its widest point, creating additional passing opportunities; Last year’s chicane was 32 feet wide at its widest point.
  • 35: The elevation change (in feet) from highest to lowest.
  • 35,380: Total work hours completed on the project for last year’s inaugural event.
  • 30,000: Number of tires for barriers on the Roval.
  • 4,000: Feet of custom-made canopies for tire packs.
  • 5,400: Gallons of red, white and blue paint applied.
  • 1,500: Amount, in linear feet, of additional wheel fence constructed.
  • 23: Transition plates installed with 550 anchors and bolts.
  • 14: The painted signage on the frontstretch synthetic turf is equivalent to the size of 14 NFL end zones.
  • 166,400: Amount, in wattage, of the speedway’s new public address sound system.
  • 1,600: K-12 students from across the Carolinas taking part in the innovative STEM Expo on Friday at zMAX Dragway.
  • 10: Acres of Fan Zone fun with interactive displays, vendor areas and more.
  • 90: Height of Ferris wheel located at Turn 4 Sun Deck, giving fans a unique view of the Roval.
  • 50: Additional kilometers added to Saturday’s Xfinity race.
  • 3: Free concerts with a race ticket. Yacht Rock Revue and Tim Dugger headline Saturday’s Rock the Roval party, while Chris Lane will perform a pre-race concert Sunday

Cause of multiple engine failures in Las Vegas Truck race revealed

Photo: Dustin Long
By Jerry BonkowskiSep 26, 2019, 6:08 PM EDT
NASCAR and Ilmor Engineering announced Thursday the results of their investigation into multiple engine failures at the Sept. 13 Gander Outdoors Truck Series playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Five trucks – including three from ThorSport Racing – suffered engine failures during the race. ThorSport drivers Grant Enfinger, the regular-season champion, and Johnny Sauter were both eliminated from the playoffs after their engine failures. ThorSport teammate Matt Crafton also had engine failure but managed to advance to the second round of the playoffs, which begin October 12 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Ilmor’s NTI engine was introduced to the Truck Series before the 2018 as a cost-effective alternative to engines developed by teams and manufacturers. It is used by most teams.

Here are statements from both Ilmor Engineering President Paul Ray, as well as NASCAR:

Paul Ray: Ilmor Engineering is committed to our partnership with NASCAR and to the long-term development of the NT1 engine. To that end, following the issues experienced by a number of different teams and competitors during the Sept. 13 race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, engines were returned to the NASCAR R&D Center for technical inspection and data review. The combination of the high engine load condition combined with the extreme weather conditions in Las Vegas resulted in some engines suffering severe detonation. Ilmor is taking new measures in engine calibration to ensure to this situation is corrected for all future races.

We deeply regret the impact that the engine issues created for our NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series partners. We have requested every engine that raced at the Las Vegas event be returned to our technical facility in Plymouth, Michigan. All the engines will be disassembled and inspected by our highly experienced team. Any damage as a result of the Las Vegas event will be corrected and the engine returned to the race teams as soon as required.”

NASCAR: We commend Ilmor Engineering for their thorough review and the forthright way they’ve claimed ownership of the engine issues suffered by teams during the Sept. 13 race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The NT1 engine has played a vital role in the health of the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series and that’s been evident in the tremendous competition we’ve seen all season. We’re confident that will continue in the years ahead.”

Following the Las Vegas race, Enfinger told FS1, “It’s just a shame our season hopes come down to quality control on a spec part that we had nothing to do with. I definitely share our owner’s frustration with the parts.”

Sauter’s team tried to repair the issue and got him back on track, but he didn’t complete a full lap before the engine let go for good, ending his night.

Just inferior engines, I guess, I’m not sure,” Sauter told FS1. “It’s just disappointing that our season comes down to that. This is a fresh engine, obviously something’s wrong with it. … It’s just a shame … but if something happens and it’s out of your control, what are you going to do?”

NASCAR America presents the MotorSports Hour at 5 p.m. ET

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiSep 26, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
This week’s episode of NASCAR America presents the MotorSports Hour airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN with Krista Voda, Parker Kligerman and AJ Allmendinger.

The show will cover multiple racing disciplines, including NASCAR and IndyCar.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Roush executive: Time with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. had ‘run its course’

By Daniel McFadinSep 26, 2019, 12:50 PM EDT
Steve Newmark, the president of Roush Fenway Racing said the news that Chris Buescher will replace Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in the No. 17 in 2020 resulted in a “day of mixed emotions” for the team, later adding that its nearly decade-long relationship with Stenhouse had “kind of run its course.”

Newmark provided some details of the timeframe of Stenhouse’s eventual departure and Buescher’s return to the organization Wednesday night in a 30-minute interview with host Claire B. Lang on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “Jack’s Garage.”

Some of the highlights of the interview:

–Newmark said the team’s direction (which was “difficult on a lot of fronts”) on choosing Buescher was finalized Tuesday night and led to a “flurry” of activity Wednesday, which began with the team informing Stenhouse of its decision. The team released the news publicly at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

More: NASCAR schedule, videos and more

–After a Wednesday night tweet by Buescher alluded to Roush exercising “an option” to return to the team where he raced before four years with Front Row Motorsports and JTG Daugherty, Newmark clarified that Roush retained “some residual rights that were triggered in certain instances.”

Newmark said the team was focused over the summer on improving Stenhouse’s results to make the playoffs, not in finding a replacement. But Newmark said “interesting circumstances” came up in recent weeks that led them to pursue Buescher.

“I think even we weren’t aware that those instances were going to arise here,” Newmark said. “But because of how things unfolded at JTG, it ended up we got a call recently from Chris and his representative saying, ‘Hey, as a heads up, these conditions happened, and we’re giving you notice that some of the rights that you had under this residual option are available.’

“At that point, we’ve always been interested in Chris and always continued that relationship. There have been discussions at the board level, and Jack really has put his heart and soul into trying to figure out what the best path for this organization is. And we spent some time the last week exploring different options and how to put this together and the implications.”

–Newmark told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that the decision to go with Buescher “wasn’t predicated on any one factor,” but he cited Ryan Newman‘s success in qualifying the No. 6 car for the playoffs in his first year with Roush as among the factors.

“Ryan has 11 top 10s, and that whole team has put together start-to-finish races, and he’s averaging finishes of about 13.5,” which is his best average since putting up that same number in 2015.

Newmark also cited Buescher’s performance over the summer, with 16 consecutive starts where Buescher finished inside the top 20.

“So his racing style is conducive to how we’re constructed on our end,” Newmark told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “When Chris was with us, he was one of the drivers that Ford relied on for simulators, just because of the quality of his feedback and the input he provided.

“I think all of those factors just went into saying ‘This is the right time to give Chris a chance and to see if we can put a team around Chris and have him in a position where he can excel similar to what Ryan Newman did this year.'”

The hiring of Buescher will end a seven-year run for Stenhouse in the No. 17 where he has two wins and failed to make the playoffs the last two seasons.

“At the end of the day, we, as in Roush Fenway, didn’t do our jobs and didn’t fulfill our obligations to extract the most out of the 17 program,” Newmark told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “I think there was a lot of potential there with Ricky as a talented driver and overall, and we just weren’t able to put everything together to make it as successful as quite frankly (owner) Jack Roush expects it to be, which is competing for wins and champions. That’s on our shoulders and that’s obviously a tough decision to make. We determined it just kind of (had) run its course and it was probably time to make a change.

“On the flip side, there’s obviously quite a bit of excitement about bringing Chris back into the fold. It really is a homecoming, of course. He signed with us when he was 16 years old, 10 years ago, and had our last championship (Xfinity in 2015) and I think he’s always been someone we view as your quintessential Roush Fenway driver in how he approaches racing and everything he does. I think there’s a lot of excitement to have him back in the fold because we think he can excel with the organization going forward.”

4 of 2020 NASCAR Hall inductees to serve as grand marshals for Sunday’s Roval race

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiSep 26, 2019, 12:09 PM EDT
Honorary pace car driver Mario Andretti will have a lot of stellar company around him for this Sunday’s race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Speedway officials announced Thursday that four of the five NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductees will serve as grand marshals for the race.

Former drivers Tony Stewart and Bobby Labonte, team owner and Super Bowl-winning coach Joe Gibbs and crew chief and noted engine builder Waddell Wilson will give the command to start engines for the cutoff race in Round 1 of the Cup Series playoffs.

The fifth member of next year’s Hall of Fame class, Buddy Baker, passed away in 2015.

The race will be televised live on NBC starting with Countdown to Green at 1:30 p.m. ET. Drivers will take the checkered flag shortly after 2 p.m. ET.

Follow @JerryBonkowski