Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR penalty report after Las Vegas

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 18, 2019, 12:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR on Wednesday issued five penalties to crew chiefs in the Cup or Xfinity series following this past weekend’s racing action at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

In the Cup Series, crew chiefs Greg Ives (No. 88 driven by Alex Bowman), Adam Stevens (No. 18 driven by Kyle Busch) and John Klausmeier (No. 10 driven by Aric Almirola) were each fined $10,000 apiece for lug nut(s) not properly installed, found during post-race inspection.

In the Xfinity Series, crew chiefs David Elenz (No. 9 driven by Noah Gragson) and Jeff Meendering (No. 19 driven by Brandon Jones) were each fined $5,000 apiece for lug nut(s) not properly installed, found during post-race inspection.

There were no other penalties assessed.

In addition, driver Bayley Currey was reinstated after completing NASCAR’s Road To Recovery substance abuse program.

Richard Childress to drive car Dale Earnhardt won last race in at ‘Dega

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 18, 2019, 3:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Richard Childress will once again climb behind the wheel of a race car – but it won’t be just any race car and it won’t be at just any race track.

Childress announced Wednesday that he will pace the field prior to the start of the Oct. 13 Cup playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway, driving one of the most renowned cars in the sport: the same No. 3 GM Goodwrench Chevrolet that the late Dale Earnhardt drove to the 76th and final win of his Cup career nearly 19 years earlier in the Winston 500 at Talladega on Oct. 15, 2000.

(Talladega president) Grant Lynch called me and says, ‘What do you think about bringing Dale’s car down here that he won the race with in 2000?’” Childress said during a press conference at the track. “I said, ‘I don’t know.’ But how do you say no to your best friend on something like this. So I said, ‘alright, I’ll do it.’

We’re going to be running that car leading the field, which is going to be a great honor. That car hasn’t been out of our museum since we opened the doors of it, so this will be the first time we took it down, put it on the shop floor, got it all fixed, got the engine running – same engine that he had in the car that day. It’s the exact car just like the day when it left the winner’s circle here.

“… That’s going to be the coolest thing. I’ve told a few people about it and what they tell me it gives me cold chills just thinking about it.”

 

Lynch then surprised Childress with the old CRC Chemicals helmet that Childress used to wear during his own racing days before becoming solely a full-time team owner.

 

Earnhardt’s roar to the checkered flag is one of the more memorable moments in NASCAR history, making up 17 spots in the final four laps, beating Kenny Wallace to the finish line by .119 of a second.

Getty Images

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Where Cup playoff drivers stand heading to Richmond

By Dustin LongSep 18, 2019, 12:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Cup drivers are off to Richmond this weekend for the second race in the opening round of the playoffs (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN).

Here is where the 16 playoff drivers stand with two races left before the field is cut to 12:

MOVING ON

Martin Truex Jr.’s victory last weekend at Las Vegas sends him into the second round. Still, he could be a key factor in the first round. He won at Richmond in the spring for his first Cup short track victory and was headed for the win in last year’s race at the Charlotte Roval before a spinning Jimmie Johnson collected Truex in the final chicane.

LOOKING GOOD

Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin all appear to be in good shape to advance to the second round.

Harvick finished second at Las Vegas, Keselowski was third, Elliott fourth. Logano placed ninth. Harvick, Keselowski and Logano also scored several stage points. Logano had 19 stage points to lead the group.

Hamlin is seventh in the points after his 15th-place finish. He has 2,056 points and is his 29 points ahead of Ryan Newman, the first driver outside the cutoff line. Hamlin has finished sixth or better in seven of the last eight Richmond races.

Busch is still in good shape despite his frustrating race and anger with slower cars. Collecting 45 playoff points, including 15 for the regular-season championship, provided the insurance he needed after his Vegas woes.

WORK TO DO

Kyle Larson and William Byron.

Larson is eighth in the points and followed by Byron. Larson sits 17 points ahead of Newman. Byron is 13 points ahead of Newman after Byron placed in the top 10 at Las Vegas.

Larson has four consecutive top 10s at Richmond. Byron’s best finish in three Richmond Cup races is 12th.

PRESSURE IS ON

Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Aric Almirola, Ryan Newman and Kurt Busch.

Blaney has never finished better than 18th in seven Cup races at Richmond. He enters the weekend 12 points ahead of Newman, who is outside the cutline. If Blaney has another poor finish, he will need a good result at the Roval the following week to advance.

Bowman has never finished better than 12th in seven previous Richmond races. Almirola has two top 10s in his past seven Richmond races.

Newman is six points behind Almirola for the final transfer spot — the following weekend’s race at the Charlotte Roval is the cutoff race for the first round. Newman has three top 10s in his last five Richmond races. Kurt Busch, who is 14 points behind Almirola, has finished 11th or better in six of the last seven Richmond races.

IN TROUBLE

Clint Bowyer and Erik Jones. Bowyer won the pole last weekend at Las Vegas and then scored zero stage points. Without any stage points from last weekend, Bowyer is 21 points out of the final transfer spot. He finished third at Richmond in the spring. Not sure if two top-five finishes in this round will be enough to help him advance.

Jones likely needs to win. At 26 points behind the cutoff line, Jones has the second-largest deficit to the cutoff line after one playoff race since the elimination format was created. 

POINTS STANDING

2082 — Martin Truex Jr. * (win moves him to second round)

2079 — Kevin Harvick

2075 — Joey Logano

2063 — Kyle Busch

2058 — Brad Keselowski

2057 — Chase Elliott

2056 — Denny Hamlin

2044 — Kyle Larson

2040 — William Byron

2039 — Ryan Blaney

2037 — Alex Bowman

2033 — Aric Almirola

CUTOFF LINE TO SECOND ROUND

2027 — Ryan Newman

2019 — Kurt Busch

2012 — Clint Bowyer

2007 — Erik Jones

For more on the playoffs, watch NASCAR America MotorMouths at 5 p.m. ET Wednesday on NBCSN

NASCAR reinstates Bayley Currey after one-month suspension

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiSep 18, 2019, 11:59 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR reinstated driver Bayley Currey on Wednesday after a month’s suspension for violating the sport’s substance abuse policy.

NASCAR announced that Currey has successfully completed its Road To Recovery program and is eligible to once again compete immediately.

Currey was suspended Aug. 15 prior to the race weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, where he was slated to compete in both NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series races for Rick Ware Racing.

MORE: NASCAR suspends Bayley Currey indefinitely for violating substance abuse policy

After the suspension was announced, the 22-year-old Currey issued a statement that he had used a workout supplement called Juggernaut Irate, which contains a substance called DMHA, which is banned by NASCAR.

I was obviously not aware that I was violating NASCAR’s Substance Abuse Policy,” Currey said in a media release at the time of his suspension. “I have immediately asked NASCAR to enter me into the Road to Recovery Program where I will gain more knowledge about such banned supplements and I will fully cooperate with NASCAR’s direction and advice.

“… My lack of knowledge is no excuse for this to happen. I will expediently complete the process and I will strive to have my suspension lifted as soon as possible.”

Team owner Rick Ware also issued a statement at the time of the suspension that read in part:

“We believe that Bayley Currey has made an honest mistake, by not checking his pre-workout supplements for ingredients that are not allowed through the NASCAR systems. As an organization, we stand behind Bayley’s Road to Recovery journey, and will always have a place for him within our organization.”

Currey has made nine Cup, eight Xfinity Series and three Truck Series starts this season.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

NBC Sports Power Rankings: Kevin Harvick still No. 1, Kyle Busch drops to 10th

By NBC Sports StaffSep 18, 2019, 7:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Even though Martin Truex Jr. passed Kevin Harvick to win the NASCAR Cup playoff opener at Las Vegas, Harvick remains No. 1 in this week’s NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings.

Harvick was the top pick of NBC Sports’ NASCAR writers for the second straight week. Meanwhile, Truex and Brad Keselowski made the biggest jumps in this week’s rankings, both going from unranked last week to tied for No. 2 this week.

The biggest drop in the rankings came from Kyle Busch, who fell from third to 10th this week and Clint Bowyer, who dropped out after being fourth last week. Busch has fallen from first to 10th in the last three polls.

Here is how this week’s rankings look:

1. Kevin Harvick (39 points): Although he fell one point short of unanimous selection, “Happy” is certainly in a very happy place heading to Richmond. Last week: First.

2. Martin Truex Jr. (33 points): Never question this team’s playoff readiness. The way he won at Las Vegas could be an indicator of even greater success in the remaining nine playoff races, potentially culminating with a second Cup championship in three years. Last week: Unranked.

2. Brad Keselowski (33 points): Rebounded from poor start to, in his words, nearly “steal” a win. Third-place finish is his fourth top five in the last five races. Last week: Unranked.

4. Kyle Larson (28 points): Overlooked rebound for eighth-place finish with a top-three car after pit penalty. Is peaking at the right time: Vegas marked his sixth top 10 in the last seven races. Last week: Seventh.

5. Chase Elliott (26 points): Scores back-to-back fourth-place finishes. Since his Watkins Glen win, he has only one finish outside the top 10. Last week: Eighth.

6. Joey Logano (13 points): Decent top 10 but made some moves he probably wants back. Still, ninth-place finish marks back-to-back top 10s for the first time since July. Last week: Fifth.

7. Ryan Blaney (12 points): Earned his first top five in five races, but his sixth top 10 in last eight races. Last week: Sixth.

8. Denny Hamlin (11 points): Car woes late at Las Vegas left him wondering what went wrong after 15th-place finish. No panic yet but a strong hometown Richmond run would help. Last week: Second.

9. William Byron (8 points): The playoff rookie was cool under fire at Las Vegas. Nice recovery from spin to finish seventh in first Cup playoff race. Last week: Unranked.

10. Kyle Busch (7 points): Hit wall, lost two laps, got back on the lead lap, ran into the back of a slower car, complained about drivers not on the lead lap. Yes, think that’s about how his playoff opener went. Oh well, he does have all those playoff points as the regular-season champ to fall back on. Last week: Third.

Others receiving votes: Ryan Newman (5 points), Chris Buescher (3 points), Alex Bowman (2 points).