Getty Images

Martin Truex Jr. tops final Cup practice at Richmond

By Daniel McFadinSep 20, 2019, 2:38 PM EDT
Martin Truex Jr. was fastest in the final Cup Series practice session Friday at Richmond Raceway.

Truex, who won at Richmond in the spring, posted a top speed of 121.885 mph around the short track.

The top five was completed by Chase Elliott (119.861 mph), Daniel Hemric (119.268), Denny Hamlin (119.211) and Austin Dillon (118.995).

Hamlin had the best 10-lap average at 118.289 mph.

Matt DiBenedetto recorded the most laps in the session with 87.

There were no incidents in the session.

Click here for the practice report.

Daniel Hemric vows ‘I”m not done’ after losing ride for 2020

Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 20, 2019, 5:15 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. — Daniel Hemric is confident as he figures out where he’ll race next year after Richard Childress Racing announced this week Hemric would not return to the No. 8 team after this season.

“I’m not done,” Hemric said Friday at Richmond Raceway.

Hemric said he is encouraged by the support he has received since the announcement this week.

“I’ve actually been very blown away by the support,” Hemric said. “It’s very humbling to have not only the people inside the industry but your peers as far as the guys you race with on the racetrack. Some of the stars of our sport reached out with their gratitude and their praise for what they feel like you’re doing on and off the racetrack. Those are the guys who really see you in the heat of the moment. Having everyone on that side support me like they have, I think that has led to a lot of phone calls and a lot of conversations with a lot of race teams over the past week. For that I”m thankful.”

Reigning Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick is expected to take over the No. 8 ride next year at RCR. As for Hemric, a rookie in Cup this year, he is open to any series for next year.

“I don’t think there is much more I could have done on this side to change the outcome, but with that being said, maybe it is time to rebuild the stock,” Hemric said. “Maybe go back Truck racing or Xfinity racing, or whatever the next opportunity is, to build that stock and show I can win. I’ve won in every single level that I ever ran full-time in on my way up the ladder.”

Hemric understands that even with that level of success early in his career, he’s never won in any of NASCAR’s three national series.

“People always talk about not winning races, hasn’t won a NASCAR race,” said Hemric, whose best finish this season is fifth at Talladega in April, one of two top-10 finishes he’s had this year. “On the flip side of that, I’ve said time and time again, you can go back to any interview I’ve ever done, I feel like I’ve always been a part of a build process. I’ve always been coming into race teams that need the work and as a driver, I’ve always had to work on myself as well. I kind of thrive under that.

“I don’t mind being a part of the build process. The success RCR has had as a Xfinity team this year I feel like started way back in 2017 between myself, Austin (Dillon), Ty (Dillon), and everybody running those cars as much as we were to get that program to where it’s at today. I feel like we were on that same path on the Cup side, we just haven’t seen it come to full vision yet.”

Now, Hemric’s vision will have to lead him elsewhere.

“It is late in the game and things have to start materializing pretty quick in order for me to land in a seat that I am hoping to get by next year in any form,” he said.

“I just want to make sure I end up in a good situation that can ultimately turn into a long-term deal down the road to be successful and desirable in the sport. You want to make sure you eliminate any possibility of something like this happening again. The best way to do that is to put yourself in a position where people can know you can win races. I’m looking forward to whatever is next. I’ve been down and out many of times. Everybody knows my situation, where I’ve come from, the things I’ve overcome to get to here. It’s not different. My back has been put against the wall and now that you’ve made it to the top level of the sport, I don’t care where I end up at. I’m not done.”

Tonight’s Xfinity race at Richmond: Start time, lineup and more

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 20, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
The Xfinity Series playoffs begin tonight at Richmond Raceway. Tyler Reddick seeks to score back-to-back series crowns, while Christopher Bell looks to add a championship in the Xfinity Series to go with his Truck Series title from 2017. They will battle 10 other drivers also seeking the glory of a championship.

Here is all the info for tonight’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 7:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:44 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage opened at 8 a.m. Qualifying is at 4:35 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 5:45 p.m. Driver introductions are at 7 p.m. The invocation will be given at 7:30 p.m. by Pastor Joe Ellison Jr., chaplain of Sports Athletics, Virginia Union University. The National Anthem will be performed at 7:31 p.m. by Lyndsey Highlander.

DISTANCE: The race is 250 laps (187.5 miles) around the 0.75-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 75. Stage 2 ends on Lap 150.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. with Countdown to Green. Motor Racing Network’s broadcast begins at 7 p.m. and also can be heard on mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

WATCH ONLINE: Click here for NBCSN broadcast 

FORECAST: Wunderground.com forecasts sunny skies with a high of 74 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Cole Custer led 122 of 250 laps to win in April. He was followed by Austin Cindric and Justin Allgaier. Christopher Bell won last year’s playoff race, finishing ahead of Ross Chastain and Daniel Hemric.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying begins at 4:35 p.m.

Chris Buescher leads opening Cup practice at Richmond

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 20, 2019, 12:30 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. – Chris Buescher posted the fastest lap in the opening Cup practice Friday at Richmond Raceway.

Buescher led the way with a lap of 121.146 mph. He was followed by Joey Logano (120.962 mph), William Byron (120.826), Kyle Busch (120.686) and Kyle Larson (120.487). Buescher was the only non-playoff driver in the top 10.

Sixth through 10th: Denny Hamlin (120.122 mph), Erik Jones (120.112), Ryan Blaney (120.101), Chase Elliott (119.946) and Ryan Newman (119.914).

Click here for Cup practice results

Kyle Busch had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 119.710 mph. He was followed by Larson (119.674 mph) and Hamlin (119.629).

Austin Dillon ran the most laps in the session at 66. He was 24th on the speed chart with a top lap of 119.200 mph.

Final Cup practice will be from 1:35-2:25 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Qualifying will be at 6:05 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

 

Richmond Xfinity practice report

Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 20, 2019, 11:01 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. – Gray Gaulding posted the fastest lap in Friday morning’s Xfinity practice at Richmond Raceway.

Gaulding topped the field with a lap of 121.397 mph. He was followed by Cole Custer (121.342 mph), Christopher Bell (121.000), Noah Gragson (120.621) and Harrison Burton (120.128).

“It feels good for the little guys to beat the big guys,” Gaulding told NBCSN at the end of the session.

Click here for practice results

Burton had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 118.644 mph. He was followed by Michael Annett (118.041 mph), Austin Cindric (117.897), Ryan Sieg (117.314) and Justin Allgaier (116.279).

Joe Graf Jr., driving the No. 21 for Richard Childress Racing, ran the most laps in the 80-minute session with 106 laps. He was 29th on the speed chart with a top lap of 116.109 mph.

Qualifying will be at 4:35 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The series races at 7:30 p.m. ET today on NBCSN. This is the series’ playoff opener.