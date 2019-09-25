Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NBC Sports Power Rankings: Martin Truex Jr. roars to top spot

By NBC Sports StaffSep 25, 2019, 7:00 AM EDT
Many people are climbing aboard the Martin Truex Jr. express and the NBC Sports NASCAR writers are no exception, unanimously choosing the Mayetta, New Jersey native for the top spot in this week’s Power Rankings.

Truex, who tied for second in last week’s rankings, earned all 40 points this week to knock Kevin Harvick off the top of the hill after a two-week reign. Harvick drops to a tie for fourth this week.

Making the biggest jumps in the rankings were Denny Hamlin (from eighth to tied for second) and Kyle Busch (10th to tied for fourth).

Suffering the biggest drop was Chase Elliott, who went from fifth last week to out of the rankings this week.

Here is how this week’s rankings look:

1. Martin Truex Jr. (40 points): The idea that he could win the first four playoff races doesn’t seem outlandish. Last week: Second (tied).

(tie) 2. Denny Hamlin (29 points): Had his usual strong run (finished third) at his home track, but a win would have been better. Now has eight top 10s in the last 10 races. Last week: Eighth.

(tie) 2. Brad Keselowski (29 points): Led 89 laps but just didn’t have as strong a car to challenge for the win as Truex or Kyle Busch had. Last week: Second (tied).

(tie) 4. Kyle Busch (26 points): Bounced back from incident-filled playoff opener in Las Vegas to lead race-high 202 laps at Richmond – but still had to settle for second place. Last week: 10th.

(tie) 4. Kevin Harvick (26 points): Consistency has become his middle name. Seventh-place finish marked his eighth top 10 in the last nine races. Last week: First.

6. Kyle Larson (23 points): The good news is his sixth-place finish at Richmond was his seventh top 10 in the last eight races. But the bad news is he still keeps coming up short for a win (hasn’t won in last 74 starts). Last week: Fourth.

7. Ryan Newman (18 points): Keep an eye on this team, it could be a big surprise. As he noted in a tweet after his fifth-place finish at Richmond: “They knew we were there and hungry.” Last week: Unranked.

8. Christopher Bell (10 points): With a Cup deal now firmly in his back pocket, Bell has nothing else to think or worry about other than winning the Xfinity championship. Last week. Unranked.

9. Clint Bowyer (7 points): Has become one of the better road racers on the circuit. Needs another strong run on the Roval (finished third last year) if he hopes to advance to the second round of the playoffs. He head to Charlotte four points below the cut line. Last week: Unranked.

10. Joey Logano (4 points): That he managed an 11th stands out after his struggles at Richmond. Last week: Sixth.

Others receiving votes: Erik Jones (3 points), Jimmie Johnson (2 points), Bubba Wallace (1 point), Chase Elliott (1 point), Cole Custer (1 point).

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. out at Roush next year; Chris Buescher in No. 17

By Nate RyanSep 25, 2019, 1:05 PM EDT
Roush Fenway Racing announced Wednesday afternoon that this season will be the last in the No. 17 Ford for Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who will be replaced by Chris Buescher.

Stenhouse, in his seventh season driving the No. 17, has failed to make the playoffs the past two seasons with the team. Stenhouse enters Sunday’s race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC) 23rd in the points. He finished 18th in the points last year. He won two races in 2016 to qualify for the playoffs and finished a career-high 13th in the points. He is winless in 83 races.

Buescher returns to Roush, where he won the 2015 Xfinity championship but left to drive for Front Row Motorsports and JTG Daugherty Racing the past three seasons. Buescher enters this weekend 20th in points. He finished a career-high 16th in points in 2016 for Front Row Motorsports, earning a playoff spot with his Pocono win. That remains his lone Cup victory. He’s winless in 115 races. Buescher is one of three drivers to make the playoffs in their rookie season, joining Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin.

Stenhouse had a contract with the team through 2021 but contracts can have performance clauses and other outs that permit them to end early.

With today’s news, Stenhouse will not appear on NASCAR America’s MotorMouths at 5 p.m. ET today as previously scheduled.

Here’s the release from the team:

Roush Fenway Racing has announced that Chris Buescher will make his return to the team, taking the wheel of its No. 17 NASCAR Cup Series Ford in 2020. The team will part ways with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at the conclusion of the 2019 season.

“We can’t say enough about Ricky and his contributions to Roush Fenway Racing,” said team co-owner and NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Roush. “We’re proud to have been a part of Ricky’s development from ARCA to Xfinity and ultimately the Cup Series. He has served as a great representative to our partners, while helping to accumulate numerous accolades, wins and multiple championships on the racetrack. We wish him well as he enters the next chapter of his career.”

Buescher, a product of Roush Fenway’s development driver program, returns to the team that he led to a NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) title in 2015.

“We are certainly excited to have Chris back in the fold at Roush Fenway Racing,” said Roush. “He has a long history with our organization and we’ve always been a big fan of Chris and his racing style. We have watched his progress with great interest over the last couple of seasons and we are looking forward to having him in the No. 17 as we continue to grow our program next season.”

Buescher first joined Roush Fenway as a development driver in 2009, winning the 2012 ARCA Series championship in a partnership with Roulo Brothers Racing, before making his NXS debut for Roush Fenway in relief of Trevor Bayne in 2011. He moved to full time in the NXS in 2014, and in 2015 brought home Jack Roush’s eighth NASCAR Championship; dominating the series while leading the NXS standings for 24 consecutive weeks.

Stenhouse has piloted the No. 17 car for the past seven seasons after taking over for Matt Kenseth in 2013.

Buescher drove the No. 34 Ford during his Cup rookie season in 2016, racing his way into the playoffs via a victory at Pocono. He has served as the driver of the No. 37 Cup entry for the past three seasons and is currently 20th in the NASCAR Cup point standings.

DC Solar bankruptcy auction includes Kyle Larson’s Daytona-winning car

By Daniel McFadinSep 25, 2019, 11:51 AM EDT
A significant piece of one of Kyle Larson‘s biggest NASCAR achievements could soon be yours as a result of the misfortune of a former Chip Ganassi Racing sponsor.

On Oct. 1 you can bid on No. 42 Chevrolet that Larson drove to a win in the July 2018 Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway.

That car was sponsored by DC Solar, the company whose sponsorship of Ganassi effectively ended in the aftermath of Dec. 18 raids by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service on the company’s headquarters and the home of its CEO, Jeff Carpoff.

The online auction, put on by Global Partners, is a result of an order by the United Stated Bankruptcy Court in Nevada, which has been handling DC Solar’s bankruptcy, which was filed in February.

Larson’s car, which is still covered in Victory Lane confetti but lacks a motor or transmission, is fortunate to be called a race-winning car.

Larson was declared the winner of the race only because Justin Haley‘s would-be winning pass coming to checkered flag caused his car to go below the yellow lines on the bottom of the track, which is an illegal move on superspeedways.

Also part of the auction is a complete No. 48 Brennan Poole DC Solar Chevrolet Xfinity car. The auction’s website notes it appears the car has never been raced.

The day Dale Jr. offered to give up a million dollars

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 24, 2019, 5:23 PM EDT
On Tuesday’s Dale Jr. Download on NBCSN (airing at 5 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday) as well as on Dirty Mo Radio, team owner Rick Hendrick told several stories of his relationship on and off the race track with Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Two of the best stories Hendrick related in the nearly two-hour podcast that can be heard on Earnhardt’s Dirty Mo Radio showed sides of Dale Jr. that perhaps few people knew about.

First, there was the time around 2009 where Earnhardt, who had just started driving for Hendrick in 2008, told the boss to give him a pay cut, not a pay raise.

I don’t remember what was going on in the sport but everybody was a little nervous and I called him one time and told him to take a million dollars off my salary if he needed to,” Earnhardt recalled.

The reason was simple: the economy had gotten bad and Earnhardt was concerned that some of the team members and other employees at Hendrick Motorsports might be laid off.

To say Hendrick was stunned at such a noble offer was an understatement: “(Earnhardt’s) the only driver that I’ve ever been associated with in all my years that said, ‘Hey, I want you to take a million dollars off my salary and give it to the guys in the shop. You don’t have to cut anybody’s pay. I’ll give up a million dollars.

I was shocked. That just shows you the character that he has and his relationship with people.”

There was also a great story told by both Earnhardt and Hendrick that talked about, of all things, side skirts on a race car – and why it was so important to Earnhardt for them to look good before he signed his first contract to drive for Hendrick.

When I went to meet with (Hendrick), my heart was to drive for Rick,” Earnhardt said. “HMS for all these years had been this perfect opportunity and best team and they just had won and won and won. … I had been racing for family for all these years and it’s such a security blanket, and I thought I’d have that same security blanket if I drove for Rick.”

Then it came time for Hendrick to pass a contract offer to Earnhardt.

He slid that paper across the table and I said uh-uh, I don’t want to see that,” Earnhardt laughed.

To which Hendrick replied, “So I told him not to look at it. Everybody was really nervous and we really wanted him to drive for us. I had labored over this contract for weeks before I showed it to him. I said, ‘Here, Dale,’ here’s what we can do for you.’ He said, ‘I don’t care about that.’ I said, ‘Okay, give it to me back and don’t look at it.

I thought we were all done when Dale said ‘I have a couple things I want. I’m thinking, oh here we go, this is going to be big, real big.’ He said ‘I want the (side) skirts to be painted the same color as the car.’ I said, ‘What?’ And then he wanted the helicopter to (go to) Martinsville and Darlington.’ He didn’t care about the money.”

Earnhardt interjected, saying, “I told (Hendrick), ‘You and (sister) Kelley sort that out.’ I already had more money than I knew what to do with. Money didn’t motivate me and make me happy. What made me happy was how my car looked. If the side skirts aren’t painted, it ruins the entire car and I drive the car and I want the damn thing to look good.’”

NASCAR reinstates crew chief Matt Borland

By Dustin LongSep 24, 2019, 4:56 PM EDT
NASCAR announced Tuesday it has reinstated crew chief Matt Borland after suspending him Aug. 26 for violating the sanctioning body’s Substance Abuse Policy.

Borland, crew chief for Ty Dillon at Germain Racing, cited a diet coffee he had been drinking for about six months as including a banned substance that caused him to fail a random drug test.

Borland, who has 13 career Cup wins as a crew chief, was reinstated after completing NASCAR’s Road to Recovery program. He’ll be permitted to the return to the garage this weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

NASCAR also announced Tuesday that Clifford Turner had completed the Road to Recovery program and has been reinstated. Turner was suspended June 18.