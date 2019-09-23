Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Charlotte Motor Speedway

Jeff Hammond to receive Smokey Yunick Award

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 23, 2019, 5:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Two-time NASCAR championship crew chief Jeff Hammond has been named winner of the Smokey Yunick Award, which has been presented annually since 1997 by Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Hammond will receive the award prior to Sunday’s Cup playoff race on CMS’s Roval.

The award honors Henry “Smokey” Yunick, one of the most legendary innovators and mechanics in NASCAR history.

This is a total shock and honor,” Hammond said in a media release. “Smokey Yunick was a hero of mine. I always admired him and could never believe all of the accomplishments he had throughout his career and how he helped grow the sport.

To be given this award and see people before me who’ve won it, like Ray Evernham, Dale Inman and Waddell Wilson – all friends of mine – it means a lot. This is right up there with winning championships in my book.”

Hammond, 63, began his lengthy career in NASCAR as a tire changer and jackman before becoming crew chief for Darrell Waltrip and team owner Junior Johnson in 1982. Over nearly the next two decades, Hammond earned 43 Cup wins and two Cup championships as a crew chief for Waltrip, Terry Labonte and Kurt Busch.

He has been a NASCAR personality on Fox Sports since 2001. He will receive the award at his favorite race track, where he won back-to-back Coca-Cola 600s in 1988 and 1989 with Waltrip.

Charlotte is my home race track,” Hammond said. “I grew up three or four miles away from the speedway. I remember hearing the cars racing before I was old enough to go to a race.

I first came in the pits here and I bought my first major race ticket here. To watch this speedway grow from its inception to what it is now is unbelievable. Bruton and Marcus Smith have always been trendsetters, much like Smokey Yunick.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Richmond recap

NBC Sports
By Jerry BonkowskiSep 23, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and will look back at the weekend’s racing at Richmond Raceway.

Steve Letarte will be joined by NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett and AJ Allmendinger.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

 

Where Cup playoff drivers stand heading to Charlotte Roval

By Dustin LongSep 23, 2019, 9:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Let’s go Roval-ing! It’s a course that drivers consider a wildcard in these playoffs and one that delivered on drama last year.

The Roval closes the first round of the playoffs. Four drivers will be eliminated after Sunday’s race (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

Here is where the 16 playoff drivers stand:

MOVING ON

Martin Truex Jr. opened the playoffs with back-to-back wins, collecting 12 of 14 playoff points available. While Truex was already set for the second round via his Las Vegas win, two others joined him in advancing to the next round via points after Richmond: Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch.

 

LOOKING GOOD

Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano can breathe easy heading into the Roval based on their points. Keselowski is 55 points ahead of Alex Bowman, the first driver outside a transfer spot. Hamlin is 54 points ahead of Bowman. Logano is 50 points ahead of Bowman.

Chase Elliott is 37 points ahead of Bowman and also is in a good position to advance.

 

WORK TO DO

Kyle Larson is in a transfer spot but last year’s chaotic Roval showed that anything can happen, so one has to be on guard and can’t afford a bad race. Larson is 25 points ahead of Bowman.

 

PRESSURE IS ON

Ryan Newman, Ryan Blaney, Aric Almirola, William Byron, Alex Bowman and Clint Bowyer.

Newman (14 points ahead of Bowman), Blaney (eight points), Almirola (three points) and Byron (two points) hold the final transfer spots but have little room for error.

Bowman and Bowyer could climb into a transfer spot with a good race and a little help. Bowyer is four points behind Byron, who holds the final transfer spot after he tied his season-worst finish of 24th-place last weekend at Richmond.

 

WOE IS ME

Kurt Busch. His 18th-place finish at Richmond leaves him 14 points behind Byron for that final transfer spot. Busch will need some help to stay alive in the playoffs.

 

JUST WIN

Erik Jones thought he was in good shape for a transfer spot after his fourth-place finish Saturday night … until his car failed inspection and was disqualified. Instead of scoring 42 points, Jones was credited with one point for a last-place finish. He is 45 points behind Byron for the final invite to the second round. The deficit is so great that there’s no way Jones can advance via points unless a series of crazy things happen. So it comes down to one thing for Jones to advance. Just win. If not, Jones will be eliminated in the first round of the playoffs for a second year in a row.

 

POINTS STANDINGS 

2141 — Martin Truex Jr. (clinched spot in second round)

2120 — Kevin Harvick (clinched spot in second round)

2117 — Kyle Busch (clinched spot in second round)

2106 — Brad Keselowski

2105 — Denny Hamlin

2101 — Joey Logano

2088 — Chase Elliott

2076 — Kyle Larson

2065 — Ryan Newman

2059 — Ryan Blaney

2054 — Aric Almirola

2053 — William Byron

CUTOFF LINE TO THE SECOND ROUND

2051 — Alex Bowman

2049 — Clint Bowyer

2039 — Kurt Busch

2008 — Erik Jones

Roger Penske was ready for his close-up in popular commercial

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Bruce MartinSep 22, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MONTEREY, California – Roger Penske is the only team owner in auto racing history who has 18 “Baby Borg” Trophies in his possession for his team’s record 18 wins in the Indianapolis 500.

Perhaps his next trophy should be an Emmy.

Penske took part in a commercial along with 103rd Indianapolis 500 winner Simon Pagenaud and one of his NASCAR Cup drivers, Ryan Blaney. The commercial was shot at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sept. 7 while NASCAR was in town for the Brickyard 400.

The premise of the commercials is a takeoff on the 2006 comedy, “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” with Blaney playing the Ricky Bobby role and Pagenaud playing the Jean Girard role.

The commercial was shot by NBC to promote its coverage of the NTT IndyCar Series and NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series and concludes with Penske stepping in between the two drivers, demanding them to, “Go out there and win races.”

Penske delivered the line perfectly and in just three takes.

“It took me about five minutes,” Penske told NBCSports.com. “They made it very easy for me. We let the guys do all of the hard work. It was fun for me to do. I saw it, and I didn’t make a fool out of myself.

“I’m ready for the next commercial.”

Penske’s ability to deliver his lines perfectly impressed NBC Sports Group President of Programing Jon Miller.

“I assume he’s got his SAG card,” Miller told NBCSports.com. “He has certainly been in front of the camera enough, and he’s quite an ambassador for the sport, so we were not at all surprised by that.”

NBC Sports Executive Producer Sam Flood was also highly impressed with Penske’s ability to turn into an actor in front of the camera.

“We were thrilled that he agreed to do it,” Flood told NBC Sports.com. “It’s one of those special things and the kind of guy he is to jump on board and make it even bigger because we had a ‘Plan B’ if Roger couldn’t do it, and when we got the confirmation, we knew we had something special that was going to happen.

“Roger Penske did the ad with two of his drivers that we shot at the Brickyard last week that got out there. A lot of fun, a lot of great response to it, and that’s things we couldn’t have done in the past. I think that’s part of us leaning in as NBC in trying to grow all of motorsports, and it’s important that every form of racing gets attention, and that’s what we’re pushing, as you know all too well.”

Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden, who will take a 41-point lead over Andretti Autosport driver Alexander Rossi into Sunday’s Firestone Grand Prix, also was complimentary of his team owner.

“Wow, I was impressed,” Newgarden told NBCSports.com. “First of all, how did they get him to do a cameo? That was cool. And he nailed it.

“The pressure on Simon and Blaney to nail it, after Roger does it in only three takes? Wow, the pressure was really on them to deliver their lines.”

Pagenaud thought Penske’s first take was the best.

“It didn’t take long for Roger to deliver his line, he was on top of it,” Pagenaud told NBCSports.com. “NBCSN was very excited about the idea. IndyCar CEO Mark Miles made sure we were able to get into Gasoline Alley early that day. It was the Saturday of the Brickyard 400 and it was early, but Roger was probably up since 2 a.m. I’m sure, so it wasn’t early for him.

“It was good, the script was fun and well done. I forced my French and Blaney being the perfect American NASCAR driver and Roger just being himself was just perfect. It shows personality between NASCAR and INDYCAR. NBC is doing such a great job showing both fans on both sides what is going in and it helps everybody get interested in both sports.”

Penske was asked if that is how he normally talks to his drivers in a prerace situation to fire them up.

“That’s not the normal, daily message, but that’s how it helped those two guys get going,” Penske said. “I think NBC has done a great job in all cases on IndyCar. The continuity of having the same partner has made a huge difference. The talent knows the drivers. They know the situation. Guys like Paul Tracy and the experience of Leigh Diffey and the whole group has done a great job.

“It’s about good racing. We have good teams. Lots of competition, new drivers and date equity. And it’s attracting young people.”

Penske believes the addition of NBC Sports to the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series schedule, including the season’s final race on the NBC, has been a big boost to the series.

“Any time you are on network is great,” Penske said. “It’s great for the sponsors, the notoriety for the team and the drivers is very important for all of us as we finish up the season. It’s going to be a great weekend, and I hope we can continue the movement we’ve had and the momentum we’ve had coming up to the last weekend.”

Richmond winners and losers

By Dustin LongSep 22, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

WINNERS

Joe Gibbs Racing — It was a 1-2-3-4 finish until Erik Jones’ car failed inspection. Still the team scored a 1-2-3 finish and claimed its fourth consecutive win on a short track with Martin Truex Jr.’s triumph. Don’t forget, the organization also won Friday’s Xfinity race with Christopher Bell.

Ryan Newman His fifth-place finish tied his best result of the year and was his third consecutive top-10 showing. He was encouraged by the team running toward the front and noted: “You take away those four Gibbs cars, we were racing for the win. I know it doesn’t work that way, but if they would have had one bad meeting (incident) we would’ve been in the hunt.” Still, Newman moved into a transfer spot heading into this coming weekend’s race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Brad KeselowskiHe finished fourth and was the only driver outside of Joe Gibbs Racing to lead Saturday’s race.

Bubba Wallace His 12th-place finish was his third top-15 result in the last five races. He had one top-15 finish in the first 23 races of the season.

Front Row Motorsports — All three of its cars placed 21st or better, the first time the team has accomplished that feat this season. David Ragan was 19th, rookie Matt Tifft placed 20th and Michael McDowell was 21st.

LOSERS

Erik Jones He was feeling good about his fourth-place finish that put him within three points of the final transfer spot to the next round only to later find out that his car was disqualified for failing inspection after the race. Now he’s 45 points out of the final transfer spot and is essentially in a must-win situation. He faces being eliminated from the first round of the playoffs for a second year in a row.

William Byron Got lapped in the final circuits before the end of each stage and also had a pit road speeding penalty. That led to tying his season-worst finish of 24th. He holds the final transfer spot to the second round by two points on Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman heading to the Roval.