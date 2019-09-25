Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NASCAR America presents MotorMouths at 5 p.m. ET

By Daniel McFadinSep 25, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
This week’s episode of NASCAR America presents MotorMouths airs today from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Marty Snider will be joined by Kyle Petty.

In addition to discussing this week’s storylines, the guys will be taking your calls at 844-NASCAR-NBC or reach out on Twitter via #LetMeSayThis.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Xfinity teams prepare for fourth and final road course race with Charlotte Roval

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinSep 25, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
The first three Xfinity Series races on road courses this year have been a case of the usual suspects when it comes to who finishes up front.

The races at Watkins Glen International, Mid-Ohio and Road America each saw 1-2 finishes by Austin Cindric and Christopher Bell, with Cindric winning at Watkins Glen and Mid-Ohio while Bell claimed his first road course victory at Road America.

Even if Bell’s Watkins Glen finish is only a result of AJ Allmendinger‘s disqualification, he could still be bragging about top three finishes in all three races.

Bell and Cindric take their hot streaks to the final road course event of the year this weekend with the second annual race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN).

Cindric and Bell are part of a trio of drivers – including Tyler Reddick – who have finished in the top five in all three road course races. Four other drivers – Justin Allgaier, Noah Gragson, Chase Briscoe and Cole Custer – have finished in the top 10 all three races.

Here’s a look at each driver as they enter the second race of the playoffs, with many of them making their second start on the Roval.

Christopher Bell – Seven wins in 2019, finished top two in eight of the last 11 races. Finished top five in the last four road course races including a fifth-place finish at the Roval last year. Has won five of the 22 total Xfinity playoff races that have been held since they began in 2016.

Austin Cindric – Top-five finishes in five of the last eight races, including his road course wins. Finished second at Richmond. Won the pole and finished third at the Roval last year after he spun while leading.

Tyler Reddick – Twenty top-five finishes in 2019 and five wins (regular season champion). Finished ninth at the Roval last year, starting a four-race streak of top-10 finishes on road courses. Struggled throughout the playoff opener at Richmond before finishing 10th.

Justin Allgaier – Top-10 finishes in the last 11 races (second longest streak of his career). Finished 15th on the Roval last year after getting caught up in a wreck. It was his only finish outside the top 10 in the last seven road course races.

“There were a lot of unknowns going into the Roval race last year,” Allgaier said in a press release. “Even though it wasn’t a great race for us because we were caught up in an incident, it was still a great race for the fans. The only question mark for anybody was the back straightaway chicane and the track has done a fantastic job of listening to the drivers and making adjustments to it and I’m excited to get back there and try it out.”

Noah Gragson – Top-10 finishes in 15 of the last 17 races. Finished top 10 in all three road course starts. Making first Roval start.

Cole Custer – Six wins in 2019 and top-10 finishes in the last five races. Finished top 10 in the last eight road course races, including finishing seventh on the Roval last year.

Chase Briscoe – The defending winner of the Roval race. The win was his first career Xfinity victory. Briscoe has top-10 finishes in 10 of the last 11 races of 2019.

While Briscoe won this race last year, the circumstances of Saturday’s race will be very different for the Stewart-Haas Racing driver.

“We weren’t running for points in 2018, so we were able to use a different strategy than everyone else by short-pitting,” Briscoe said in a media release. “That lined us up perfectly for the middle portion of the race and ultimately the end. (Crew Chief) Richard Boswell had a great strategy and we were able to stick to it.

“The new configuration of the backstretch is going to throw people off at the beginning of the weekend, because we are used to the fast portion where we would throw the car around but now you have to really slow the car down, which can cause wheel-hopping if you aren’t careful. I think if we can get through that and have a clean race, we will be contending for the win and a repeat performance from last year.”

These seven playoff drivers aren’t the only ones to watch out for.

Allmendinger, a NBC Sports analyst, will make his fifth and final start of the year for Kaulig Racing in the No. 10 Chevrolet.

He’ll have competed in all four road course races. He led 24 laps at WGI and finished second before his disqualification. He finished third at Mid-Ohio. He then started from the pole and led 10 laps at Road America before a late incident relegated him to a 24th-place finish.

He competed in the inaugural Cup race on the Roval, starting second before finishing seventh.

“Every race this year, Kaulig Racing and the No. 10 team have stepped up their game,” Allmendinger said in a press release. “We’ve taken every learning opportunity and capitalized on it. This weekend, we’ll have an even bigger challenge with Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Roval being a newer track for all of us.”

JTG Daugherty owner: Team was in ‘final strokes’ of deal with Chris Buescher

By Dustin LongSep 25, 2019, 4:11 PM EDT
JTG Daugherty Racing car owner Tad Geschickter said Wednesday that the team was in “the final strokes” of a contract extension with Chris Buescher before Buescher’s move to Roush Fenway Racing in 2020 to replace Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Buescher’s departure leaves JTG with an opening for next season with the No. 37 car.

“We were in the final strokes of the contract when learning that Chris has gone in a different direction,” said Geschickter said in a statement. “We appreciate all of the efforts from Chris through the past three seasons at JTG Daugherty Racing. When the dust settles, we will begin the process of searching for our next driver to fill the No. 37 seat for the 2020 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season.”

“Tough day for us,” co-owner Brad Daugherty said Wednesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “Sirius Speedway.”

Daugherty said that the team had only recently found out that Buescher could be moving to another team.

“We had somewhat of an idea the last day and a half that this possibly could happen,” Daugherty said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “We didn’t understand why it would happen, working very hard, going back and forth trying to get all of our numbers together, trying to get the contract done. We get to today and find out he’s going to go in a different direction.Totally caught us off guard because we were already building stuff for next season as everybody else does, getting ready and preparing.

“We were in the full throes of trying to put something significant together and thought we had it done, pretty close to it, and things changed. Just like that.”

Buescher has been with JTG Daugherty Racing since 2017. His contract expires after this season.

“This catches you really by surprise this late in the year, especially,” Daugherty said. “You’re trying to be as professional as you possibly can about how you handle these situations. I don’t ever blame any athlete if he thinks he’s putting himself in a situation that is going to be better for him and his family, got no problem with that. it’s just for us, it’s always the timing. Getting this late in the season when you have commitments, it makes it very, very difficult to swallow this easily. … We’ll just say it’s a very, very difficult time go though this thing, but we have very smart people who work at our company.

“We’ll figure it out. We just wish the timing could have been different, a little more flexible toward us, but it’s not working out this way. Chris will move on and do his thing. We’ve put a lot of time and resources into Chris. We think we helped him become a better race car driver. As he moves on, we’ll look for the next young man or young woman that wants to get into our race car and try to help us continue to build what we’re trying to accomplish, which is winning races on (the track) and being successful off (the track) business wise.”

As to what type of driver the team will look for to take over the No. 37 car, Daugherty told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio:

“We like to give people a chance. We’ve done that with Ryan Preece. … You always like to have, since Ryan is a rookie, a veteran to go with that. I think that’s what helps make us work.

“I think it would be difficult to have two guys in the series or someone in the series with Ryan who doesn’t have any experience. That would be just absolutely, that would be miserable at times. We’re going to look. We would like to find someone with some experience we can continue to grow. We’ve taken good steps with that 37 car this year, really positive steps. We’d like to continue that. We don’t want to go backwards. It’s a tough situation to be in as an owner and a team, but we’re pretty resilient and we’ll figure it out. We’re going to give somebody a heck of an opportunity.”

You may need a map or GPS to get through Joey Logano corn maze

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 25, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
Joey Logano has received numerous trophies to put in his trophy cabinet, including last season’s NASCAR Cup championship trophy.

But the latest trophy of sorts is just a bit too large to fit in Logano’s cabinet.

Logano is being celebrated for winning the championship in a unique four-acre corn maze designed by Lyman Orchards in Middlefield, Connecticut – just a short burnout from Logano’s hometown of Middletown, Conn.

The maze says: “Lyman Orchards 2018 NASCAR champion Joey Logano”.

The path through the maze extends for 2 1/2 miles, the same distance as it takes to get around Daytona International Speedway. While it takes less than a minute for Logano to do a lap around Daytona, it takes between 20-40 minutes to get through the corn maze, according to Lyman Orchards.

But unlike Daytona’s tri-oval, the Logano maze has — hold onto your steering wheel for this — over 230 turns!

“But they’re not all left-handed turns,” Lyman Orchards director of marketing Tim Burt pointed out with a chuckle while speaking with NBC Sports. “Just going through the words Joey Logano alone, there’s a lot of turns.”

Lyman Orchards has been building its elaborate corn mazes — some of the largest in New England — for the past 20 years. Among past honorees it has built mazes for include the UConn women’s basketball team, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox and also this year, the 50th anniversary of Sesame Street.

“We like to celebrate local people that have done real well and Joey being the NASCAR champion was one of the places we felt would be a good thing,” Burt said. “Obviously, being a Middletown resident brings that proximity to where we are, he’s literally 10 minutes away.

“We first reached out to Joey’s wife (Brittany) and she said ‘Absolutely.’ Joey’s team got NASCAR on board to allow us to use the NASCAR logo and Joey gave us his permission to use his personal logo as well. Joey and his team have been fabulous to work with.”

Logano took to Twitter to encourage fans to visit the maze:

Lyman Orchards will donate $1 from each admission to the American Cancer Society. Lyman Orchards has raised over $600,000 for the cancer charity since building its first corn maze in 2000.

“Joey is really involved in the community through the Joey Logano Foundation and we thought it would be a great way to bring awareness to the great work he is doing,” orchard owner John Lyman III said in a statement.

The maze is open Wednesdays through Sundays through November 3. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 4-12 and free for kids 3 years of age and under.

Silly Season scorecard: Shakeup at Roush Fenway Racing

By Dustin LongSep 25, 2019, 2:11 PM EDT
1 Comment

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. had a contract with Roush Fenway Racing through 2021. Didn’t matter. The team announced Wednesday that Stenhouse will be out of the No. 17 car after this season and Chris Buescher will take over the ride.

How can Stenhouse be out of a ride?

While team contracts are private, contracts do include team options, meaning the team has the option to pick up the terms of the deal for a particular year or years, and performance clauses that, if not met, can led to termination or restructuring of the deal.

Missing the playoffs each of the last two seasons didn’t help Stenhouse. And with new teammate Ryan Newman grinding his way to a playoff spot – and possibly a spot in the second round – it was obvious that Roush Fenway Racing officials felt they could do better.

Now Roush Fenway Racing is reunited with Buescher. He drove for the team in the Xfinity Series in select races in 2011 and 2013 and ran the full season in 2014-15, winning the 2015 series title. Roush Fenway Racing farmed Buescher to Front Row Motorsports in 2016 because Roush didn’t have room for him with its Cup lineup and was not in a position to expand. Buescher then went to JTG Daugherty in 2017 and has been there since.

OPEN RIDES FOR 2020

No. 8: With Richard Childress Racing stating that Daniel Hemric won’t return to the team (announcement made Sept. 17) next season, all that is left to be done is for the official word that Tyler Reddick will move up to take that ride. Childress spoke July 30 about wanting to keep Reddick.

No. 38: Front Row Motorsports must replace David Ragan, who stated Aug. 14 that 2019 would be his final season running a full schedule.

No. 37: JTG Daugherty Racing has an opening here with Chris Buescher moving back to Roush Fenway Racing to take over the No. 17 car next year.

ANNOUNCED CUP RIDES FOR 2020

No. 13: Ty Dillon posted a video Sept. 6 on Instagram refuting rumors that he would retire after this season. He has a contract with Germain Racing through 2020.

No. 17: Chris Buescher will take over the Roush Fenway Racing ride in 2020 after the team announced Sept. 25 that it would part ways with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. after this season.

No. 20: Joe Gibbs Racing announced Sept. 6 that it had signed Erik Jones to an extension. It is a one-year extension for the 2020 season.

No. 21: Matt DiBenedetto replaces Paul Menard at Wood Brothers Racing (announcement made Sept. 10). DiBenedetto’s deal is for 2020 only.

No. 95: Christopher Bell moves up to Cup in 2020 and will drive for Leavine Family Racing (announcement made Sept. 24).

AMONG THOSE YET TO ANNOUNCE DEALS FOR 2020

Clint Bowyer His contract expires after this season with the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing team but Bowyer stated Sept. 20 that he did a commercial shoot with Kevin Harvick for Mobil 1 last week for next season.

Kurt Busch His contract expires after this season but all indications are that he’ll return to the No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing team with Monster Energy in 2020.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — Finds himself without a ride after this season with Roush Fenway Racing announcing that Chris Buescher will replace Stenhouse in the No. 17 car in 2020.

Daniel Suarez He has said that both he and the team have an option on his contract for next year. He has remained confident that he will return to Stewart-Haas Racing to drive the No. 41 car.