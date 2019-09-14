Tyler Reddick wins Xfinity race at Las Vegas on fuel-mileage gamble

Tyler Reddick gambled in Las Vegas and won.

Reddick and his No. 2 Richard Childress Racing team gambled on fuel mileage and went 70 laps on one tank of fuel to beat Christopher Bell and win Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Reddick, who clinched the regular season title early in the race, led the final 30 laps and scored his fifth win of the season

The top five was completed by Brandon Jones, Cole Custer and Justin Allgaier.

“It was nerve-wracking to say the least,” Reddick told NBCSN. “The last three laps I started losing fuel pressure. It was stumbling. I didn’t think I was going to make it running the fence. But Christopher Bell had a really unreal fast car today. We were just able to come get fuel and tires and just saved a lot.”

By clinching the regular-season title, Reddick earned 15 playoff points.

Bell finished second despite winning the first two stages with relative ease and leading 154 of 200 laps.

“It’s the second time this year that we got beat by circumstances,” Bell told NBCSN. “At Iowa we put on our tires when we needed to and some guys banked on a yellow coming out later and they got it and they beat us. Today those guys did the opposite of us and they won the race. Very, very disappointing.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: Christopher Bell

STAGE 2 WINNER: Christopher Bell

More: Race results, point standings

Playoffs: With this being the regular-season finale race, the 12 driver playoff field has been set. It will consist of Reddick, Bell, Custer, Allgaier, Jones, Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe, Michael Annett, Noah Gragson, Justin Haley, Ryan Sieg and John Hunter Nemechek.

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Elliott Sadler finished 10th in his final NASCAR start … Gray Gaulding finished seventh for his fourth top 10 of the season … Brandon Jones finished third for his best finish since the season-opening race at Daytona … Justin Allgaier earned his 10th consecutive top 10, the longest active streak.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: CJ McLaughlin finished 32nd after he lost a tire and hit the Turn 4 wall on Lap 128 .. Austin Cindric placed 12th after he had to pit on Lap 137 for a punctured tire. He also had two pit road penalties … Chase Briscoe finished 11th after he was caught speeding on pit road with 30 laps to go.

NOTABLE: Reddick win comes on the 50th anniversary of Richard Childress Racing’s first race, the Sept. 14, 1969 Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.

WHAT’S NEXT: The playoff opener at Richmond Raceway at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 20 on NBCSN