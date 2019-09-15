Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Today’s Cup race at Las Vegas: Start time, lineup and more

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 15, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
The NASCAR Cup Series begins its 10-race playoffs with today’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Sixteen drivers will take the green flag in what each hopes will be the first step toward winning the Cup championship.

Here is all the info for today’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given by actor Cole Hauser at 7:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:16 p.m.

PRERACE: The Cup garage opens at 3 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 5 p.m. Driver introductions are at 6:30 p.m. The invocation will be given at 7 p.m. The National Anthem will be performed at 7:01 p.m. by Sierra Black.

DISTANCE: The race is 267 laps (400.5 miles) around the 1.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 80. Stage 2 ends on Lap 160.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. with NASCAR America on NBCSN. Countdown to Green begins at 6:30 p.m. on NBCSN. The Performance Racing Network broadcast begins at 6 p.m. and also can be heard on goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING ONLINE: Click here for NBCSN's live stream of the race.

FORECAST: Wunderground.com forecasts mostly sunny conditions with a temperature of 100 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Brad Keselowski won this race last year, leading 75 of 272 laps over Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. Joey Logano won in March, leading 86 of 267 laps over Keselowski and Kyle Busch.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.

Ryan Sieg’s car fails inspection at Las Vegas, 14th-place finish disqualified

By Daniel McFadinSep 15, 2019, 12:01 AM EDT
Ryan Sieg‘s 14th-place finish in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway was disqualified by NASCAR after his No. 39 Chevrolet failed heights in post-race inspection. The car was found to be too low in the right and left front.

Sieg is now credited with a last-place finish.

The disqualification does not impact Sieg’s playoff eligibility or his seeding. He will start the playoffs in 11th with 2,001 points.

As a result of the disqualification, Ryan Truex is the new 14th-place finisher.

Sieg’s disqualification is the fifth time that has occurred this season in the Xfinity Series.

Denny Hamlin had a win at Darlington taken away and given to Cole Custer after his car failed heights.

Christopher Bell had his third-place finish at Chicagoland Speedway in June taken away when his car failed inspection. His car was found to be too low in the front and too high in the rear.

Kaulig Racing has twice had AJ Allmendinger‘s car disqualified. The car was disqualified after Allmendinger’s third-place finish at Daytona in July when inspection showed that the engine would not hold a vacuum. Allmendinger’s second-place finish was taken away when his car failed to meet minimum height requirements at Watkins Glen.

Results, points standings after Xfinity race at Las Vegas

By Daniel McFadinSep 14, 2019, 10:52 PM EDT
Tyler Reddick led the final 30 laps and saved enough fuel to win Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Reddick went the final 70 laps on one tank of fuel to beat Christopher Bell, Brandon Jones, Cole Custer and Justin Allgaier.

Reddick’s win is his fifth this season.

Ryan Sieg‘s 14th-place finish was disqualified after his car was too low on the right and left front. He will be credited with a last-place finish.

Click here for the updated race results.

The 12 driver playoff field was finalized with the conclusion of the race.

Here’s who will compete for the championship and their reset point totals.

Christopher Bell – 2,055

Cole Custer – 2,044

Tyler Reddick – 2,044

Austin Cindric – 2,017

Chase Briscoe – 2,012

Justin Allgaier – 2,012

Michael Annett – 2,009

Noah Gragson – 2,005

Brandon Jones – 2,004

Justin Haley – 2,003

Ryan Sieg – 2,0001

John Hunter Nemechek – 2,000

Click here for the point standings.

Tyler Reddick wins Xfinity race at Las Vegas on fuel-mileage gamble

By Daniel McFadinSep 14, 2019, 10:06 PM EDT
Tyler Reddick gambled in Las Vegas and won.

Reddick and his No. 2 Richard Childress Racing team gambled on fuel mileage and went 70 laps on one tank of fuel to beat Christopher Bell and win Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Reddick, who clinched the regular season title early in the race, led the final 30 laps and scored his fifth win of the season

The top five was completed by Brandon Jones, Cole Custer and Justin Allgaier.

“It was nerve-wracking to say the least,” Reddick told NBCSN. “The last three laps I started losing fuel pressure. It was stumbling. I didn’t think I was going to make it running the fence. But Christopher Bell had a really unreal fast car today. We were just able to come get fuel and tires and just saved a lot.”

By clinching the regular-season title, Reddick earned 15 playoff points.

Bell finished second despite winning the first two stages with relative ease and leading 154 of 200 laps.

“It’s the second time this year that we got beat by circumstances,” Bell told NBCSN. “At Iowa we put on our tires when we needed to and some guys banked on a yellow coming out later and they got it and they beat us. Today those guys did the opposite of us and they won the race. Very, very disappointing.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: Christopher Bell

STAGE 2 WINNER: Christopher Bell

More: Race results, point standings

Playoffs: With this being the regular-season finale race, the 12 driver playoff field has been set. It will consist of Reddick, Bell, Custer, Allgaier, Jones, Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe, Michael Annett, Noah Gragson, Justin Haley, Ryan Sieg and John Hunter Nemechek.

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Elliott Sadler finished 10th in his final NASCAR start … Gray Gaulding finished seventh for his fourth top 10 of the season … Brandon Jones finished third for his best finish since the season-opening race at Daytona … Justin Allgaier earned his 10th consecutive top 10, the longest active streak.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: CJ McLaughlin finished 32nd after he lost a tire and hit the Turn 4 wall on Lap 128 .. Austin Cindric placed 12th after he had to pit on Lap 137 for a punctured tire. He also had two pit road penalties … Chase Briscoe finished 11th after he was caught speeding on pit road with 30 laps to go.

INSPECTION: Ryan Sieg’s No. 39 Chevrolet failed inspection. It was too low on both the right and left side. Sieg had finished 14th, but will now be recorded with a last-place finish. It does not impact his playoff seeding. The cars of Brandon Jones and Noah Gragson each had an unsecured lug nut.

NOTABLE: Reddick win comes on the 50th anniversary of Richard Childress Racing’s first race, the Sept. 14, 1969 Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.

WHAT’S NEXT: The playoff opener at Richmond Raceway at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 20 on NBCSN

 

Starting lineup for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas

By Daniel McFadinSep 14, 2019, 5:31 PM EDT
Clint Bowyer will lead the field to the green flag for the Cup Series’ playoff-opening race Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (7 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Stewart-Haas Racing locked down the first four positions, with Bowyer being followed by Daniel Suarez, Kevin Harvick and Aric Almirola.

It’s the second time SHR has swept the first two rows (Talladega, Fall 2018).

Kurt Busch rounded out the top five.

Click here for the starting lineup.