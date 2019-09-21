Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Results, points after 2nd race of Cup playoffs at Richmond

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 21, 2019, 11:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Martin Truex Jr. went back-to-back both at Richmond Raceway and in consecutive Cup playoff races, winning Saturday night’s middle race of the Round of 16 opening playoff round. Not only did Truex win at the .750-mile short track, he also won there back in April.

And on top of that, he followed up last Sunday’s playoff-opening win at Las Vegas with another checkered flag Saturday night.

Kyle Busch led the most laps (202) and finished second, while Denny Hamlin was third and Erik Jones was fourth, making it the first time in Joe Gibbs Racing history that it has finished 1-2-3-4 in a NASCAR Cup race.

Brad Keselowski finished fifth, while sixth through tenth were Ryan Newman, Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer and Daniel Suarez.

Click here for results.

As for the points, Truex increased his lead. Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick have now statistically locked themselves into the Round of 12 that starts in two weeks.

Click here for the updated driver standings.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

 

Martin Truex Jr. completes Richmond sweep with playoff win

By Daniel McFadinSep 21, 2019, 10:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Martin Truex Jr. rebounded from a spin with 85 laps to go to win Saturday’s Cup Series playoff race at Richmond Raceway, completing a sweep of the season’s two races on the short track and giving him wins in the first two playoff races.

Truex, who spun from contact with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. while leading and restarted third, passed teammate Kyle Busch with 26 laps to go and went unchallenged to the checkered flag.

Truex now has six wins this year and 22 in the last four seasons.

“I feel like Danny Sullivan or something right now,” Truex told NBCSN, referencing to the driver who spun and then won the 1985 Indianapolis 500. “I’m speechless. Unbelievable job, all my guys. … Had a heck of a race with Kyle and Denny (Hamlin) all night long, really. We just kept plugging away at it, plugging away at it. That’s what we always do, just keep digging and we never quit.

“Next thing you know I’m catching (Busch) for the lead. I’m like, ‘Cool, here we go.'”

Truex led a Joe Gibbs Racing sweep of the top four spots, the first time the organization has accomplished that feat, with Truex leading Busch, Denny Hamlin and Erik Jones. In addition, Gibbs’ grandson Ty, won his first career race earlier in the day in the K&N Pro Series East event at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Pole-sitter Brad Keselowski completed the top five.

The top 10 was rounded out by Ryan Newman, Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer and Daniel Suarez.

Busch and Harvick both clinched spots in the second round on points. Busch’s winless streak is now at 14 races.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Martin Truex Jr.

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kyle Busch

More: Race results and points

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Ryan Newman earned his third straight top 10 and his 11th of the season … Denny Hamlin has finished in the top three in six of the last nine races … Bubba Wallace finished 13th for his third top-15 finish in the last five races.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Reed Sorenson finished last after he got in the wall on Lap 243 and brought out the caution … Kurt Busch and Aric Almirola each received speeding penalties during the race and finished 19th and 17th … Chris Buescher‘s streak of top-18 finishes ended at 16 races after he placed 32nd, seven laps down … Alex Bowman and William Byron were the lowest finishing playoff drivers, placing four laps down in 24th and 25th.

NOTABLE: This was the eighth time in their careers that Truex and Kyle Busch have finished 1-2 (or Busch was 1-2 with Truex) and the third time this year. … Truex is the fourth driver to win the first two playoff races, following Matt Kenseth (2013), Tony Stewart (2011) and Greg Biffle (2008).

WHAT’S NEXT: Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway at 2:30 p.m. ET Sept. 29 on NBC

Tonight’s Cup race at Richmond: Start time, lineup and more

By Daniel McFadinSep 21, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Cup playoffs continue tonight with a race under the lights at Richmond Raceway.

Can Martin Truex Jr., who has advanced to the second round of the playoffs with his Las Vegas win, complete a sweep of this year’s races at the short track?

Here’s all the info you need for tonight’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Federated Auto Parts CEO Rusty Bishop will give the command to start engines at 7:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:44 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage opens at 1:30 pm.  Driver/crew chief meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 6:50 p.m. The invocation will be given at 7:30 p.m. The National Anthem will be performed at 7:31 p.m. by Lieutenant Colonel D.C. Washington.

DISTANCE: The race is 400 laps (300 miles) around the 0.75-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 100. Stage 2 ends on Lap 200.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. with NASCAR America. Countdown to Green begins at 7 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s broadcast begins at 7 p.m. and also can be heard on mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

WATCH ONLINE: Click here for NBCSN’s broadcast 

FORECAST: Wunderground.com forecasts sunny skies with a high of 81 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Martin Truex Jr. won in the spring over Joey Logano. Kyle Busch won this race last year over Kevin Harvick and Truex.

TO THE REAR: Bubba Wallace (failed inspection), JJ Yeley (failed inspection)

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for Cup starting lineup

Kyle Busch touts support he’s received for comments at Las Vegas

By Dustin LongSep 20, 2019, 11:27 PM EDT
22 Comments

RICHMOND, Va. — Kyle Busch says he’s received support from fellow drivers, who told him “what I said is not wrong” about the ability of some competitors.

Busch was upset last weekend after running into the back of Garrett Smithley’s car and being impeded by Joey Gase in the Cup playoff opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

After the race, Busch told NBCSN: “We’re at the top echelon of motorsports, and we’ve got guys who have never won Late Model races running on the racetrack. It’s pathetic. They don’t know where to go. What else do you do?”

Smithley responded on social media and Gase later responded on social media.

MORE: Kyle Busch’s comments address murky issue with no solution 

Busch was asked Friday at Richmond Raceway if he watched video of the incident with Smithley since last week and if his opinion changed.

“I did see video of last week,” Busch said. “It doesn’t matter what my opinion is. I get beat up on it anyway.”

Busch was encouraged by support he received.

“I’ve had multiple texts from other people that are race car drivers and non-race car drivers this week that have said what I said is not wrong, but there’s other general masses that say different,” Busch said.

Busch’s race at Las Vegas started poorly when he hit the wall in the opening laps and went down two laps. He explained what happened:

“We started out, we practiced our car and we were pretty decent in practice, but I felt like I was a tick tight, so we made some changes going into the race to free it up,” Busch said. “The first run at Vegas is always looser. And I guess I didn’t mentally prepare myself for that enough, and we were 10 numbers loose, like crashing loose.

“I got myself in trouble. I got myself into the fence. Was able to battle back from all of that throughout everything of the day and put ourselves in position for a solid finish and we just didn’t get it.”

Asked what he could have done differently, Busch said:

“I should have been prepared for it,” he said. “I actually prepared (crew chief Adam Stevens) for it, but I guess didn’t prepare myself for it. I was getting passed, guys were going by me and I was falling backwards and I was like I got to go here, I’ve got to move forward and pushed too hard.”

Busch recovered to get back on the lead lap and was running in the top five when he had the contact with Smithley. Busch finished 19th.

“For as bad as our day started, we were certainly able to make something of it and come back for a top-four run until close to the end,” Busch said when asked if his frustration hurts his performance. “People want to say because of my state of mind that’s the reason I ran into the back of a slow car, that’s funny people know how I think and what I am inside my helmet. I don’t think that had anything to do with it.”

Busch, the regular-season champion, qualified fourth for Saturday night’s Cup race at Richmond Raceway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Results, Xfinity point standings after Richmond playoff race

By Daniel McFadinSep 20, 2019, 10:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Christopher Bell led a career best 238 laps Friday night on his way to winning the Xfinity playoff opener at Richmond Raceway.

It is his seventh win of the year, matching his total from 2018.

The top five was completed by Austin Cindric, Cole Custer, Justin Allgaier and Chase Briscoe.

Click here for the race results.

Playoff standings

Bell secured a spot in the second round of the playoffs with his win.

The four drivers currently below the cutline for advancing to the next round are Brandon Jones (-15 points from cutline), Ryan Sieg (-19), Justin Haley (-20) and John Hunter Nemechek (-21).

Click here for the point standings.