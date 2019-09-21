Tonight’s Cup race at Richmond: Start time, lineup and more

The Cup playoffs continue tonight with a race under the lights at Richmond Raceway.
Can Martin Truex Jr., who has advanced to the second round of the playoffs with his Las Vegas win, complete a sweep of this year’s races at the short track?
Here’s all the info you need for tonight’s race.
(All times are Eastern)
START: Federated Auto Parts CEO Rusty Bishop will give the command to start engines at 7:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:44 p.m.
PRERACE: Garage opens at 1:30 pm. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 6:50 p.m. The invocation will be given at 7:30 p.m. The National Anthem will be performed at 7:31 p.m. by Lieutenant Colonel D.C. Washington.
DISTANCE: The race is 400 laps (300 miles) around the 0.75-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 100. Stage 2 ends on Lap 200.
TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. with NASCAR America. Countdown to Green begins at 7 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s broadcast begins at 7 p.m. and also can be heard on mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.
WATCH ONLINE: Click here for NBCSN’s broadcast
FORECAST: Wunderground.com forecasts sunny skies with a high of 81 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.
LAST TIME: Martin Truex Jr. won in the spring over Joey Logano. Kyle Busch won this race last year over Kevin Harvick and Truex.
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the provisional starting lineup.