Martin Truex Jr. completes Richmond sweep with playoff win

Martin Truex Jr. rebounded from a spin with 85 laps to go to win Saturday’s Cup Series playoff race at Richmond Raceway, completing a sweep of the season’s two races on the short track and giving him wins in the first two playoff races.

Truex, who spun from contact with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. while leading and restarted third, passed teammate Kyle Busch with 26 laps to go and went unchallenged to the checkered flag.

Truex now has six wins this year and 22 in the last four seasons.

“I feel like Danny Sullivan or something right now,” Truex told NBCSN, referencing to the driver who spun and then won the 1985 Indianapolis 500. “I’m speechless. Unbelievable job, all my guys. … Had a heck of a race with Kyle and Denny (Hamlin) all night long, really. We just kept plugging away at it, plugging away at it. That’s what we always do, just keep digging and we never quit.

“Next thing you know I’m catching (Busch) for the lead. I’m like, ‘Cool, here we go.'”

Truex led a Joe Gibbs Racing sweep of the top four spots, the first time the organization has accomplished that feat, with Truex leading Busch, Denny Hamlin and Erik Jones. In addition, Gibbs’ grandson Ty, won his first career race earlier in the day in the K&N Pro Series East event at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Pole-sitter Brad Keselowski completed the top five.

The top 10 was rounded out by Ryan Newman, Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer and Daniel Suarez.

Busch and Harvick both clinched spots in the second round on points. Busch’s winless streak is now at 14 races.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Martin Truex Jr.

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kyle Busch

More: Race results and points

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Ryan Newman earned his third straight top 10 and his 11th of the season … Denny Hamlin has finished in the top three in six of the last nine races … Bubba Wallace finished 13th for his third top-15 finish in the last five races.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Reed Sorenson finished last after he got in the wall on Lap 243 and brought out the caution … Kurt Busch and Aric Almirola each received speeding penalties during the race and finished 19th and 17th … Chris Buescher‘s streak of top-18 finishes ended at 16 races after he placed 32nd, seven laps down … Alex Bowman and William Byron were the lowest finishing playoff drivers, placing four laps down in 24th and 25th.

NOTABLE: This was the eighth time in their careers that Truex and Kyle Busch have finished 1-2 (or Busch was 1-2 with Truex) and the third time this year. … Truex is the fourth driver to win the first two playoff races, following Matt Kenseth (2013), Tony Stewart (2011) and Greg Biffle (2008).

WHAT’S NEXT: Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway at 2:30 p.m. ET Sept. 29 on NBC