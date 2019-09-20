Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images

Daniel Hemric: ‘I’m not done’ after losing ride for 2020

By Dustin LongSep 20, 2019, 5:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

RICHMOND, Va. — Daniel Hemric is confident as he figures out where he’ll race next year after Richard Childress Racing announced this week Hemric would not return to the No. 8 team after this season.

“I’m not done,” Hemric said Friday at Richmond Raceway.

Hemric said he is encouraged by the support he has received since the announcement this week.

“I’ve actually been very blown away by the support,” Hemric said. “It’s very humbling to have not only the people inside the industry but your peers as far as the guys you race with on the racetrack. Some of the stars of our sport reached out with their gratitude and their praise for what they feel like you’re doing on and off the racetrack. Those are the guys who really see you in the heat of the moment. Having everyone on that side support me like they have, I think that has led to a lot of phone calls and a lot of conversations with a lot of race teams over the past week. For that I”m thankful.”

Reigning Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick is expected to take over the No. 8 ride next year at RCR. As for Hemric, a rookie in Cup this year, he is open to any series for next year.

“I don’t think there is much more I could have done on this side to change the outcome, but with that being said, maybe it is time to rebuild the stock,” Hemric said. “Maybe go back Truck racing or Xfinity racing, or whatever the next opportunity is, to build that stock and show I can win. I’ve won in every single level that I ever ran full-time in on my way up the ladder.”

Hemric understands that even with that level of success early in his career, he’s never won in any of NASCAR’s three national series.

“People always talk about not winning races, hasn’t won a NASCAR race,” said Hemric, whose best finish this season is fifth at Talladega in April, one of two top-10 finishes he’s had this year. “On the flip side of that, I’ve said time and time again, you can go back to any interview I’ve ever done, I feel like I’ve always been a part of a build process. I’ve always been coming into race teams that need the work and as a driver, I’ve always had to work on myself as well. I kind of thrive under that.

“I don’t mind being a part of the build process. The success RCR has had as a Xfinity team this year I feel like started way back in 2017 between myself, Austin (Dillon), Ty (Dillon), and everybody running those cars as much as we were to get that program to where it’s at today. I feel like we were on that same path on the Cup side, we just haven’t seen it come to full vision yet.”

Now, Hemric’s vision will have to lead him elsewhere.

“It is late in the game and things have to start materializing pretty quick in order for me to land in a seat that I am hoping to get by next year in any form,” he said.

“I just want to make sure I end up in a good situation that can ultimately turn into a long-term deal down the road to be successful and desirable in the sport. You want to make sure you eliminate any possibility of something like this happening again. The best way to do that is to put yourself in a position where people can know you can win races. I’m looking forward to whatever is next. I’ve been down and out many of times. Everybody knows my situation, where I’ve come from, the things I’ve overcome to get to here. It’s not different. My back has been put against the wall and now that you’ve made it to the top level of the sport, I don’t care where I end up at. I’m not done.”

Provisional starting lineup for Federated Auto Parts 400

By Daniel McFadinSep 20, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Playoff drivers Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick are on the provisional front row for Saturday’s Cup Series playoff race at Richmond Raceway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

The top five is completed by the playoff driver of Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch and Clint Bowyer.

The highest qualifying non-playoff driver is Jimmie Johnson (10th).

The lowest qualifying playoff driver was Joey Logano (28th).

The starting lineup will be made official after pre-race inspection Saturday. One failure will result in a qualifying time being disallowed.

Click here for the provisional starting lineup.

Brad Keselowski wins provisional pole for Richmond Cup race

By Daniel McFadinSep 20, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Playoff driver Brad Keselowski has won the provisional pole for Saturday’s Cup Series playoff race at Richmond Raceway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

He claimed the pole with a speed of 127.185 mph.

The starting lineup will be finalized tomorrow after pre-race inspection. One failure will result in a qualifying time being disallowed. Should it be made official it will be Keselowski’s third pole of the season, his most since earning three in 2015.

“I didn’t know what to expect, we didn’t do a qualifying run in practice, but we’ve had phenomenal short-run speed here,” Keselowski told NBCSN. “Haven’t necessarily qualified all that well but when the race comes we get the short runs and and we can really make some steam.”

The top five is completed by playoff drivers Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch and Clint Bowyer.

Jimmie Johnson (10th) was the highest qualifying non-playoff driver.

Where the rest of the playoff drivers qualified:

Denny Hamlin – sixth

Aric Almirola – seventh

Martin Truex Jr. – eighth

Kurt Busch – ninth

Kyle Larson – 13th

Ryan Blaney – 15th

Erik Jones – 16th

Ryan Newman – 19th

Alex Bowman – 20th

William Byron – 25th

Joey Logano – 28th

Click here for the provisional starting lineup.

Austin Cindric wins pole for Xfinity playoff opener at Richmond

By Daniel McFadinSep 20, 2019, 5:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Austin Cindric will start from the pole in tonight’s Xfinity Series playoff opener at Richmond Raceway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Cindric earned his fourth pole of the year with a speed of 118.901 mph after he brushed the backstretch wall on his run.

He will be joined on the front row by fellow playoff driver Justin Allgaier (118.286 mph).

The top five is completed by Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe.

The highest qualifying non-playoff driver was Harrison Burton in sixth.

Gray Gaulding qualified ninth for his best-career start on a non-superspeedway track.

Playoff driver John Hunter Nemechek had an ignition issue that kept him from making his qualifying run. He will start at the rear.

Click here for the starting lineup.

 

Tonight’s Xfinity race at Richmond: Start time, lineup and more

By Dustin LongSep 20, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Xfinity Series playoffs begin tonight at Richmond Raceway. Tyler Reddick seeks to score back-to-back series crowns, while Christopher Bell looks to add a championship in the Xfinity Series to go with his Truck Series title from 2017. They will battle 10 other drivers also seeking the glory of a championship.

Here is all the info for tonight’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 7:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:44 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage opened at 8 a.m. Qualifying is at 4:35 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 5:45 p.m. Driver introductions are at 7 p.m. The invocation will be given at 7:30 p.m. by Pastor Joe Ellison Jr., chaplain of Sports Athletics, Virginia Union University. The National Anthem will be performed at 7:31 p.m. by Lyndsey Highlander.

DISTANCE: The race is 250 laps (187.5 miles) around the 0.75-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 75. Stage 2 ends on Lap 150.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. with Countdown to Green. Motor Racing Network’s broadcast begins at 7 p.m. and also can be heard on mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

WATCH ONLINE: Click here for NBCSN broadcast 

FORECAST: Wunderground.com forecasts sunny skies with a high of 74 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Cole Custer led 122 of 250 laps to win in April. He was followed by Austin Cindric and Justin Allgaier. Christopher Bell won last year’s playoff race, finishing ahead of Ross Chastain and Daniel Hemric.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.