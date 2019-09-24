Goodyear tire info for Roval weekend at Charlotte

The final road course race of the season for both the Cup and Xfinity Series takes place this weekend on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Roval.

When it comes to Goodyear tires, both Cup and Xfinity teams will race on the same traditional road course rubber, but air pressure recommendations will be different than in tires used at Watkins Glen International and Sonoma Raceway.

According to a Goodyear media release, the reason is: “Those two courses are run primarily in a clockwise direction, with a majority of right-hand turns. The Roval is run counter-clockwise – including utilizing the majority of the speedway’s oval – making it primarily a left-hand course. The air pressures reflect that difference, with the right-front tire having a recommendation of two psi greater than the left-front (28 psi vs. 26 psi), because that is the corner of the car that sees the most load most of the time around the 2.28-mile course.”

Added Goodyear director of racing Greg Stucker, “While the course has gone through several changes since it was first laid out in late 2017, the fact remains that we treat the Roval as a road course from a tire perspective. The Roval is definitely unique in the NASCAR world, and requires us to be aware of many factors.

“Similar to other road courses, we have to bring a tire and recommend air pressures that reflect the hard braking and acceleration on and off the corners. The main difference is the use of the oval as part of the course, where loads on the right-front will be higher than any other corner of the car.”

Teams will also have wet weather tires at their disposal should conditions warrant. Cup teams are allowed two sets of “wets” for practice and qualifying and up to four sets for the race, while Xfinity teams are allowed two sets of “wets for practice and up to two sets for the race.

The ‘Goodyear’ and Eagle lettering on the sidewalls of the wet weather tires is white, not the standard Goodyear yellow.

Here is the information for this weekend’s tires at Charlotte’s Roval:

Tire: Goodyear Eagle Speedway Radials

Set limits: Cup: Three sets for practice, one set for qualifying and 8 sets for the race (seven race sets plus one set transferred from qualifying or practice); Xfinity: Six sets for the event

Tire Codes (same on all four tire positions): D-4940

Tire Circumference: 2,240 mm (88.19 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front — 26 psi; Right Front — 28 psi; Left Rear — 20 psi; Right Rear — 20 psi

Follow @JerryBonkowski