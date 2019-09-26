Cause of multiple engine failures in Las Vegas Truck race revealed

NASCAR and Ilmor Engineering announced Thursday the results of their investigation into multiple engine failures at the Sept. 13 Gander Outdoors Truck Series playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Five trucks – including three from ThorSport Racing – suffered engine failures during the race. ThorSport drivers Grant Enfinger, the regular-season champion, and Johnny Sauter were both eliminated from the playoffs after their engine failures. ThorSport teammate Matt Crafton also had engine failure but managed to advance to the second round of the playoffs, which begin October 12 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Ilmor’s NTI engine was introduced to the Truck Series before the 2018 as a cost-effective alternative to engines developed by teams and manufacturers. It is used by most teams.
Here are statements from both Ilmor Engineering President Paul Ray, as well as NASCAR:
Paul Ray: “Ilmor Engineering is committed to our partnership with NASCAR and to the long-term development of the NT1 engine. To that end, following the issues experienced by a number of different teams and competitors during the Sept. 13 race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, engines were returned to the NASCAR R&D Center for technical inspection and data review. The combination of the high engine load condition combined with the extreme weather conditions in Las Vegas resulted in some engines suffering severe detonation. Ilmor is taking new measures in engine calibration to ensure to this situation is corrected for all future races.
“We deeply regret the impact that the engine issues created for our NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series partners. We have requested every engine that raced at the Las Vegas event be returned to our technical facility in Plymouth, Michigan. All the engines will be disassembled and inspected by our highly experienced team. Any damage as a result of the Las Vegas event will be corrected and the engine returned to the race teams as soon as required.”
NASCAR: “We commend Ilmor Engineering for their thorough review and the forthright way they’ve claimed ownership of the engine issues suffered by teams during the Sept. 13 race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The NT1 engine has played a vital role in the health of the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series and that’s been evident in the tremendous competition we’ve seen all season. We’re confident that will continue in the years ahead.”
Following the Las Vegas race, Enfinger told FS1, “It’s just a shame our season hopes come down to quality control on a spec part that we had nothing to do with. I definitely share our owner’s frustration with the parts.”
Sauter’s team tried to repair the issue and got him back on track, but he didn’t complete a full lap before the engine let go for good, ending his night.
“Just inferior engines, I guess, I’m not sure,” Sauter told FS1. “It’s just disappointing that our season comes down to that. This is a fresh engine, obviously something’s wrong with it. … It’s just a shame … but if something happens and it’s out of your control, what are you going to do?”